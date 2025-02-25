Keep Opelika Beautiful hosts Arbor Day events

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA
OPELIKA — Keep Opelika Beautiful and the city of Opelika invite the community to join in celebrating Arbor Day with a special event on Saturday, March 1, at the Opelika Public Library.
This year’s theme, “Plant Trees, Protect Tomorrow,” highlights the importance of trees in sustaining a healthy environment for future generations.
Festivities for all ages will be held at the library pavillion, as follows:
Beginning at 9 a.m.
- Girl Scout Cookie Sale – Support local Girl Scouts and grab your favorite cookies.
- Seedling & Big Tree Giveaways – Take home a tree to plant and grow in your own yard.
- Art Projects for Kids – Fun, creative activities to inspire young nature lovers.
At 9:15 and 10:15 a.m.
- Tree Planting Demos
At 10:30 a.m.
- Story Time for Kids – Hosted at O Grows, encouraging a love for nature and literacy.
- Laying of Memorial Marker for Mr. Roy Harrison – Honoring Mr. Harrison’s contributions to Opelika with a dedication along the Opelika Public Library Walking Path.
“We are excited to be hosting our 37th Arbor Day event in the city of Opelika. Trees play a vital role in our community, providing shade, improving air quality and enhancing the beauty of our city,” said Priscilla Blythe, Executive Director of Keep Opelika Beautiful.
“We invite everyone to come out, take part in the activities, and help us plant the future of Opelika.”
Keep Opelika Beautiful is committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability, and the Tree Seedling Giveaway is just one of the many initiatives undertaken to promote a beautiful environment to live in.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Priscilla Blythe, executive director of Keep Opelika Beautiful at (334) 749-4970 or director@keepopelikabeautiful.com