Mosquito prevention tips for a bite-free summer

BY SAM VISE

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Summer has arrived in Opelika, with sunny skies, school breaks and open pools. As the summer heat intensifies, so does mosquito activity, making now a good time to review mosquito bite prevention strategies.

Mosquitoes are flying, blood-sucking insects that are common in all parts of the world. Mosquito season generally starts in spring, peaks in summer and extends into fall. Warmer climates can see mosquito activity year-round.

Mosquitoes are adaptable and can live and bite both inside and outside, at any time of day or night. Although all mosquitoes can bite, females require a blood meal to produce their eggs. These bites are not just a nuisance, they can transmit serious and even fatal diseases to humans.

Mosquitoes can transmit diseases by ingesting viruses or parasites when they feed on infected blood. These pathogens are then passed to the next person bitten through the mosquito’s saliva. Illnesses spread this way are called ‘mosquito-borne diseases.’

Despite not affecting the mosquito, these diseases cause widespread human suffering. Dengue infects around 390 million people each year, and Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever affect hundreds of thousands more. Common types of mosquito-borne diseases include malaria, dengue, West Nile virus, chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika.

The primary and most successful method for preventing illness from diseases spread by mosquitoes, regardless of location, is to avoid mosquito bites. When trying to prevent getting bitten, it is important to remember the four D’s: defend, drain, dress and dusk/dawn.

DEFEND

To defend against mosquitoes, use repellents approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Always follow the label directions when using these products.

The six Center for Disease Control-recommended mosquito repellent ingredients are DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol and 2-undecanone.

Here are guidelines for applying registered insect repellents to the skin:

Always follow the instructions on the product label.

Reapply the repellent as directed

Apply sparingly only to exposed skin, avoiding application under clothing.

Never apply repellent to wounds or irritated skin.

Avoid inhaling or swallowing the repellent, and keep it away from eyes.

Do not use products with DEET concentrations higher than 50%.

If using both sunscreen and repellent, apply the sunscreen first, then the repellent.

Wash skin treated with repellent after returning indoors.

For children under three years of age, do not use products containing OLE or PMD.

According to the CDC, insect repellent should not be used on babies who are less than two months old.

DRAIN

Drain any standing water around the house. Water is essential for mosquito reproduction and survival. Female mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, where the larvae develop. Mosquitoes are attracted to the moisture provided by any collection of water, from puddles to birdbaths, as even small amounts can serve as breeding sites.

“You’d be surprised. If you’ve ever seen, like, a Home Depot bucket, the lip of that turned upside down, [mosquitoes] can reproduce in that. So, you want to keep all stagnant water away from the house and kind of dried up, tipped over and things like that. That’s number one,” said Scott Ballard, CEO of Ballard Pest Management.

Ballard Pest Management offers mosquito control services throughout Alabama and Georgia. They offer a 10-service program that goes throughout the year, as well as a year-round trap system.

DRESS

What one wears can also affect their chances of getting bitten. Opt for light-colored, loose clothing, as mosquitoes are often drawn to dark colors and some can bite through tight fabrics. When possible, wear long sleeves and pants for added protection.

DUSK/DAWN

Avoid being outdoors during the hours when mosquitoes are most active, which is typically at dawn and at dusk.

By remembering and implementing these strategies, residents can reduce their risk of mosquito bites and the diseases they can carry.

Enjoy the summer sunshine and outdoor activities, but remain vigilant in efforts to control mosquitoes and protect one’s health. A little prevention goes a long way in ensuring a safe and healthy summer for everyone in the community.