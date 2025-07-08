On the Mark | Opelika Youth All-Stars win State Championship

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika head football coach Bryan Moore called “On the Mark” radio show on Monday to give an update on his team. We started the interview discussing June then pointed the attention to July and fall camp. Following are coach Moore comments during the interview.

“June was a blur — in the best way possible,” Moore said. “From rain delays to beach days, the past month for OHS Bulldogs football team went through a has been packed with travel, bonding and competitive fire. The Dogs kicked off the summer with 7-versus-7 competitions in Auburn, then headed to UAB where Mother Nature cut games short to just one game.

“We took 28 players on a trip to Foley for team activity. The two-day event gave us not just playing time, but precious team time. Late nights in the hotel. Laughter at the movies. Shared dinners and paid a visit to the beach. Last week we hit pause, taking a brief but much-needed reset. Now, the focus shifts to 11-on-11 with two important competition weeks ahead. July brings three more, including two full-throttle competitions, followed by All-Star Week and then the Montgomery clinic. We’ll spend July at home, which allows us to sharpen our edge. Matchups with programs like Lee-Scott, Beulah and LaFayette give us great JV reps and program-wide touches. Then the tempo picks up — Valley and Oxford will roll in next week for what will feel more like full game operations. Our staff will be on the headset. Our coordinators will be field side. We don’t want game one against Benjamin Russell to be our first real ‘dress rehearsal.’ These matchups are our test runs, and every minute matters.”

The interview turned to his players and those who will contribute.

“Personnel-wise, we like where we stand,” Moore said. “Offensively, we’re returning three linemen — Eric Mason and Darius Whitlow have size and offers to match, and Julian Pritchett brings length and grit at left tackle. In the backfield, the heartbeat of our offense is Blake Johnson. He’s versatile, explosive and dialed-in for a strong senior campaign. Surrounding him are four capable running backs, a QB in Kobe Key who’s now seasoned and sharp and a receiving core led by Jalen Washington and five other seniors. We’ve got tools. Defensively, the D-line still looks like a position of strength, led by returners like Josh Davis and senior anchor TJ Thomas. Our linebackers — Burks, Stone, Harris and Odin — are physical, mobile and learning fast. And in the secondary, while we’re young, players like Jamel Griffin, Xavier Thomas and Jay Battle are eager and improving daily. Special teams? We’ve got Reece Beasley. Ten for 11 on field goals last year. Automatic on extra points. He’s a college kicker, no doubt about it.”

BULLDOG ATHLETIC GOLF TOURNAMENT

The First Annual Bulldog Invitational Golf Tournament tees off July 28 at RTJ in Opelika. To register, contact OHS at (334) 745-9714. It’s a great way to support the program and enjoy a round of golf with your friends.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.