On the Mark | Bulldog football team training through summer

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Summer has arrived, and Opelika schools are officially on break, but rest assured Coach Bryan Moore and his Bulldog football team are anything but idle. While many students are enjoying time off, Opelika’s players are grinding three days a week, preparing for the upcoming season.

Coach Moore recently joined “On the Mark” radio show on FOX Sports The Game 910-1310, also available online at foxsportsthegame.com and on the free iHeartRadio app. He shared insight into the rigorous schedule his team follows to maintain their edge.

“The Bulldog football team arrives on campus Monday through Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. to begin the day’s work,” Moore said. “Coaches prep early, ensuring everything runs smoothly. Players are suited up by 7 a.m., ready for team breakfast, followed by a meeting at 7:20. By 7:40, everyone is on the field.”

Once training begins, athletes rotate between outdoor drills and strength workouts. The structured warmup lasts 14 minutes, allowing the older group and younger players to cycle through different exercises efficiently. Training wraps up by 10:30 a.m., but the day isn’t over yet. The team sits down for lunch at 11 a.m., followed by position-specific meetings and film study to sharpen their football IQs.

“The day normally wraps up around noon or shortly after, depending on the schedule,” Moore said. “We typically train on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If we have a team camp or a 7-on-7 tournament, we compete on Thursday or Friday, but otherwise, the team gets that time to rest.”

With discipline, dedication and unwavering commitment, Opelika is making every minute count this summer. While their classmates may be sleeping in, these Bulldogs are up before the sun. While many athletes might view summer as downtime, Coach Moore is ensuring Opelika’s football players stay sharp without burning out.

That balance between hard work and recovery is essential. Moore said his players must be mindful of what they eat, how they sleep and their overall daily habits. He instills in them the importance of maintaining a strong balance between training, nutrition and recovery, making sure they remain at peak performance throughout practice and the season.

Moore also fosters continuity by training players in ninth through 12th graders together. This approach allows both players and staff to communicate using the same terminology, reinforcing consistency in execution. Additionally, younger players begin developing relationships with the coaching staff from the start, which strengthens team chemistry over time. The Bulldog football team will continue to work throughout the summer.

BACK TO THE DAWG HOUSE

Opelika’s young athletes are gearing up for an exciting day of football, mentorship and personal growth at the Back to the Dawg House Football Camp for Youth, presented by the Opelika Rotary Club. This camp will take place on Saturday, June 14, at Bulldog Stadium on the Opelika High School campus, running from 8 a.m. to noon.

What sets this camp apart is its commitment to accessibility and skill development. It’s completely free, so every young athlete has the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the game. Whether aspiring players are honing their fundamentals or soaking in life lessons from experienced coaches, the camp provides a supportive, high-energy environment where participants can grow both on and off the field.

Athletes can secure their spot in advance through the Back to the Dawg House Facebook page, or by visiting the Sportsplex and Covington Recreation Center. However, those unable to register ahead of time are encouraged to arrive early on June 14 for on-site registration before 8 a.m.

Women’s Football Clinic

Opelika High School is set to host the Women’s Football Clinic, an exciting opportunity for women in the community to get an inside look at the game. The event will be held on June 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Indoor Practice Facility on the OHS campus.

The clinic offers attendees a chance to meet the coaches, learn football fundamentals, run drills and see firsthand how Coach Moore and his team prepare for the season. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the sport, this interactive experience promises to be both fun and informative.

Registration is $25. Interested participants can sign up through the Opelika Chamber, which is proudly sponsoring the event.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.