Watoola Methodist’s 49th annual Barbecue, Bake Sale is May 17

LEE COUNTY — Located in a country setting, the historic Watoola Methodist Church in Beauregard will hold its 49th annual Barbecue and Bake Sale Saturday, May 17, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Barbecue pork and chicken will be served with Brunswick stew, coleslaw, pickles and bread. Pints of pork, Brunswick stew and desserts will also be available, using recipes handed down for generations.

Barbecue plates are $11, and Brunswick stew and barbecue pork are available. Homemade desserts include pecan pies, buttermilk pies, strawberry cakes, wedding cookies and many other choices. The barbecue can be enjoyed in the fellowship hall or taken home. Proceeds from the event go to maintaining the church.

“The entire church family works together preparing for this yearly event,” said Christina Badowski. “Every family uses Gertrude Capps’ Brunswick stew recipe and Billy Capps’ barbecue recipe. Hardy church members work the barbecue pit through the night to cook 650 pounds of Boston butts and 350 chicken halves.”

On Friday afternoon around 2 p.m., the pork is put on the pit. Workers will begin turning and basting the meat. Women of the church gather in the fellowship hall Friday afternoon to assemble the slaw. They put the slaw into cups and place slices of bread into plastic bags. The equipment is set up for serving the barbecue the next day.

On Friday night, men of the church and surrounding community gather around the pit as they share a time of fellowship. Around 10 p.m. Friday night, everyone leaves, except the cooks, who stay all night.

The pork will cook until 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The first batch of chicken halves will then be placed on the grill. At 6 a.m. members of the church and community return to cut the meats and get them ready. At 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning the barbecue is ready, and an assembly line forms to serve.

When the March 3, 2019, tornado went through Beauregard, the church was severely damaged. Since the fellowship hall was not damaged, the church was able to continue services until the church was rebuilt. “With the help of the church family, local community and donations from across the country,” Christina said, “Watoola was able to open the present sanctuary in November 2020.” The Rev. Keith Badowski is the minister.

History of the Watoola Methodist Church goes back to the 1830s when Flora Fraser (1755-1846), from Scotland, built a shelter of worship on Watoola Creek. The name “Watoola” means “living waters.”

Jane Capps researched the church history from records compiled by Sara Capps, who was a member. In the Uchee Uprising of 1836, three Indian braves died protecting 81-year-old Flora. She had the Indians buried on a hill overlooking Watoola Creek, which was the beginning of Watoola Cemetery.

In 1837, the Rev. James Wesley Capps came from Georgia to Watoola Creek with his wife and two children, Katherine Ann Capps and William Moss Capps. The following year, Rev. Capps assisted in building a cabin of worship on land donated by John Andrew and Mary Green.

The Rev. Capps served as the first pastor of Watoola UMC. His son, William Moss Capps, became preacher in 1848 after his father’s death. John Dupree, who moved to Watoola around 1839, assisted Rev. Capps. In 1845 Watoola was on a circuit with 13 other Methodist churches.

In 1905, the original church was built. Walt Dupree cut logs at his sawmill to contribute toward building the church. Other families helped too. In 1957, the front porch of the church was removed, and Sunday school rooms and indoor restrooms were added. Over the years, the church was remodeled. The barbecue pit was built in 1977 and expanded over the years.

The first barbecue was held in 1976, when the church needed to raise funds for a new fellowship hall. Bobby Capps and Ellis Jenkins suggested having a barbecue. The first year the meat was cooked over a borrowed open grill set up on blocks. The barbecue was so popular that it sold out before the workers could get it on plates.

The church invites everyone in the community to the Barbecue and Bake Sale to enjoy good food and fellowship. Those purchasing barbecue can dine in the fellowship hall or get it to go.

Watoola Methodist Church is located at 1370 Lee Road 38 in the Beauregard community. Drive about 13 miles south of Opelika on Alabama Highway 51 and look for signs directing to Lee Road 38. Turn left onto Lee Road 38 and follow the road to the church.