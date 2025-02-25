Red Clay Brewing named Downtown Business of the Year

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA MAIN STREET

OPELIKA — Opelika Main Street has named Red Clay Brewing Company as the 2024 Downtown Business of the Year. The award was presented on Feb. 19 at the State of the City event hosted by the Opelika Chamber.

Since opening its doors in 2015, Red Clay Brewing Company has played a pivotal role in shaping the vibrant food, beverage and entertainment scene in downtown Opelika. Founded by Kerry McGinnis, Stephen Harle and John Corbin, Red Clay Brewing Company was one of the first businesses to invest in downtown Opelika’s now-thriving craft beverage industry. Since then, the area has blossomed, with two breweries, a taproom, a distillery, restaurants, bakeries, live music venues and various small businesses calling downtown Opelika home.

Beyond their business success, Red Clay Brewing Company and its founders have made a lasting impact through their unwavering community involvement. Corbin served on the Opelika Main Street Board of Directors from 2019 to 2024, holding various leadership roles, including Vice President and, ultimately, Board President in 2024. His leadership helped guide Opelika Main Street through a critical period of transition, including the search for a new executive director.

Red Clay Brewing Company has been instrumental in the success of numerous downtown events, including On Tap, Touch a Truck, On the Tracks and Christmas in a Railroad Town. Even amid the demands of running a business, the Red Clay has consistently gone above and beyond, lending time, expertise and resources to support Opelika Main Street initiatives.

Red Clay has hosted and sponsored countless community gatherings, receptions and fundraisers, always eager to showcase the city and its thriving downtown corridor. Whether working with the city, the Chamber of Commerce, Auburn University’s Government & Economic Development Institute or other community organizations, Red Clay Brewing Company has remained a steadfast advocate for downtown Opelika’s growth and prosperity.

“Red Clay Brewing Company is more than just a business — [it is] a cornerstone of our downtown community,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Kelsey Sullivan. “The hospitality and community pride shown by our friends at Red Clay make them a natural choice to receive the award for downtown Business of the Year. We are incredibly grateful for their contributions to Opelika and thrilled to celebrate their achievements.”