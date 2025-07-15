On the Mark | Opelika sports scene heats up with Media Days, Youth World Series

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

The countdown is on for the 2025 FOX Sports 910-1310 “The Game” High School Media Days, proudly presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. This two-day blitz of local high school football teams will take place July 29 and 30 at an exciting new location: First Baptist Church Opelika’s 316 Center, situated at the corner of Avenue C and South 8th Street in downtown Opelika.

A total of 29 high school football teams will be represented at this year’s event, with each program bringing their head coach and three to four players. Attendees can expect a diverse lineup, including teams that play 8-man football, 11-man football and squads from both the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).

Leading off Tuesday’s lineup is AHSAA Assistant Director Caleb Ross, while Wednesday will feature AISA Athletic Director Roddy Beck and Big East official Dana Barker kicking off the day’s festivities.

With a new schedule in place, Media Days will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday, giving fans and media a concentrated window to hear from the athletes and coaches shaping this upcoming football season.

Coverage will be comprehensive and far-reaching. Fans can tune in via FOX Sports 910-1310 “The Game,” stream online at kickerfm.com, listen through the iHeartRadio app or watch the event live on WOTM-TV (Channel 80 on Charter). A strong media presence is expected, including television, print and digital outlets ready to showcase the stories and personalities behind each program.

High School Media Days continues to grow as a premier preseason spotlight, and with The Orthopaedic Clinic’s continued partnership, the event is set to kick off the 2025 football season with style, energy and community pride.

Opelika DBB Baseball World Series

The spirit of competition and community pride will be on full display as the 2025 Junior (13u) DBB Baseball World Series arrives in Opelika, July 25 through 29. Hosted by the City of Opelika, the Parks and Recreation Department and Auburn-Opelika Tourism, this prestigious five-day double-elimination tournament will bring together 11 state champion teams, joined by Opelika, for an exciting week of baseball at West Ridge Park.

Festivities begin Friday at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies featuring local dignitaries, including the mayors of Opelika and Auburn. Fans won’t want to miss the keynote address from Auburn University head baseball coach Butch Thompson, who will be on hand to set the tone for a tournament that celebrates excellence on and off the field.

Immediately following the ceremony, the games begin:

Opelika vs. South Carolina will be on Harrelson Field (Field 1) at 6 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Florida will be on Field 2 at 6 p.m.

The action picks up again Saturday morning at 9 a.m., with games continuing daily through Tuesday night, culminating in the crowning of a champion.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.