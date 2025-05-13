Opelika Community Theatre presents Tony winning musical ‘RENT’

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Join Opelika Community Theatre (OCT) and East Alabama’s Unity Wellness Program for a stage performance of Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking, Tony Award winning musical that redefined a generation, “RENT.”

“RENT” follows a group of young artists navigating life, love and loss in New York City’s East side during the HIV/AIDS crisis. With unforgettable songs like “Seasons of Love” and “Take Me or Leave Me,” this powerful story celebrates creativity, community and the pursuit of dreams—no matter the cost.

“RENT” opens Thursday, May 8, with performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10, as well as Thursday, May 15, through Sunday, May 18. There will be two matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 18.

For tickets visit the website: opelikacommunitytheatre.org/?page_id=76.

BEETLEJUICE

OCT’s three-week intensive summer camp begins on June 9, with participants journeying to the world of “Beetlejuice.” This magical camp will culminate with three performances on June 27 and 28. “Beetlejuice” will be directed by drama instructor Matthew Hooper and will be a fun challenge for students in middle school through 12th grade. Camp time is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and tuition is $450. Only are eight spots remain.

OCT is seeking donors to provide sponsorships to help two underprivileged children attend camp. If you can help, call (334) 559-8597.

RE-BRANDING OPEN HOUSE

Find out what OCT is doing for the future and learn about upcoming shows and how you can be a part of keeping the arts alive in our community at OCT’S Re-branding Open House on June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m.