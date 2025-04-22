Chambers Baseball advances in playoffs

BY KATIE MCELVY

THE LAFAYETTE SUN

Chambers Baseball

The Chambers Academy Rebels hosted Hooper Academy in the first round of the playoffs last week. After besting the Colts 16-6 in the first game, the Rebels had a much closer competition in the second game. The Rebels opened up the game hot, scoring four runs in the first highlighted by an Eli Whorton double. Hooper took the lead in the bottom of the inning scoring five runs.

Bryce Modling scored in the top of the second to tie it up at five runs each. The Colts added two scores in the third, but Chambers had a big inning in the fourth. Landon Hand, Colton Fuller and Hunter Andrews all singled to take a 10-7 lead. Luke Tarver opened the fifth with a double and was hit in to increase the Rebel lead 11-7.

Hooper took a 12-11 lead in the fifth as the Rebel field began to struggle. With two outs and no one on in the top of the seventh, the Rebel hopes diminished, but Hooper walked three straight Chambers batters to load up the bases, and Peyton Yerta ripped a line drive to right field to send in all three runners and take a 14-12 Rebel lead. Hooper had the final at bat, and Drew Sheppard took the mound in relief and struckout all three Colt batters to give Chambers the win.

Chambers Softball

The Chambers Academy Lady Rebels picked up a pair of wins over Coosa Valley, 8-7 and 12-0, in a double header last week but followed with a pair of losses to Hooper, 0-9 and 2-11. In the first game against Coosa Valley, Chambers loaded up the bases but was unable to send in any runs in the first. Coosa Valley jumped out to an 0-4 lead in the second and held the Lady Rebels scoreless until the bottom of the third. Olivia Daughtrey doubled to get things going for Chambers. MeLeah Tigner, Makayla Kiser and Madison Stanford all hit RBI singles to give Chambers a 5-4 lead.

Coosa Valley tied it up in the fourth, but Madison Davis answered, hitting a two-run single to take back the lead. Ansley Carter hit an RBI in the sixth to give Chambers the 8-5 lead going into the seventh. Coosa Valley added two runs in the top of the seventh, and with the tying run in scoring position, catcher Ansley Carter caught the runner stealing third to end the game and give the Lady Rebels the win.

Chambers will host Lowndes in a best of three series in the first round of the playoffs this week.