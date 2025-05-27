Wes Collins returning to Sundilla for June 5 concert

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Wes Collins will return for a performance at the Sundilla Concert Series on Thursday, June 5, and this time he’s bringing the band.

Showtime at the AUUF is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and online at sundillamusic.com. Admission at the door will be $25 ($15 for students). Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food or beverage.

At age 44, Wes Collins and his wife Anita made a pact to become writers: she started writing fiction and Wes penned his first song. A few years later, they were both multi-award-winners in their fields. (NOT included among those awards, but noteworthy in its own right, is the “Album of the Year” proclamation by The Sundilla Radio Hour for his 2018 release “Welcome to the Ether.”) Collins more than makes up for lost time with songs so dense with ideas that a first listen only scratches the surface. Come for a haunting melody and some intricate fingerpicking and stay for the wit and deep literary intelligence. There is always more to find in a Wes Collins song.

His latest album is “Jabberwockies,” and no less than Mary Gauthier says “Wes Collins’ songs have a way of circling around my mood and elevating it. His music makes me feel better, no matter how my day is going. I congratulate him on his new record Jabberwockies, a stellar collection of new songs, beautiful vocals, and glorious harmonies by Jaimee Harris and Crystal Hariu-Damore. I can’t stop listening to it, I love it!”

Now, about that band. The Wes Collins Band is Wes, FJ Ventre, Barry Gray and Scott Dameron. (FJ played Sundilla with Jon Shain not all that long ago.) As good as Wes is solo, he’s even better with the band. A Wes Collins show is always a night to remember, but things are even more memorable when it’s the Wes Collins Band.

For more information, visit Wes Collins’ website: www.wescollins.com.