Jay Hovey announces bid for new term in Alabama Senate

CONTRIBUTED BY SEN. JAY HOVEY

AUBURN — State Sen. Jay Hovey (R-Auburn) announced he is running for reelection to his District 27 Senate seat, which represents portions of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

“As a member of the State Senate, I helped give Alabama families a kitchen table tax cut by slicing the sales tax on groceries in half, pushed to bring more funding and research dollars to Auburn University and supported programs that help the rural parts of my district,” Hovey said. “With a new term in the Alabama Senate, I will continue standing tall for District 27 and providing the kind of commonsense conservative leadership and strong representation that makes every resident I serve proud.”

Since first being elected to the Senate in 2022, Hovey has held a seat on the powerful and influential Finance & Taxation Education Committee, which annually allocates almost $10 billion to Alabama’s K-12 public schools, community colleges and public universities.

He also sits on the body’s Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development, Education Policy, County and Municipal Government, Banking and Insurance, Tourism and Transportation and Energy committees.

Hovey is a member of the Permanent Joint Legislative Committee on Finances and Budget, which recommends and reviews the state’s fiscal and financial management policies, as well.

Born in South Lee County and raised on his family’s farm in the Marvyn community, Hovey served a term on the Auburn City Council representing Ward 7 before deciding to run for the Senate.

He is employed as a commercial lending officer with ServisFirst Bank in Auburn and has served his community in several roles with groups that include the Alabama Small Business Advisory Commission, United Way of Lee County, Kiwanis Club of Auburn, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the city of Auburn’s Greenspace Advisory Board.

In addition, Hovey’s wife, Anna, is a community leader in her own right, serving as the president and chief executive officer of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce as well as participating on numerous boards and commissions in the area.