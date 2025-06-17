Consumable hemp business licenses put on pause in Opelika

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved a resolution that authorizes imposing a temporary moratorium on the issuance of business licenses relating to consumable hemp products during Tuesday night’s city council meeing.

Act No. 2025-385 which was signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on May 17, requires all consumable hemp products available for sale in the state to be tested and labeled in accordance with strict standards and to prohibit the sale of those products to individuals under 21 years of age.

The Act authorizes the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to license retailers of these products and to establish restrictions on retail establishments; and also provides that the ABC Board may not issue a license unless the governing body of the municipality in which the licensee’s facility will be located has approved the application for licensure.

Although the act is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2025, the licensing provisions in the act does not take effect until Jan. 1, 2026. This temporary moratorium shall take effect immediately and shall expire on Jan. 2, 2026, unless repealed or extended by further resolution of the City Council before that date.

PRESENTATIONS

The Opelika City Council and the Character Council presented the family of the late Henry Jones with a certificate of Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character for the month of June. The Character of the Month is courage. Notably, Jones was the first African American to qualify to seek a seat on the Lee County Commission in 1969. He did so while receiving threats of physical violence and intimidation not only against him but also his family. His campaign slogan was “Give me a chance to serve my community.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS