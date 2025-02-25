Keep Opelika Beautiful hosts Arbor Day events

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — Keep Opelika Beautiful and the city of Opelika invite the community to join in celebrating Arbor Day with a special event on Saturday, March 1, at the Opelika Public Library.

This year’s theme, “Plant Trees, Protect Tomorrow,” highlights the importance of trees in sustaining a healthy environment for future generations.

Festivities for all ages will be held at the library pavillion, as follows:

Beginning at 9 a.m.

Girl Scout Cookie Sale – Support local Girl Scouts and grab your favorite cookies.

Seedling & Big Tree Giveaways – Take home a tree to plant and grow in your own yard.

Art Projects for Kids – Fun, creative activities to inspire young nature lovers.

At 9:15 and 10:15 a.m.

Tree Planting Demos

At 10:30 a.m.