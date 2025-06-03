Juneteenth events to be celebrated this month

BY ANITA STIEFEL

MANAGING EDITOR

EAST ALABAMA — Several events are planned to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Also called Emancipation Day, Juneteenth was originally celebrated in Texas on the day that Black people there first learned they were no longer slaves.

In 1863, as the nation was consumed by the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed more than three million enslaved people living in the Confederate states. It took more than two years, however, for the news to reach African Americans living in Texas. It was not until Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, that the state’s residents finally learned slavery had been abolished. The formerly enslaved immediately began to celebrate with prayer, feasting, song and dance.

Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1980 and spread to other states. Juneteenth was declared a national holiday in 2021.

Locally, the following celebrations will be held to commemorate Juneteenth.

JUNE 14 — AUBURN JUNETEENTH PARADE

The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 will host the Auburn Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, June 14, will march from Boykin Community Center to Drake Middle School. Lineup begins at 8:30 a.m., with the parade stepping off at 10 a.m.

Anyone who wishes to march in the parade may contact Connie Taylor at (334) 734-2777, Teixeira Powell at (334) 401-9753 or Tangela Johnson at (334) 209-6262.

JUNE 14 — FAMILY FUN DAY

The Lion Tamers Social and Civic Club will host its annual Family Fun Day and Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Covington Recreation Center. This event will feature free picnic food, games, health screenings and gospel music entertainment.

JUNE 19 — 3rd Annual Teen Summit

On Thursday, June 19, “My Turn,” the 3rd annual Teen Summit will be held at Opelika High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring speakers Felix and Necole Turner, a dance contest, cash prizes, giveaways and food.

JUNE 20 — JUNETEENTH ON THE SQUARE

Opelika’s Juneteenth on the Square will take place Saturday, June 20, at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. Festivities start at 5:30 p.m.

For vendor or other information contact Janatka Holmes at (334)559-5183, Henrietta Snipes at (334) 444-4449 or Jacquetta Ward at (251) 554-0031.

JUNE 21 — DUKES & BOOTS TRAIN RIDE

The Dukes & Boots Trail Ride to celebrate Juneteenth will be held Saturday, June 21, at the Lee County Fairgrounds. The event will feature vendors, special guest appearances, a mechanical bull, giveaways and line dancing prizes.

JUNE 22 — AUBURN JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

The Northwest Auburn Taskforce Inc. will host a Juneteenth celebration at Kiesel Park from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 22.

JUNE 28 — JUNETEENTH FREEDOM DAY

St. Luke AME Church of Opelika will host “Conme Together for Junteenth Freedom Day” on Saturday, June 28.