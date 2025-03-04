On the Mark | OHS boys soccer suffers losses this week

BY D MARK MITCHELL
OPINION —
The Opelika High School boys’ soccer team endured a challenging week with two close losses. First, Smiths Station edged out the Bulldogs in a nail-biting sudden-death shootout, 5-4. Regulation time ended in a 2-2 tie, with Opelika’s Josh Beltran scoring both goals, thanks to assists from Rigo Ramirez and Josef Klapetek. A red card left the Bulldogs a man down for the final minutes of regulation and through two grueling overtime periods, ultimately leading to a shootout loss.
Later in the week, the Bulldogs faced Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, narrowly falling 3-2. Danny Morales and David Cruz found the back of the net for Opelika, with Ramirez again providing stellar assists. Despite the losses, the Bulldogs played with heart and determination. They will look to bounce back as they host Enterprise at Bulldog Stadium this Friday night. The girls’ varsity kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with the boys’ game to follow at 7:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Tennis Teams Shine Against Dothan, Struggle Versus Enterprise
The Opelika High School tennis teams had mixed results last week. The boys’ team secured a commanding 9-0 victory over Dothan but fell short against Enterprise, losing 7-2. On the girls’ side, they swept both Dothan (7-2) and Enterprise (9-0). Notable standouts included Joanne Smith T., Addison Bryan and Avery Massey, who dominated in both singles and doubles.
OHS V. DOTHAN
Singles: DHS-Addison Bryan won (8-1), Avery Massey (10-5), Emma Brown (10-4), Stella George (1-1), Addison Kemp and Joanne Smith T lost matches.
Doubles: Smith T and Bryan won 11-9, Massey and Brown won 7-2 and Abney Massey and George won 10-6.
Enterprise 9-0
Single match winners: Joanne Smith T (10-1), A. Bryan (10-6), Avery Massey (10-0) , E. Brown (10-3), Stella George (10-3) and Abney Massey (10-2)
Doubles: Smith T / Bryan (10-3) , Massey / Brown (10-4) and George /Kemp (10-4)
Boys
9-0 vs Dothan
Singles: Paxton Blackburn (10-3) , Conner Mullins (10-0), Dru Gagliano (10-6), Jake Caldwell (10-1), Anderson Melnick (10-3) and Mules Tatum (10-3) . Doubles: Mullins and Blackburn won (10-1) , Gagliano and Caldwell (10-1) and Tatum and Melnick (10-2)
Enterprise
OHS won two doubles matches: Conner Mullins / Paxton Blackburn won (10-8) and Dru Gagliano / Jake Caldwell won (10-8)
Strong Track and Field Performances at Auburn Early Bird Meet
The Opelika Track and Field teams showcased their talent at the Auburn Early Bird Meet. Standouts included Caroline Couey, who claimed first in both the 800m and 1600m runs, and Tyrese Pitts, who captured the 400m title with a blazing 50.32 finish. Serenity Rufus topped the 100m dash, and Brannon Massey excelled in the pole vault, clearing an impressive 12 feet.
GIRLS
100 Meter Dash
13.85 Maya Jeter, 4th
13.86 Kylee Banks,5th
400 Meter Dash
1:08.82 Chloe Dowdell, 4th
800 Meter Run
2:56.24 Kaitlyn Lynch, 8th
3:01.92 Brooklyn Turnham, 10th
High Jump
4-4 Emunah Weaver, 6th
4-2 Chloe Dowdell, 7th
4-0 Libby Cottrell, 8th
Long Jump
13-10 Daejah Maddox, 1st
12-6.5 Tinsley Williams, 6th
Discus
86-2 Kennady Caldwell, 1st
8-8 Katelyn Calloway, 2nd
63-4 Gabbi Brown , 3rd
Shot Put
36-0 Kennady Caldwell, 1st
31-0.5 Gabbi Brown,3rd
29-7.5 Khyleigh Maddox, 4th
OMS BOYS RESULTS
100 Meter Dash
12.39 Jayvion Harris, 4th
12.47 Addren Banks-Thompason, 6th
12.72 Noah Daugherty-Holstick, 9th
400 Meter Dash
57.97 Jaylin Vickers, 3rd
1:00.38 Caleb Jones, 4th
1:01.45 Jayren Allen, 10th
800 Meter Run
2:21.24 SB Sammie Gay, 2nd
2:32.63 SB Peyton Stinson, 8th
1600 Meter Run
6:22.72 SB Mason Sistrunk, 10th
High Jump
5-2 Gabe Cosby, 2nd
4-10 Jayden Logan, 5th
Long Jump
15-6 Cwamell Chappell, 5th
Discus
84-6, Keland Moss, 2nd
80-7 Evan Jones, 3rd
74-11 Calvon Pearsall, 8th
Shot Put
38-6.5 Keland Moss, 3rd
34-6.5 Evan Jones, 4th
29-3.5 Calvon Pearsall, 10th
OHS Girls
100 Meter Dash
12.57 SB Serenity Rufus., 1st
13.15 SB Kahliya Cloud 4th
200 Meter Dash
27.84 SB Harper Threat, 6th
400 Meter Dash
55.98 SB Alieah Nelms, 1st
59.66 SB Ava Thomas, 3rd
800 Meter Run
2:24.42 SB Caroline Couey, 1st
2:50.24 SB Caylyn Moore, 10th
1600 Meter Run
5:23.36 SB Caroline Couey, 1st
100 Meter Hurdles
17.93 SB Lauren Waits, 2nd
18.79 SB Londyn Gardner, 5th
19.49 SB Taylore Phillips, 9th
Triple Jump
38-7 SB Kyndall Brundidge, 1st
Pole Vault
8-0 SB Jada Frazier, 5th
6-0 SB Hayley Ponds, 9th
Discus
78-2 SB Alicia Frazier, 1st
66-11 SB Ta’Sandra Moore, 7th
63-0 SB Talaja Chambers, 9th
59-10 SB Kaysee Dexter, 10th
Javelin
97-7 SB Tyra Pitts, 2nd
74-11 SB Je’li Williams, 9th
Shot Put
33-9.5 SB Legend Fitzpatrick, 1st
28-3.5 SB Ta’Sandra Moore, 5th
OHS BOYS
100 Meter Dash
11.51 Richard Howard, 4th
200 Meter Dash
22.71 Jalen Thomas, 2nd
23.15 Leland Bell, 3rd
400 Meter Dash
50.32 Tyrese Pitts,1st
800 Meter Run
2:10.20 SB Burch Harris, 4th
2:15.92 SB Aiden Stephens, 6th
2:16.76 SB Nicholas Brock, 7th
1600 Meter Run
4:36.76 Brantley Turnham, 2nd
4:52.79 Alexander Burgess, 3rd
4:58.84 Drew Schoonhoven, 5th
5:33.95 Seth Huling
110 Meter Hurdles
18.48 Braeden Dowdell, 4th
Triple Jump
41-7 Braeden Dowdell, 5th
Pole Vault
12-0 Brannon Massey, 1st
9-6 Richard Howard, 6th
8-6 David Smotherman, 8th
8-0 Bryson Atkins, 9th
Discus
132-0 Michael Cosgriff, 2nd
102-6 Ericson (Moni) Thomas,5th
Javelin
158-11 Darius Stephens
112-10 Jahmere Schley, 8th
Shot Put
41-11 Ericson (Moni) Thomas, 5th
38-0 Michael Cosgriff, 9th
OHS SOFTBALL
Lady Bulldogs Stay Hot at the Plate
The Lady Bulldogs softball team had a busy week, going 4-2 with wins over Russell County, Montgomery Catholic and Beulah. Their bats were on fire, as Jade Smith, Cailyn Morgan and Katie Harrelson led the offensive charge. A 24-2 victory over Russell County highlighted the week, with Morgan also earning a win on the mound.
In a commanding 24-2 victory against Russell County, the Lady Bulldogs erupted for 16 hits. Jade Smith and Cailyn Morgan led the charge, each tallying three hits, while JZ Agee, Jade Jones, Emily Birmingham and Katie Harrelson contributed two hits apiece. Katelyn Foley and Braelynn Brooks also added to the hit parade. In the circle, Morgan delivered a stellar performance, allowing no earned runs on three hits and striking out five batters.
Facing Montgomery Catholic, the Lady Bulldogs kept the bats hot, amassing 12 hits and eight runs. Harrelson, Jones, Agee and Brooks each recorded two hits. Foley shined as the winning pitcher, throwing five innings and allowing just two runs on two hits while striking out two.
The team capped off the week with a mercy-rule 10-0 win over Russell County for the second time in less than a week. Harrelson contributed another two hits to support Agee, who claimed the victory as pitcher.
OHS BASEBALL
Baseball Bulldogs Split Week with Offensive | Bulldog Baseball Highlights: A Week of Close Calls and Dominant Wins
The Opelika High School baseball team experienced an eventful week, finishing with two wins and two losses while demonstrating resilience and offensive power.
Against Dothan, Brody Jones led the Bulldogs with two hits, including a double, driving in two runs and scoring one himself. Teammates Slade Clayton, Will Brannon, Ty Hudson, Hank Hudson and TJ Arnold all contributed hits in the effort.
In a tight game against Charles Henderson, the Bulldogs eeked out a 3-2 victory, with Jones continuing his impressive performance, tallying two hits and scoring two runs. Coly Miller set the tone on the mound, pitching three innings and allowing just one run on a single hit. Contributions from Judson Cherry, Will Brannon and Brody Jones as relief pitchers secured the win.
Opelika’s bats truly came alive in a commanding 18-0 victory over Park Crossing in Montgomery. Warner McDonald led the charge, delivering three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Brody Jones, Slade Clayton and Sawyer Rollins each contributed two hits apiece, with additional hits from Ford, Ty Hudson, Hank Hudson, C. Riddle and Coly Miller. Bryce Turnham was lights-out on the mound, pitching five scoreless innings and giving up just two hits to earn the win.
Looking ahead, the Bulldogs will host Elberta at 11 a.m. Saturday and Wetumpka at 3 p.m. at Bulldog Park.
OPELIKA DIXIE BOYS BASEBALL DBB REGISTRATION FOR AGES 13 THROUGH 15 YEAR OLDS MARCH 15
Opelika DBB Baseball registration for ages 13 through 15 will start March 15 at the Opelika Sportsplex and online at Opelikasportsplex.com/athletics, set up an account and register for DBB Baseball. Cost is $50 per player, assuming each player is on a team, with jersey and cap. Registration continues through April 15. Anyone interested in coaching please email D.Mark at dmitchell2@iheartmedia.com
D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia and host of “On the Mark” on Fox Sports the Game 910-1319.