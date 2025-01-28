Southern Hospitality | Gather family at table for hearty pasta dishes

BY ANN CIPPERLY

During cold winter days, hearty pasta dishes provide warm, comforting meals that everyone in the family will enjoy. With a big pot of pasta sauce simmering on the stove top, the tantalizing aromas drift throughout the house. Place a loaf of bread in the oven and toss a green salad for a wonderful dinner with family around the table sharing their day.

When making pastas, it is easy to double the recipe to put an extra dish in the freezer for busy days when you don’t have time to cook. When buying a loaf of Italian or French bread, get an extra one to freeze. I remember a sweet Opelika lady telling me years ago when she gave me her pasta recipe to make two at once.

“When you come home tired on a cold, raining night, you will be glad you have one of these dishes tucked in the freezer,” she said.

Pasta is not expensive and has a long shelf life. When making pasta dishes, I often use whole wheat pasta and sometimes brown rice pasta. My family can’t tell the difference between pastas, especially when they are covered in rich, flavorful sauce and topped with shredded cheese.

Fresh pastas are also easy to find at the grocery store, and they cook in just a few minutes. A package or two of these are also handy to have in the freezer.

When cooking pasta, follow the directions on the package. Fill a large pot with water and be generous adding salt to the water. Chefs say to have the water “as salty as the ocean.” When you add the pasta, stir it to separate the noodles. Follow the directions for the amount of cooking time, but if you like your pasta al dente, start checking a couple of minutes early.

Be sure to save a cup or more of the pasta cooking water. You may need to add a small amount of the water to your noodles if they are dry or to thin the sauce.

While homemade pasta sauces are the best, sometimes there is just not enough time after work to simmer a sauce for a long time. The jarred sauces have improved over the years. Sometimes I will sauté onions and garlic in olive oil to add to jarred sauces to enhance the flavor.

Laura Hartley has a shortcut pasta sauce that cooks in a few minutes using canned tomatoes embellished with seasonings.

John Western also makes an easy pasta sauce with canned tomatoes and tomato sauce with sauteed onions, dried oregano and basil. The sauce only needs to simmer for 30 minutes. He serves it with meatballs made with ground beef and sausage for a scrumptious dinner to enjoy with his artist wife, Elaine, or when entertaining.

While I often prepare traditional lasagna with tomato sauce, Ursula Higgins’ Lasagna Blanc with Béchamel Sauce

is a tasty option. Ursula, who was the owner of the popular Greenhouse restaurant in Opelika, also opened a deli years ago for lunch and takeout in the shopping strip off from Second Avenue where the first Kroger was located and now has Piggly Wiggly.

The Lasagna Blanc was

one of the dishes at the deli. When I wrote about it, she shared this recipe. The filling is prepared with ricotta, spinach, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. It freezes well. Keep one in the freezer for Sunday night supper or a luncheon.

Kathy Beams’ Chicken and Bacon Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes in Garlic is also a great choice for Sunday night supper or a luncheon. Theflavors blend perfectly together.

Gail Swarthout, a former home economics teacher at Opelika High School, makes one of the best Spaghetti Pie recipes. The cheese filling takes plain spaghetti to a new level that everyone will enjoy. Annette Lovett makes a similar dish as a casserole with extra to

freeze.



Beth Brewer, a Certified ServSafe Instructor, makes a Creamy Italian Pasta Bake with penne pasta and Italian sausage for a delectable hearty dish for her family.

For those of us who like using a slow cooker, Heather Cummings’ Crockpot Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti is easy to prepare with the chicken and sauce simmering all day. At dinner, you just need to cook the spaghetti noodles.

Whether it is a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs, stuffed shells or another pasta dish,

the following recipes provide a variety of comforting, hearty dishes to serve on cold winter nights, making it easy to gather the family around the table.

Creamy Italian Pasta Bake

Beth Brewer

• 1 lb. Italian Sausage

• 16 oz. pkg. penne pasta

• 1 Tbsp. olive oil

• 1/2 onion, finely chopped • 1 clove of minced garlic • 2 (6 oz.) cans tomato

sauce

• 1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste • 1 cup heavy whipping

cream

• 2⁄3 cup grated parmesan

cheese

• Pinch of sugar

• Salt and pepper

• 1 1⁄2 cups shredded

mozzarella cheese

• 1 small bunch fresh basil, finely chopped (or use dried to taste)



Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a large baking dish.

Crumble Italian sausage, cook thoroughly and drain. Boil the pasta according

to the package directions and drain.

Sauté onion in olive oil. Add Italian sausage, minced garlic, tomato sauce and tomato paste to the onions. Cook on low for 5 minutes.

Add cream, parmesan cheese, sugar, salt and pepper and stir. Add pasta and additional water, if needed.

Take the pan off of the heatandmixin1cupofthe mozzarella cheese and basil to taste. Add more water, if needed.

Pour the pasta mixture into the prepared baking dish and cover with remainingmozzarella cheese Bake in the preheated

oven for 20 minutes.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

John Western

This is one of John’s favorites to prepare for a special dinner with his wife, Elaine, a well-known artist, or for entertaining.

Meatballs:

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 lb. ground sausage 1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped Dried oregano, salt, pepper, to taste

Combine ingredients in a bowl. Mix and form meatballs. Cook in lightly oiled large skillet, turning frequently until meatballs are slightly browned.



Sauce:

• 1 onion sautéed in

saucepan with 2 Tbsp.

olive oil

• 1 can diced tomatoes

• 1 can tomato sauce

• Dried oregano and basil, to taste



Simmer for 30 minutes and pour over meatballs. While sauce is simmering, cook spaghetti according to package directions.

Pour combined sauce and meatballs over individual portions of spaghetti. Serve with garlic bread.

Crockpot Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti Heather Cummings

• 8 chicken tenders (or 4 boneless breasts)

• 1⁄2 small onion, diced

• 1 can diced tomatoes

• 1 can diced tomatoes with

green chilies

• 1 small can tomato sauce • 1 small can mushrooms,

drained

• 1⁄2 tsp. Italian seasoning • 1 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. pepper

• 1 tsp. oregano

• 1⁄2 tsp. basil

• 2 bay leaves

Combine all ingredients in crockpot and cook on high 4-5 hours, or on low 6-8 hours. Serve over thin spaghetti and top with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, if desired.

Spaghetti Pie

Gail Swarthout A family favorite!

1/2 lb. Italian sausage,sweet

6 oz. spaghetti

2 Tbsp. butter

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 well-beaten eggs

1/2 lb. ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

• 1/2 medium green pepper, chopped

• 8 oz. can whole tomatoes • 6 oz. can tomato paste

• 1 tsp. sugar

• 1 tsp. leaf oregano

• 1 clove garlic, crushed • Few twists freshly ground black pepper

• 1 cup small-curd cottage cheese or ricotta cheese

• 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Cook spaghetti according to package directions and drain. While hot, mix spaghetti with butter, Parmesan cheese and eggs. Butter a 10-inch pie pan with 2 inch rim.

Spread spaghetti over bottom and up sides of pan with back of spoon to form “crust.”

Cook sausage and crumbled ground beef over moderate heat until it loses red color. Add onion and green pepper during last 5 minutes of cooking time. Drain grease.

Cut tomatoes in small pieces. Add tomatoes and their liquid, tomato paste, sugar, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper to meat mixture. Cook until hot.

Spread cottage cheese or ricotta over bottom of “crust.” Spoon meat mixture on top of cheese. Bake uncovered

in 350 degree oven for 20 minutes.

Sprinkle mozzarella cheese in center of pie. Bake 5 more minutes (until cheese melts).

Let stand at room temperature for 5 minutes. Cut into wedges.

Serve with green salad and toasted garlic bread.

Easy Stuffed Pasta Shells

• 1 box jumbo shells, cooked following directions on box

• 1 batch homemade sauce with or without meat or 1 jar pasta sauce of choice

• Two 15 oz. containers ricotta cheese

• Two 8 oz. pkg. (4 cups) shredded mozzarella, divided

• 1/4 cup parmesan cheese • 2 tsp. dried basil or

parsley, optional

• Extra parmesan cheese

for topping

• Parsley for garnishing,

optional

For filling, blend together ricotta cheese, 3 cups mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, basil and salt to taste. Fill shells.

Cover bottom of 13 by 9-inch baking pan with a little sauce. Place stuffed shells on sale. Drizzle remaining sauce over shells Sprinkle remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese and extra parmesan cheese over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Note: Can make ahead and store in refrigerator until ready to bake or freeze.

Spaghetti Casserole

Annette Lovett

Can double ingredients for two 13 by 9-inch dishes. I doubled the recipe and used three 8×8 dishes plus two small, square individual dishes.

• 1/2 lb. vermicelli noodles or angel hair pasta (1/2 of a 16-oz. pkg.)

• 8 oz. sour cream • 1jar(1lb.10oz.)

spaghetti sauce (your

choice of flavor)

• 8 oz. small curd cottage

cheese

• 8 oz. bag shredded

mozzarella cheese, divided

• 1 lb. ground beef (chuck, round, sirloin, your choice)

Spray a 9×13 glass casserole dish with Pam. Brown and drain the meat. Cook pasta according to package directions. While pasta cooks, add spaghetti sauce, cottage cheese and all but 1/3 cup of mozzarella cheese to the meat. Mix well.

Drain noodles and mix in sour cream. Spread noodle mixture in the bottom of casserole dish. Spread the meat mixture on top of the noodle layer. Sprinkle the remaining 1/3 cup of the mozzarella cheese on top.

Bake at 350 degrees uncovered for 30 to 40 min, making sure cheese does not get too dark on top. Cover with foil if it starts to brown too much. Can double ingredients for two 9×13 dishes. I doubled the recipe and used three 8×8 dishes plus two small, square individual Corning Ware dishes.

Ursula Higgins’ Lasagna Blanc

10-oz. pkg. frozenchopped spinach, thawed and well-drained

2 lbs. lasagna noodles, cooked according to package directions

Filling:

Two 15-oz. containersricotta cheese

3 cloves garlic, minced

3eggs

1 cup parmesan cheese,(reserve 4 tablespoons fortopping)

• 1 lb. mushrooms, thinly sliced

• 4 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil leaves

• 4 Tbsp. chopped Italian parsley

• 2 Tbsp. oregano

• 2 tsp. salt

• 8 oz. grated mozzarella

cheese

• Olive oil for coating

bottom of pan and foil

cover

• Tomato or spaghetti

sauce



Cook noodles, set aside.



Combine ingredients for filling. Coat pan with olive oil. Place one-layer noodles in bottom of pan, slightly overlapping.

Add half of filling mixture over noodles, spreading evenly. Repeat steps utilizing remaining filling. Cover filling with final layer of noodles.



Pour Béchamel sauce over entire surface, allowing sauce to seep down sides of lasagna. Sprinkle chopped mozzarella and reserved parmesan over surface.



Brush aluminum foil with olive oil; wrap lasagna tightly with foil oil side down.

Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for about nan hour. Remove foil; continue baking for an additional half hour or until lightly browned. Remove from oven; allow to cool 15 minutes before cutting.



Cut into 3-inch square portions; surround each portion with tomato sauce.

Béchamel Sauce:

• 8 Tbsp. butter

• 4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 cups heavy cream



1 egg yolk, lightly beaten



1 1⁄2 Tbsp. parmesan

cheese



cheese Salt and white pepper

to taste



to taste Dash nutmeg

Melt butter in saucepan; add flour to make a roux; stir until flour is slightly brown. Heat cream separately; add to roux in a slow stream, whisking constantly, and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in egg yolk and cheese. Allow to cool. If sauce seems too thick, add a little heavy cream or chicken stock.





Easy Chicken Parmigiana For Busy Moms

This dish is so easy, and children enjoy it.

Chicken breasts or tenders, plain or dipped in flour

Jar pasta sauce

Pkg. grated mozzarella cheese or parmesan cheese



Brown chicken in oil. Salt and pepper to taste. Pour a jar of pasta sauce over chicken. Cover with grated mozzarella or parmesan cheese. Place in a 350 degree oven about 15 minutes or until cheese melts. If desired, serve with pasta and bread that has been toasted in the oven topped with parmesan cheese.



Chicken and Bacon Pasta with Spinach and Tomatoes in Garlic

Kathy Beams

Cream Sauce:

• 2 Tbsp. olive oil

• 1 lb. chicken breast or

tenders

• 1 tsp. paprika

• 1 tsp. Italian seasoning (thyme, oregano, basil – combined)

5 medium tomatoes, chopped into cubes

1 cup cooked spinach

5 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 tsp. or to taste crushed red pepper flakes

6 cooked bacon strips, crumbled

1 l/3 cups half and half

1 1/3 cups Parmesan cheese, shredded

10 oz. penne pasta, cooked according to directions on pkg.

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated, for serving



In a large skillet, on high heat, heat olive oil until hot. Cook chicken on one side on high heat for 1 minute. Sprinkle uncooked sides

of chicken with paprika and Italian seasoning. Flip chicken; cook for 1 minute on high heat. Reduce heat to medium; flip chicken again. Cook, covered, for several minutes until it is no longer pink; set aside.



In the same pan, add tomatoes, spinach, garlic, red pepper, 1/3 of the chicken (sliced into small strips) and half the bacon. Mix together.



Add half and half and bring to boil; add grated Parmesan cheese, then immediately reduce to simmer. Stir until cheese melts and sauce is creamy, about 1 or 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Season with additional red pepper flakes and salt, if desired.



Add cooked pasta that has been rinsed to sauce. Add remaining half of bacon. Slice remaining 2/3 of chicken into thin strips. To serve, top pasta with chicken strips and grated Parmesan cheese. Makes four servings.



