On the Mark | Opelika Youth All-Stars win State Championship

Opelika youth all-star baseball teams started playing last weekend with the Minors and Majors playing in their respective state tournaments.

The Opelika 10U Minor All-Star team brought heart, hustle and heavy bats to the State Tournament, finishing with a solid 3-2 record and a series of standout performances that turned heads at every diamond.

The team racked up 45 runs on 49 hits across five games, showcasing a potent offense that walked 18 times while only striking out 10 — a testament to their disciplined approach at the plate.

In a thrilling showcase of pitching dominance, Walker Wright and Wesley Earle combined for a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a run-rule victory over Greenville. Wright was a workhorse on the mound throughout the tournament, logging 8.1 innings with 11 strikeouts and no earned runs.

Offensively, Caden Skinner and John Michael Manasco anchored the lineup with eye-popping batting averages — Skinner hitting .875 and Manasco .714. Manasco led the team with 10 hits, followed closely by Skinner (7) and Baylor Anglin (6). Austin Smith brought the power, leading the team with two home runs, including an electrifying inside-the-park blast and a no-doubt shot over the fence.

Game Results:

W vs Rehobeth: 16–7

W vs Greenville: 11–1

W vs Eufaula: 8–3

L vs MA Blue: 8–5

L vs Dothan National: 9–5

From explosive hitting to elite-level pitching, the Opelika’s Minor squad proved themselves as tough competitors and passionate ballplayers while playing in the Diamond Youth State Tournament in Montgomery.

OPELIKA 12U STATE CHAMPIONS

The Opelika Diamond Youth All-Star Baseball team isn’t just winning — they’re making a statement.

With an undefeated 6-0 run through the State Tournament, Opelika surged past every opponent with dominant performances both at the plate and on the mound. They tallied an impressive 48 runs on 36 hits, slugged 9 home runs, and hit a collective .316 batting average as a team — numbers that reflect both grit and precision.

Their offensive power was matched by airtight defense and sharp pitching. Opelika’s arms combined to allow just 15 runs and 17 hits, while fanning 39 batters. Opponents batted a mere .187 against them — proof that this team brings the heat on every side of the diamond.

GAME-BY-GAME BREAKDOWN:

Opelika 7, Greenville 2

Opelika 18, Dallas County 3

Opelika 5, Dothan National 1

Opelika 5, Rehobeth 3

Opelika 5, Troy 4

Opelika 8, Troy 2

TEAM ROSTER

Briggs Hutto 25

Brooks Anglin 1

Charlie Branch 4

Dalen Hardrick 11

David Collier 8

Gage Fellows 13

Isaiah Lyles 28

Jack Corbitt 2

Parker Risner 99

Serderryan Pulliam 24

Trent Lancaster 5

Troy Hill 44

Manager Kurt Branch

Assistants:

Brandon Hutto

TR Risner

John Corbitt

Next stop: Lexington, South Carolina, where the Diamond All-Stars will represent Alabama at the World Series from Aug. 1 through 6. With momentum on their side and a deep roster of contributors, Opelika is ready to shine on the national stage.

Congratulations All-Stars!

OPELIKA SET TO HOST DBB JUNIOR WORLD SERIES

The city of Opelika, Parks and Recreation department and Auburn-Opelika Tourism will host the Junior 13 DBB Baseball World Series, July 25 through July 30 on Harrelson Field at West Ridge Park. Eleven southern state champions and host Opelika will compete in the double-elimination tournament to crown the World Series Champions.

I want to thank Mayor Gary Fuller, the Opelika City Council, Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s Robyn Bridges, Anthony Terling and their staff, Opelika Recreation department and the many volunteers that will make this world series a memorable event for those participating and visiting.

West Ridge Park has two regulation fields suitable for 13 through 15 year olds, these fields are located off of Ridge road next to the two turf softball fields. With less than three weeks prior to first pitch, the park has several items that need upgrading including the fencing behind both home plates.

Field technicians at West Ridge work five days a week to insure the fields are maintained but are not able nor equipped to make major repairs.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.