Southern Hospitality | Jan. 16, 2025

22nd Annual Taste of Chocolate is Jan. 28

BY ANN CIPPERLY | THE OBSERVER

Chocolate is one of the most popular favors in the world, and every chocolate fan can choose from a wide variety at the 22nd annual Taste of Chocolate, Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Trinity Church Fellowship Hall in Opelika. Members of the Beta Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers’ Sorority prepare assorted scrumptious chocolate desserts for the event, with proceeds going to scholarships. Those attending receive a plate to fill that can be enjoyed in the fellowship hall with complimentary coffee, or treats can be taken home to savor.

Claire Plott has been a member of the teachers’ sorority for 12 years and has served as treasurer for six years. She taught at Opelika High School for 26 years. After living in Foley for a while, Claire and her family moved back to Opelika.

Claire grew up in Opelika and attended Opelika High School. Her favorite teacher was Mrs. Poucher, who was a mentor to her. “I enjoyed being in her class,” Claire said, “and decided I wanted to be a teacher.”

She enjoys making chocolate desserts for the taste event. One of her favorites to make is chocolate peanut patties with crushed potato chips as a secret ingredient. Claire also enjoys making peppermint patties, pretzel rods and various cookies. “It has been fun cooking for the event,” she said.

Pay May is a “Golden Sister” and has been a member for 51 years. She joined the second year after the group formed in Opelika. Her principal, Mrs. Woods, who was a charter member, invited her to join.

Pat has taught for 31 years in Opelika schools. “I have always enjoyed working with children,” she said. “Before being a school teacher, I enjoyed working with children in Sunday school and Bible school during the summer. I always loved the little ones, and taught in elementary school.

“The sorority is a special sisterhood,” Pat said. “Everybody is so close, and it is just special.”

Pat has enjoyed making chocolate chip cheesecake over the years that has been popular. She also makes caramel chocolate tartlets and bar cookies.

Shannon Lee is the current president of the local sorority. She has been a member of the local group since moving to Opelika about five years ago from Chilton County were she was a member of another chapter. Shannon’s mother knew Kay Spriggs and led her to the chapter in Opelika.

After teaching first and second grades for 12 years, Shannon is currently teaching second grade at Jeter School in Opelika. When Shannon was growing up, her mother was a special ed teacher, and she saw the work was difficult for her mother at times. While her mother encouraged her to become a teacher as she would be able to spend summers at home with her children, Shannon thought she would never become a teacher.

Instead she went into the legal field, but when her son was struggling with reading, Shannon saw the need to help young children. She became a teacher and enjoyed being home during summer with her children, and now her son is in engineering. “I stayed in teaching because I love it,” Shannon said.

“I love being in this sorority,” she added. “It is a sisterhood. We support and love each other. If there is anything anyone needs, we are there for them for whatever they need.”

Anything chocolate is Shannon’s favorite dessert. She enjoys making Oreo balls, peanut chocolate fudge and other chocolate desserts.

Member Kay Spriggs is active in the local sorority and also serves as the current president for the Gulf Regional, overseeing five states, Jamaica and Puerto Rico. She has been a member of the sorority for 25 years. She has served as president of the chapter for two terms and is past president of the state board.

Kay began teaching in OCS in 1978 and went to Opelika High School in 1998.

She has been preparing chocolate desserts every year since the Taste of Chocolate began. One dessert she enjoys making is white and dark chocolate mousse and serving them in disposable shot glasses with small spoons. Kay enjoys baking and especially enjoys making banana bread and pound cakes for her family. Kay and her husband, Ronnie, have two sons and a granddaughter.

Each of the 28 members is asked to prepare two or three kinds of chocolate desserts with 180 pieces each, and some prepare even more to donate for the event. Members create luscious chocolate desserts, including fudge, nut clusters, brownies, cookies, cheesecake and much more.

Their signature dessert is a confection with chocolate kisses made to look like a chocolate “mouse.” Member Dee Coulter saw the mice being made and thought it was a great idea. Carolyn Moore has continued to make the mice for the event. Carolyn tries to create 120 chocolate ones that children especially enjoy.

On the night of the event, Betty Letlow and her committee decorate tables covered with cloths in the church fellowship hall. All members attend the event, and they are well organized. They have a center table with chocolate desserts and four other tables with chocolate delights.

Members serve complimentary beverages. Ticket holders can dine there or select their chocolates in a box and take them home.

“We have had some ladies who have attended every event and enjoy fellowship with friends,” said Kay. “We enjoy visiting with those who attend.” Members of the teachers’ sorority around the state attend the event to offer their support.

At the first event in 2002, enough funds were raised for one $500 scholarship, and the same amount was awarded in 2003. From 2004 through 2015, a $1,000 scholarship was given each year. Three scholarships were presented in 2016, including a $1,000 and two $700 scholarships.

Since 2018 two $1,000 scholarships have been presented annually. The three 2024 recipients, who received a $1,000 scholarship each, were Lilian Aleman from Opelika High School who is attending Southern Union; Hannah Huling, also from Opelika High School, is attending Auburn University, and Ella Thames, who attended Lee-Scott, is currently at Auburn University.

The Alpha Delta Kappa International Sorority was founded in 1947 by four women educators. Opelika’s chapter, Beta Xi, was formed in 1972. Its purpose is to recognize women educators who are strong and efficient, to build fraternal fellowships and to serve the community’s altruistic projects.

Mark your calendar for this special event and enjoy a delectable selection of homemade chocolate desserts while helping students in our area become teachers. Invite friends to join you to savor the desserts while sipping complimentary coffee. The chocolates are wonderful treats to freeze for Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget to get extra for those who are homebound and would enjoy receiving a delicious dessert.

Following is a sampling of recipes from delicious chocolate desserts that have been served over the years at the Taste of Chocolate.

Three Ingredient Oreo Truffles

Shannon Lee

14 oz. pkg. Oreo cookies (not double stuffed)

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

White melting chocolate ( I use Ghirardelli melting wafers)

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place Oreo cookies (including filling) in a food processor and pulse until you have small cookie crumbs; add in the cream cheese; mix until well blended.

Form the mixture into small balls and place them on the cookie sheet. Place the cookie sheet in the freezer for about 15 minutes (or longer) to freeze. This makes it easier to coat them in chocolate.

Melt the chocolate in a microwave safe bowl. Remove the Oreo balls from the freezer. Dip each ball in the melted chocolate using a fork or toothpick. Place them back on the baking sheet and decorate each ball with your favorite topping, such as melted milk chocolate, Oreo crumbs, sprinkles or peppermints.

Place the tray in the refrigerator until the chocolate is hardened (about 30 minutes).

Store the balls in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Note: Use your imagination and use different Oreo flavors with flavored melted chocolate.

Brown Sugar Fudge with White Chocolate Chips

Kay Spriggs

2 cups packed light brown sugar

14-oz can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup whole milk

1 cup white chocolate chips

¼ butter, softened, cut into pieces

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides. Lightly coat pan with cooking spray. Stir together sugar, condensed milk, and whole milk in a medium saucepan.

Cook over medium-low, stirring constantly, until a candy thermometer registers 238 degrees, about 16 minutes. Transfer sugar mixture to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.

Add white chocolate, butter, and vanilla to stand mixer bowl; beat on low speed until white chocolate and butter are melted, about 1 minute. Increase mixer speed to medium, and beat until thickened and no longer shiny, 5 to 6 minutes.

Pour into prepared pan; gently tap bottom of pan on counter until top is an even layer. Let cool, uncovered at room temperature at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours.

Remove from pan using parchment paper overhang as handles. Cut into 64 (1-inch) squares.

Tiger Butter

Kay Spriggs

1 lb. white chocolate

12 oz. jar chunky peanut butter

1 lb. semi-sweet chocolate, melted

Combine white chocolate and peanut butter in top of a double boiler; bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring constantly, until chocolate melts.

Spread mixture into a wax paper-lined 15 x 10 x 1-inch jellyroll pan.

Pour semisweet chocolate over peanut butter mixture and swirl through with a knife. Chill until mixture is firm. Cut into 1 ½ – x 1-inch pieces. Makes about six dozen.

Chocolate Truffles

Betty Letlow

6 oz. pkg. semisweet chocolate morsels

9 oz. pkg. chocolate wafers, crushed

2 cups sifted powdered sugar

1 cup finely chopped walnuts, toasted

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 tsp. rum extract

Chocolate decorative sprinkles

Place chocolate morsels in top of double boiler; bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cook until chocolate melts.

Remove from heat. Add wafer crumbs and next four ingredients. Mix well. Cover, chill for 30 minutes.

Shape into 1-inch balls, roll in chocolate sprinkles. Chill until firm. Makes about six dozen. Can mix in 3 oz. softened cream cheese with crumbs.

Double Chocolate Cookies

Rebecca Sanderson

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup (2 sticks) butter or margarine, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 cups (12-oz. pkg.) semi-sweet chocolate morsels

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt in a small bowl. Beat butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar and vanilla extract in a large mixing bowl until creamy.

Beat in eggs for about 2 minutes or until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in morsels. Drop by rounded tablesppon onto an ungreased baking sheets.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until cookies are puffed. Cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Raspberry-Filled Molten Chocolate Cupcakes

Jerry Barber

1/2 cup granulated sugar

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature

4 large eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)

Pinch of salt

11 oz. semisweet chocolate, melted (2½ cups chopped)

18 raspberries (36 if they are small)

Confectioners’ sugar, for serving

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line 12 cup standard muffin tin cups with paper liners. In a large bowl with a mixer, beat butter and sugar on medium high until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. With mixer on low, beat in flour and salt. Beat in chocolate until just combined.

Divide half the batter among cups, add two raspberries to each, and top with remaining batter. Bake until tops are just set and no longer shiny, 10 to 11 minutes, let cool in pan on a wire rack, 10 minutes. Remove from pans, dust with confectioners’ sugar. Can serve with ice cream.

Chocolate Chubbies

Pat May

6 (1 oz.) semisweet chocolate squares, chopped

2 (1 oz.) unsweetened chocolate squares, chopped

1/3 cup butter

3 large eggs

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. salt

1 (12 oz.) pkg. semisweet chocolate morsels

2 cups coarsely chopped pecans

2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts

Combine first 3 ingredients in a heavy saucepan; cook, stirring often over low heat until chocolate melts. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

Beat eggs and sugar at medium speed with electric mixer until smooth; add chocolate mixture, beating well.

Combine flour, baking powder and salt; add to chocolate mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Fold in chocolate morsels, pecans and walnuts.

Drop batter by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto lightly greased baking sheets.

Bake at 325 for 12 to 15 minutes or until done. Cool cookies on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool.

Chocolate Chess Mini Tarts

Karen Stillwell

2 pkg. of 2 refrigerated piecrusts (total of 4 crusts)

Butter-flavored cooking spray

1 1/2 cups sugar

3 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa

1 1/2 Tbsp. cornmeal

1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/8 tsp. salt

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 tsp. white vinegar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

Garnishes: sweetened whipped cream, cocoa

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 24-cup miniature muffin pan with nonstick spray. Unroll first two piecrusts on a flat surface. Stack two together. Cut 15 rounds through the two layers, using a 2 and one-half inch cutter.

Press rounds onto bottoms and up the sides of muffin cups, using a tart tamper if you have one or fingers if not. Refrigerate remaining piecrusts until ready to use.

Whisk together sugar and next four dry ingredients in a medium bowl. Add next three wet ingredients and stir. Whisk in eggs until well blended. Spoon about 1 and one-half teaspoons of mixture into each mini piecrust shell.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 24 minutes or until set and crust is golden brown.

Cool completely on a wire rack for about 30 minutes or on granite for 15. Repeat using remaining piecrusts and chocolate mixture.

Note: Store in an airtight container for up to three days or in refrigerator longer. Top with whipped cream just before serving and dust with cocoa (optional).



Chocolate Rice Krispie Balls

Gail Swarthout

1/2 cup peanut butter

3 Tbsp. soft butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1 cup Rice Krispies

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup shredded coconut

Mix all ingredients together, refrigerate for a half hour or longer and then form into balls. Return to fridge and let chill at least one hour. Melt the following together in a double-boiler:

1 pkg. (12 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 square sweet chocolate

1 Tbsp. shortening

Keep on low so that chocolate remains soft.

Drop balls into chocolate mixture one at a time using a fork to roll them so that the chocolate will cover. Remove and place on parchment paper and then place in refrigerator until ready to serve. They freeze well.



Black Forest Cheesecake Minis

Carolyn Moore

12 Oreos

Two 8 oz cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup cocoa

1 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

1 can cherry pie filling

1/2 cup whipped topping

Line muffin cups. Remove top of Oreos, crush and save. Place other cookies in cups. Beat cream cheese, sugar, cocoa and vanilla until fluffy. Mix in eggs. Fill cups 3/4 full. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup cookie crumbs.

Bake 20 minutes at 350. Cool. Top with a Tbsp. pie filling and add dollop of whipped topping.

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Pat May

The original recipe is for a pie, but I make it in a 3-quart oblong pan so that I can cut it in small squares for the Taste of Chocolate.

3 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups (12-oz. pkg.) semisweet chocolate mini chips, divided

1 packaged graham cracker crumb crust (9 oz.)

2 Tbsp. whipping cream

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Beat cream cheese and sugar in large bowl with mixer until well blended. Add eggs and vanilla; beat well. Stir in 1 2/3 cups small chocolate chips; pour into crust.

Bake 10 minutes. Without opening oven door, reduce temperature to 250 degrees. Continue baking 30 minutes or just until set. Remove from oven to wire rack. Cool completely. Cover; refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

Place remaining one-third cup chocolate chips and whipping cream in small microwave safe bowl and microwave on high 20-30 seconds or just until chips are melted and mixture is smooth when stirred. Cool slightly; spread over top of cheese pie. Refrigerate 15 minutes or until topping is set.