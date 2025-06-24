Making the Grade | Lost Pizza Co.

OPINION —

It’s funny that as you age, your eating habits may change drastically. For example, in our teens and 20s, my then-future husband Mike and I could eat anything we wanted, at any time of the day or night. Both of us could eat pizza at midnight without even burping.

Unfortunately, in our 40s, that happy situation changed forever for both of us. An ugly condition known as acid reflux entered our lives, forever nixing pizza at midnight. Poor Mike’s reflux is worse than mine. He has to take medicine daily to prevent his throat feeling as though it were on fire.

The good news? We can still eat pizza if we eat it early in the evening, and recently, we found a great new pizza place in Auburn: Lost Pizza Co. at 1940 E. Samford Ave. Mike and I went there with our good friends, Jack and William, who had already tried the restaurant and loved it.

Lost Pizza Co. opened in May and is locally owned by Stacey and Gary Wolanek. We met Stacey, and she was an absolute delight, making us feel right at home. Plus, she spells our name correctly, so she gets bonus points for that.

According to Stacey, their dough is made fresh every day, and it was certainly evident. Also, their marinara, ranch and pizza sauce are made in-house.

I loved the interior of Lost Pizza Co. Lights hung from the ceiling, and the walls were covered with all types of cute pictures and signs. My favorite was a picture of Elvis driving a VW van.

The restaurant had a fun, casual atmosphere, which I prefer.

Perri, our server, was wonderful. She was so welcoming, helpful and patient. She’s a floater in the restaurant and can do it all.

Jack ordered a medium Fat Boy Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, which had ground beef, bacon, onions, ketchup, mustard and cheddar, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.

William chose a medium Kujo Pizza, which consisted of bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives and mushrooms. Both Jack and William had enough to take home for another meal.

Mike and I ordered a small Build Your Own Pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage and onion.

I also ordered a small house salad, which came with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, croutons and a pickle spear.

All of our pizzas were slap your Grandma two times good. Also, my salad was fresh, crisp and tasty.

Although we shouldn’t have, Mike and I ordered a dessert pizza — chocolate chip cheesecake. Oh my, two times. We inhaled it, but remember, we had a small pizza. Jack and William both chose a strawberry filled dessert pizza. Jack, with a delighted smile on his face, said, “It’s delicious!”

Lost Pizza Co. also serves a large variety of starters, such as wings, barbecue nachos, fried ravioli, cheese sticks and Aunt Vickie’s spinach and artichoke dip.

The restaurant serves salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes and signature pizzas. Mike and I look forward to dining at Lost Pizza Co. again soon. Believe me, if you love pizza, this is the place for you.

Lost Pizza Co. is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is closed Sunday.

Lost Pizza Co. makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” appears in The Observer every other week. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangsartsteacher2020@gmail.com.