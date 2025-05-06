Registration now open for Greater Peace golf tourney

BY DAVID BELL

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Greater Peace Community Development Corporation of Opelika will conduct its annual Swinging for Scholarships Golf Tournament at Pines Crossings Golf Club in Auburn on Friday, June 20, 2025. The shotgun tournament begins at 7 a.m., with proceeds benefiting the corporation’s scholarship fund.

“This special fundraising event supports our mission to empower youth through education,” said Clarinda Jones-Turner, Executive Director of the Greater Peace Community Development Corporation. “Proceeds will provide scholarships for students participating in our Summer Educational Enrichment Program, STEM After-School Program for at-risk youth and higher education scholarships for local high school graduates pursuing two – or four-year college or trade school diploma.”

A variety of sponsorship packages are available while they last, and the registration deadline is Friday, May 23. For more information or to register, contact Clarinda Jones-Turner at cjturner@greaterpeacecdc.org or call 334-203-0598.

The GPCDC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that also seeks to revitalize the economically distressed areas of Opelika, Auburn and greater Lee County, Alabama, by providing quality and affordable housing, childcare and training to assist individual welfare recipients in becoming self-sufficient. Offices are located at 650 Jeter Avenue in Opelika.

“Our Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway in Opelika provides affordable childcare for low to moderate income families,” said Turner. “The center is licensed to house 112 children from three weeks to nine years of age. We also have a pre-k program as a part of the Office to School Readiness initiative. This is the only center in Lee County with this program.”

Though the corporation receives federal funding through various grants that support their efforts, they also rely on local contributions to supplement overall costs.

“We are still operating business as usual for now,” said Turner. “We depend on donations and partnerships. We don’t know what the future holds but we have faith that everything will work out the way it’s supposed to so that we can continue our mission.”

GPCDC is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary of service to the community.