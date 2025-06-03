Auburn City Council confirms fee increase

BY DAN SCHMIDT
FOR THE OBSERVER
AUBURN – Previously proposed solid waste collection fee increases are now codified after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the rate hike. It is the first time the city has raised the price of its solid waste disposal services since 2014.
According to Communications and Legislative Affairs Director David Dorton, the number of households the city collects garbage from has risen from 12,563 to 19,504, or 55 percent, since then.
Despite having passed, those increases will not immediately go into effect. Auburn residents can expect higher prices beginning on Oct. 1 as the city looks to implement the new ordinance into its billing process.
In practical terms, residential curbside service for a 96-gallon rollout cart will rise from $23.50 to $32 per month. That amounts to an $8.50, or a 36 percent, rise in cost. In comparison, Opelika residents currently pay $36 per month for residential garbage collection.
Local businesses will also experience a similar hike. The rate increase for the collection of one 96-gallon cart will rise from $27.99 to $39.75 per month for a weekly pickup, and from $55.98 to $79.50 per month for a twice-weekly pickup. Those are both 42 percent increases.
The decision to increase fees comes from concerns over using funding from the general budget to help the solid waste management enterprise fund break even.
“We understand that this is an increase in what you’re used to paying, so we wanted to be as methodical as we possibly could to give the people in our community the time that they needed to understand this,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “All we’re trying to do is get to par so we can provide those services to our community that y’all want and expect out of your local government.
In other news, the council addressed other items of business, including several not included in this article:
- The council announced two vacancies on the Auburn Downtown Redevelopment Authority. Those terms begin on July 19 and end on July 18, 2031. Those appointments will be made at the council’s July 8 meeting.
- The council announced one supernumerary vacancy on the Board of Zoning Adjustment. That unexpired term begins on July 8 and ends on Jan. 20, 2028. That appointment will be made at the council’s July 8 meeting.
- The council announced one vacancy on the Planning Commission. That unexpired term begins on July 22 and ends on July 31, 2026. That appointment will be made at the council’s July 22 meeting.
- The council approved a formal amendment to the city’s original COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant application submitted to the state. That amendment revises the number of Auburn residents now eligible for such assistance.
- The council approved the reassignment of $316,749 from the Alabama Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan. Of that money, $200,000 will go toward insulating Boykin Gymnasium and $116,793 will go toward street resurfacing.
- The council approved a $28,675 contract with Aquatic Consulting and Equipment for pool chemical supply and delivery for Lake Wilmore and Samford Pools.
- The council approved a $144,217 contract with Azteca Systems to renew the city’s Cityworks Software Enterprise license agreement.
- The council approved a $40,565 agreement with Interstate Electrical to replace damaged Holophane poles and lights.
- The council approved a $72,152 agreement with SHI International to renew the city’s Absolute Secure Access license agreement.
- The council approved a $45,000 agreement with Toland Realty to construct turning lanes at the East Glenn Townhomes development.
- The council appointed William Hughes to the Indian Pines Public Park Authority. His term begins on June 21 and ends on June 20, 2029.
- The council approved the annexation of roughly 211 acres located at 430 Lee Road 53 (Webster Road) and later approved the rezoning of roughly 130 of those acres from rural to industrial.
- The council approved a $619,932 tax abatement for Briggs and Stratton. The company is expected to hire 35 new employees over the next year and make a nearly $8.2 million capital investment.
- The council approved a waiver request from Samford Auburn, doing business as Samford Square Apartments, for nearly $3,738 in penalties resulting from the late filing of their December 2024 quarterly residential rental business license fee.
- The council approved a waiver request from War Eagle, doing business as Evergreen Apartments, for $4,336 in penalties resulting from the late filing of their December 2024 quarterly residential rental business license fee.