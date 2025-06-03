Auburn City Council confirms fee increase

BY DAN SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN – Previously proposed solid waste collection fee increases are now codified after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the rate hike. It is the first time the city has raised the price of its solid waste disposal services since 2014.

According to Communications and Legislative Affairs Director David Dorton, the number of households the city collects garbage from has risen from 12,563 to 19,504, or 55 percent, since then.

Despite having passed, those increases will not immediately go into effect. Auburn residents can expect higher prices beginning on Oct. 1 as the city looks to implement the new ordinance into its billing process.

In practical terms, residential curbside service for a 96-gallon rollout cart will rise from $23.50 to $32 per month. That amounts to an $8.50, or a 36 percent, rise in cost. In comparison, Opelika residents currently pay $36 per month for residential garbage collection.

Local businesses will also experience a similar hike. The rate increase for the collection of one 96-gallon cart will rise from $27.99 to $39.75 per month for a weekly pickup, and from $55.98 to $79.50 per month for a twice-weekly pickup. Those are both 42 percent increases.

The decision to increase fees comes from concerns over using funding from the general budget to help the solid waste management enterprise fund break even.

“We understand that this is an increase in what you’re used to paying, so we wanted to be as methodical as we possibly could to give the people in our community the time that they needed to understand this,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “All we’re trying to do is get to par so we can provide those services to our community that y’all want and expect out of your local government.

In other news, the council addressed other items of business, including several not included in this article: