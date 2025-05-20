Memorial Day ceremonies set for Monday, May 26

Opelika to remember fallen heroes, honor retired veteran

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPEIKA

Rev. Dr. Thomas Peavy

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 26, at 10 a.m. at Courthouse Square, inviting the community to pause and remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Rev. Dr. Thomas Peavy, a retired military veteran, educator and healthcare professional with more than 50 years of combined service. A Vietnam War veteran, Peavy began his military career in the U.S. Navy at age 17 and retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, later serving an additional 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He also held leadership roles in Georgia’s public health system and at Troy University.

Peavy holds multiple advanced degrees in counseling and education, as well as extensive theological training. An ordained minister, he currently serves as interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Phenix City and volunteers with hospice and veteran services.

“Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the extraordinary sacrifices made by our service members,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “We are honored to welcome Rev. Dr. Peavy to Opelika. His life’s work in service, faith and community reflects the values we celebrate on this solemn day.”

The event is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the program will move to the Opelika Municipal Courtroom at 300 MLK Blvd. A reception will immediately follow the program at the Museum of East Alabama.

Auburn wreath laying ceremony to follow annual Mayor’s Breakfast

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The community is invited to a wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue. The ceremony will include a rifle detail performed by VFW Post 5404.

The 25th annual Auburn Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast will precede the wreath laying event at 8 a.m. at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.

This year’s guest of honor will be U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Sam Nichols, recipient of this year’s Distinguished Veteran Award. Also, the Auburn Heroes Remembered Award will be presented to the family of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hugh Turner Jr.

Tickets can be purchased at Auburn City Hall (144 Tichenor Ave.) and are $25 per person or $250 for a table of 10.