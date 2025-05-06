Public libraries encourage fun and learning through summer programs

BY KADIE VICK

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Summer events at the Opelika and Auburn Public Libraries can make summer fun and free for families looking for ways to spend their time out of school.

OPELIKA PUBLIC LIBRARY

All of the summer events will begin after an exciting Summer Reading Kick Off Event.

Programming and Outreach Coordinator for the Opelika Public Library, Malisa Hanson, said, “We are offering over 150 programs in June and July as part of our summer reading program. Summer reading will kick off Friday, May 30, at 6 p.m. with a special performance by Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment. Attendees will learn about Tahitian, Samoan and Hawaiian dance and cultures. It is going to be such a fun event.”

The events throughout the summer have been designed to encourage community members to continue learning and build community through shared interests.

“We have author/illustrator Mike Malbrough visiting the library on June 5 with shows at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Author visits provide a unique opportunity for even our youngest readers to interact and learn directly from those responsible for creating their favorite stories and characters,” Hanson said. “We are also hosting the third installment of our Kids Craft Fair on June 28. The fair features budding local entrepreneurs, giving them a free space to sell their projects.”

The Opelika Public Library ensured adults can take part in the fun too, creating weekly programs with activities including crafting, technology classes, guest speakers and a free watercolor workshop led by a local professional artist.

At the end of summer community members are encouraged to gather again to celebrate their hard work towards summer reading goals. “To close out summer reading, we have a dance party planned with everyone’s favorite DJ, DJ Ozz. The dance party will be a fun time to celebrate the end of summer and our summer reading challenge,” said Hanson.

These programs are designed for a greater reason than just fun, they are an investment by the Opelika Public Library in the community. Hanson said, “The programs we offer encourage literacy initiatives, promote lifelong learning, build community connections and provide a welcoming space to all Opelika citizens. All of our programs are free and may be attended by anyone in the community.”

Hanson sees the importance of her work at the Opelika Public Library in a family that recently moved to Opelika with young children. The mother brought her children to story times, and they quickly became friends with the other families.

“She shared with me that her daughter celebrated a birthday shortly after they moved here, and without meeting others at the library during story time, they wouldn’t have had any local friends to attend the party. It is so rewarding to hear how the services we provide foster these types of connections,” Hanson said.

Opelika Public Library events and programs can be found online at opelikalibrary.com on their program calendar, and physical copies of their June and July program calendars can be picked up at any desk in the library.

Hanson said, “While the majority of our programs do not require registration, those that do are clearly indicated. Registration for programs where required is available on our online program calendar. All programs offered by the Opelika Public Library are always free.”

AUBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY

With summer approaching soon, the Auburn Public Library (APL) has prepared events and programs to keep the community engaged and entertained.

Auburn Public Library Engagement and Outreach Librarian Ashley Brown, said, “We work really hard and put a lot of time and effort all year creating all of these events, thinking about and listening to what our community wants, to try to provide as many things that target what the community is asking for.”

On May 31, the Auburn Public Library is kicking off its Summer Learning Challenge at 10:30 a.m., and encourages the community to work together to complete an impressive goal.

“Summer is our busiest time at the Auburn Public Library, and when people are out of school and they’re looking for something to do, that’s where we challenge the community to read 20 minutes all summer, to get a total of 1,000 minutes read,” Brown said. “We hope, as a community, we can reach 1 million minutes, and we have a big kickoff event this year. We have music, games and activities for people of all ages, and we encourage people to register for the Summer Learning Challenge at that event.”

The Summer Learning Challenge is not the only thing the Auburn Public Library will kickoff. Weekly on Tuesday afternoons during the summer, the Auburn Public Library will host Summer Serendipity events at 2 p.m.

“It’s kind of a surprise each week we have magicians, a flamenco dancer coming, a theater group, a musician and the raptor center will be our very last one at the end of July,” Brown said. “So it’s just a different act each week.”

Other events include Summer Crafternoon, Hometown Heroes and a new program called Chess Mates created to unite multiple generations over a shared love of chess.

“This summer, we’re adding a program called Chess Mates, and it’s an intergenerational program where we want to encourage chess players in the community to come play with each other. That’s going to be on Thursday afternoons from 4:30 to 6 p.m.,” Brown said.

Throughout the summer, these events will bring together the community through creating a space for learning, fun and creativity. Brown said, “What we want to make sure we’re providing is the place for people to connect with each other and with us, the library, and to connect with fun and literacy, and just to have a good experience.”

For many, summer vacations or expensive camps are not realistic, but The Auburn Public Library creates a space where community members do not have to worry about finances to have a good time.

“Something that it is very important to us at the public library is that all programs and services are, for the most part, free of charge,” Brown said. “It’s really important to us to make it accessible so that anyone in the community can come regardless of how much money they have in their pocket.”

For more information, visit the Auburn Public Library’s website: www.auburnal.gov/library, or find them on Facebook or Instagram.