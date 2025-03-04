On the Mark | OHS boys soccer suffers losses this week

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

The Opelika High School boys’ soccer team endured a challenging week with two close losses. First, Smiths Station edged out the Bulldogs in a nail-biting sudden-death shootout, 5-4. Regulation time ended in a 2-2 tie, with Opelika’s Josh Beltran scoring both goals, thanks to assists from Rigo Ramirez and Josef Klapetek. A red card left the Bulldogs a man down for the final minutes of regulation and through two grueling overtime periods, ultimately leading to a shootout loss.

Later in the week, the Bulldogs faced Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, narrowly falling 3-2. Danny Morales and David Cruz found the back of the net for Opelika, with Ramirez again providing stellar assists. Despite the losses, the Bulldogs played with heart and determination. They will look to bounce back as they host Enterprise at Bulldog Stadium this Friday night. The girls’ varsity kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with the boys’ game to follow at 7:15 p.m.

TENNIS

Tennis Teams Shine Against Dothan, Struggle Versus Enterprise

The Opelika High School tennis teams had mixed results last week. The boys’ team secured a commanding 9-0 victory over Dothan but fell short against Enterprise, losing 7-2. On the girls’ side, they swept both Dothan (7-2) and Enterprise (9-0). Notable standouts included Joanne Smith T., Addison Bryan and Avery Massey, who dominated in both singles and doubles.

OHS V. DOTHAN

Singles: DHS-Addison Bryan won (8-1), Avery Massey (10-5), Emma Brown (10-4), Stella George (1-1), Addison Kemp and Joanne Smith T lost matches.

Doubles: Smith T and Bryan won 11-9, Massey and Brown won 7-2 and Abney Massey and George won 10-6.

Enterprise 9-0

Single match winners: Joanne Smith T (10-1), A. Bryan (10-6), Avery Massey (10-0) , E. Brown (10-3), Stella George (10-3) and Abney Massey (10-2)

Doubles: Smith T / Bryan (10-3) , Massey / Brown (10-4) and George /Kemp (10-4)

Boys

9-0 vs Dothan

Singles: Paxton Blackburn (10-3) , Conner Mullins (10-0), Dru Gagliano (10-6), Jake Caldwell (10-1), Anderson Melnick (10-3) and Mules Tatum (10-3) . Doubles: Mullins and Blackburn won (10-1) , Gagliano and Caldwell (10-1) and Tatum and Melnick (10-2)

Enterprise

OHS won two doubles matches: Conner Mullins / Paxton Blackburn won (10-8) and Dru Gagliano / Jake Caldwell won (10-8)

Strong Track and Field Performances at Auburn Early Bird Meet

The Opelika Track and Field teams showcased their talent at the Auburn Early Bird Meet. Standouts included Caroline Couey, who claimed first in both the 800m and 1600m runs, and Tyrese Pitts, who captured the 400m title with a blazing 50.32 finish. Serenity Rufus topped the 100m dash, and Brannon Massey excelled in the pole vault, clearing an impressive 12 feet.

GIRLS

100 Meter Dash

13.85 Maya Jeter, 4th

13.86 Kylee Banks,5th

400 Meter Dash

1:08.82 Chloe Dowdell, 4th

800 Meter Run

2:56.24 Kaitlyn Lynch, 8th

3:01.92 Brooklyn Turnham, 10th

High Jump

4-4 Emunah Weaver, 6th

4-2 Chloe Dowdell, 7th

4-0 Libby Cottrell, 8th

Long Jump

13-10 Daejah Maddox, 1st

12-6.5 Tinsley Williams, 6th

Discus

86-2 Kennady Caldwell, 1st

8-8 Katelyn Calloway, 2nd

63-4 Gabbi Brown , 3rd

Shot Put

36-0 Kennady Caldwell, 1st

31-0.5 Gabbi Brown,3rd

29-7.5 Khyleigh Maddox, 4th

OMS BOYS RESULTS

100 Meter Dash

12.39 Jayvion Harris, 4th

12.47 Addren Banks-Thompason, 6th

12.72 Noah Daugherty-Holstick, 9th

400 Meter Dash

57.97 Jaylin Vickers, 3rd

1:00.38 Caleb Jones, 4th

1:01.45 Jayren Allen, 10th

800 Meter Run

2:21.24 SB Sammie Gay, 2nd

2:32.63 SB Peyton Stinson, 8th

1600 Meter Run

6:22.72 SB Mason Sistrunk, 10th

High Jump

5-2 Gabe Cosby, 2nd

4-10 Jayden Logan, 5th

Long Jump

15-6 Cwamell Chappell, 5th

Discus

84-6, Keland Moss, 2nd

80-7 Evan Jones, 3rd

74-11 Calvon Pearsall, 8th

Shot Put

38-6.5 Keland Moss, 3rd

34-6.5 Evan Jones, 4th

29-3.5 Calvon Pearsall, 10th

OHS Girls

100 Meter Dash

12.57 SB Serenity Rufus., 1st

13.15 SB Kahliya Cloud 4th

200 Meter Dash

27.84 SB Harper Threat, 6th

400 Meter Dash

55.98 SB Alieah Nelms, 1st

59.66 SB Ava Thomas, 3rd

800 Meter Run

2:24.42 SB Caroline Couey, 1st

2:50.24 SB Caylyn Moore, 10th

1600 Meter Run

5:23.36 SB Caroline Couey, 1st

100 Meter Hurdles

17.93 SB Lauren Waits, 2nd

18.79 SB Londyn Gardner, 5th

19.49 SB Taylore Phillips, 9th

Triple Jump

38-7 SB Kyndall Brundidge, 1st

Pole Vault

8-0 SB Jada Frazier, 5th

6-0 SB Hayley Ponds, 9th

Discus

78-2 SB Alicia Frazier, 1st

66-11 SB Ta’Sandra Moore, 7th

63-0 SB Talaja Chambers, 9th

59-10 SB Kaysee Dexter, 10th

Javelin

97-7 SB Tyra Pitts, 2nd

74-11 SB Je’li Williams, 9th

Shot Put

33-9.5 SB Legend Fitzpatrick, 1st

28-3.5 SB Ta’Sandra Moore, 5th

OHS BOYS

100 Meter Dash

11.51 Richard Howard, 4th

200 Meter Dash

22.71 Jalen Thomas, 2nd

23.15 Leland Bell, 3rd

400 Meter Dash

50.32 Tyrese Pitts,1st

800 Meter Run

2:10.20 SB Burch Harris, 4th

2:15.92 SB Aiden Stephens, 6th

2:16.76 SB Nicholas Brock, 7th

1600 Meter Run

4:36.76 Brantley Turnham, 2nd

4:52.79 Alexander Burgess, 3rd

4:58.84 Drew Schoonhoven, 5th

5:33.95 Seth Huling

110 Meter Hurdles

18.48 Braeden Dowdell, 4th

Triple Jump

41-7 Braeden Dowdell, 5th

Pole Vault

12-0 Brannon Massey, 1st

9-6 Richard Howard, 6th

8-6 David Smotherman, 8th

8-0 Bryson Atkins, 9th

Discus

132-0 Michael Cosgriff, 2nd

102-6 Ericson (Moni) Thomas,5th

Javelin

158-11 Darius Stephens

112-10 Jahmere Schley, 8th

Shot Put

41-11 Ericson (Moni) Thomas, 5th

38-0 Michael Cosgriff, 9th

OHS SOFTBALL

Lady Bulldogs Stay Hot at the Plate

The Lady Bulldogs softball team had a busy week, going 4-2 with wins over Russell County, Montgomery Catholic and Beulah. Their bats were on fire, as Jade Smith, Cailyn Morgan and Katie Harrelson led the offensive charge. A 24-2 victory over Russell County highlighted the week, with Morgan also earning a win on the mound.

In a commanding 24-2 victory against Russell County, the Lady Bulldogs erupted for 16 hits. Jade Smith and Cailyn Morgan led the charge, each tallying three hits, while JZ Agee, Jade Jones, Emily Birmingham and Katie Harrelson contributed two hits apiece. Katelyn Foley and Braelynn Brooks also added to the hit parade. In the circle, Morgan delivered a stellar performance, allowing no earned runs on three hits and striking out five batters.

Facing Montgomery Catholic, the Lady Bulldogs kept the bats hot, amassing 12 hits and eight runs. Harrelson, Jones, Agee and Brooks each recorded two hits. Foley shined as the winning pitcher, throwing five innings and allowing just two runs on two hits while striking out two.

The team capped off the week with a mercy-rule 10-0 win over Russell County for the second time in less than a week. Harrelson contributed another two hits to support Agee, who claimed the victory as pitcher.

OHS BASEBALL

Baseball Bulldogs Split Week with Offensive | Bulldog Baseball Highlights: A Week of Close Calls and Dominant Wins

The Opelika High School baseball team experienced an eventful week, finishing with two wins and two losses while demonstrating resilience and offensive power.

Against Dothan, Brody Jones led the Bulldogs with two hits, including a double, driving in two runs and scoring one himself. Teammates Slade Clayton, Will Brannon, Ty Hudson, Hank Hudson and TJ Arnold all contributed hits in the effort.

In a tight game against Charles Henderson, the Bulldogs eeked out a 3-2 victory, with Jones continuing his impressive performance, tallying two hits and scoring two runs. Coly Miller set the tone on the mound, pitching three innings and allowing just one run on a single hit. Contributions from Judson Cherry, Will Brannon and Brody Jones as relief pitchers secured the win.

Opelika’s bats truly came alive in a commanding 18-0 victory over Park Crossing in Montgomery. Warner McDonald led the charge, delivering three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Brody Jones, Slade Clayton and Sawyer Rollins each contributed two hits apiece, with additional hits from Ford, Ty Hudson, Hank Hudson, C. Riddle and Coly Miller. Bryce Turnham was lights-out on the mound, pitching five scoreless innings and giving up just two hits to earn the win.

Looking ahead, the Bulldogs will host Elberta at 11 a.m. Saturday and Wetumpka at 3 p.m. at Bulldog Park.

OPELIKA DIXIE BOYS BASEBALL DBB REGISTRATION FOR AGES 13 THROUGH 15 YEAR OLDS MARCH 15

Opelika DBB Baseball registration for ages 13 through 15 will start March 15 at the Opelika Sportsplex and online at Opelikasportsplex.com/athletics, set up an account and register for DBB Baseball. Cost is $50 per player, assuming each player is on a team, with jersey and cap. Registration continues through April 15. Anyone interested in coaching please email D.Mark at dmitchell2@iheartmedia.com

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia and host of “On the Mark” on Fox Sports the Game 910-1319.