Public notices in The Observer | Week of April 20, 2025

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the improvements for Auburn University Project: 23-526 –Ingram Hall – Replace Front Entrance Windows at 212 Ingram Hall, Auburn University, AL 36849-5101, United States for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Stacy Norman Architects LLC, 126 Tichenor Ave, Auburn, AL 36830.

Matthes Parker LLC, 2044 S College St. Auburn, AL 36832

Legal run 04/03/2025, 04/10/2025, 04/17/2025 & 04/24/2025

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the renovations for the Auburn University Project: 23-239 – Scott-Ritchey Research Center – Building B, Renovate For New Kennels at CENTER BUILDING B 1265 H.C. MORGAN DRIVE,AUBURN, Alabama 36849, United States for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Hendon + Huckelstein Architects, 2126 Morris Ave., Birmingham, AL. 35203. Matthes Parker LLC, 2044 S College St. Auburn, AL 36832

Legal run 04/03/2025, 04/10/2025, 04/17/2025 & 04/24/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF PEGGY ANN FAULKNER MURPHY, DECEASED

Case No. 2025-075

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Felicia Murphy Gardner as Administrator of the Estate of Peggy Ann Faulkner Murphy, deceased, on April 3, 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Felicia Murphy Gardner, Administrator of the Estate of Peggy Ann Faulkner Murphy, deceased.,

Legal Run 04/10/25, 04/17/25 & 04/24/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOANNA GAUNT MURRAY

CASE NO. 2018-C-080

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE That James Michael Williams, Sr., as Conservator of the Estate of JOANNA GAUNT MURRAY, filed his Petition for Final Settlement of said Estate on the 31st day of March 2025, and that the 29•h day of April, 2025, at 10:00 AM has been appointed to hear said settlement. If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, please contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

DONE this 2nd day of April, 2025.

JERE COLLEY

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 04/10/25, 04/17/25 & 04/24/25

ESTATE OF JOAN M. GEBHARD, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

CASE # 2025-104

Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to ROBERT S. GEBHARD and ANN C. GEBHARD on the 28th day of March 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Personal Representative: ANN C. GEBHARD Personal Representative: ROBERT S. GEBHARD 118 N. Ross St. #6

Auburn, Al. 36830

Legal Run 04/10/25, 04/17/25 & 04/24/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS T. MITCHELL, SR. , DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-184

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 28th day of March, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DOUGLAS T. MITCHELL, JR. and BEVERLY MITCHELL MARLETT, Co-Personal Representatives

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 04/10/25, 04/17/25 & 04/24/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GARY RAY OLDS, deceased

CASE NO. 2025-165

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Marjorie Olds as Personal Representative of the Estate Gary Ray Olds, deceased, on the 28th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable Judge of Probate of Lee County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Personal Representative, Marjorie Olds

Attorney

G. Daniel Evans

The Evans Law Firm, P.C. 1736 Oxmoor Road

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

205-870-1970

gdevans@evanslawpc.com

Legal run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/2025

ESTATE OF BOBBY E. CHAMBERS, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-322

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of BOBBYE. CHAMBERS are hereby granted to Riley Vernon Chambers on the 6th day of July, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Riley Vernon Chambers

Legal run 04/17/24, 04/24/25 05/01/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD LADONNE CROSS, SR, DECEASED further and also known as RICHARD L. CROSS, SR.

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal R representative AMERICA A. CARSWELL, on March 25, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Coley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ AMERICA A. CARSWELL

Legal Run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/25

LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

THE STATE OF ALABAMA, COURT OF PROBATE, COUNTY OF LEE

CASE NO. 2025-171

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESATE OF REBECCA S. BERRY

Letters of Administration on the Estate of REBECCA S. BETTY granted to WILLIAM DAVID DAWSON who has duly qualified and given bond as such Administrator and is authorized to administer such estate

Witness by hand and dated this the 3rd day of April, 2025

/s/ Jere Colley

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF REBECCA S. BERRY DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-171

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to William David Dawson as Administrator for the Estate of Rebecca S. Berry, deceased, on April 3, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 3rd day of April, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MITCHELL LEWIS ROWE, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-183

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to BEVERLY SPRINGER ROWE on the 10th day of April, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BEVERLY SPRINGER ROWE

Legal Run 04/24/25, 05/01/25 & 05/08/25

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that JLD ENTERPRISES LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the improvements for the Grandberry Drive Extension at Grandberry Drive, Opelika, Alabama, United States for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Opelika, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify CITY OF OPELIKA 204 SOUTH 7TH STREET OPELIKA, AL, 36803

JLD ENTERPRISES, LLC, CONTRACTOR,

Mailing: P.O. Box 2280 Auburn AL 36831

Physical: 360 Lee Road 10 Auburn AL 36830

Legal run 04/24/2025, 05/01/25, 05/08/25 & 5/15/25

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Thursday the 8th day of May, 2025 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024 Wilkerson, Jimmy. Finley, amber

Legal Run 04/24/25

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Thursday the 8th day of May, 2025 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801 Mata, Donna. Ballard, Colton. Williams, Cheyenne. Reese, Chandler C.

Legal Run 04/24/25

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit C372

Unit B98

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date 04/24/2025

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 05/01/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 15

Unit 62

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run Date 04/24/2025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JAMES DOUGLAS VAUGHAN, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-206

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of April, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOY LOUISE V. BOWLES

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 04/24/25, 05/01/25 & 05/08/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BILLIE COLLINS, An Incapacitated person

CASE NO.: 2023-273

NOTICE OF FILING OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Partial Settlement for the Estate of Billie Collins, an incapacitated person, has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office. A hearing has been scheduled for the 13th day of May, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “MICROSOFT TEAMS.” Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Partial Settlement of Conservator for the Estate of BILLIE COLLINS

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 04/24/25, 05/01/25 & 05/08/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) will hold a special called meeting and public hearing on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said public hearing will be to consider the adoption of a resolution approving a new comprehensive plan (“master plan”) for the City entitled “Opelika 2040 Comprehensive Plan”. The Comprehensive Plan provides guidelines to be used by the City in directing proper growth and municipal development, including among other things, the general location, character and extent of streets, utilities and public buildings as well as a future land use plan for the control and use of buildings and premises.

Interested persons will be given reasonable opportunity to express their opinions, arguments and their views, either orally or in writing, or both, at the public hearing. Persons unable to attend the public hearing may submit their opinions, arguments and their views to the Director of Planning, 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama. All interested persons may examine and review the Opelika 2040 Comprehensive Plan at the offices of the Planning Department, 700 Fox Trail, the offices of the City Clerk, 204 S. 7th Street, and Opelika Public Library, 1100 Glenn Street. The Opelika 2040 Comprehensive Plan is also available at the plan’s website https://www.hlplanning.com/portals/opelikacompplan/.

Further information concerning this notice can be obtained at the Office of the Planning Department during normal business hours.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

DATED this the __ day of April, 2025

DIRECTOR OF PLANNING, OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 04/24/25

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH H. MCKELVY, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-002

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of ELIZABETH H. MCKELVY, are hereby granted to James Dennis McKelvy on the 6th day of January, 2025, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

James Dennis McKelvy

Legal Run 04/24/25, 05/01/25 & 05/08/25

Notice of auction of abandoned vehicles.

BEST 4 LESS will be auctioning off The below mentioned vehicles on TUESDAY, MAY 27, 2025. This Auction will be held at 2509 LAFAYETTE PARKWAY, OPELIKA,

ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions in regards to either of the vehicles please call at 334-705-0000.

VIN# 3FAFP31N85R139761

2005 FORD FOCUS ZX3S

Legal Run 04/24/25 & 05/01/25