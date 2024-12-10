Southern Hospitality | Around the table with The Observer

Staff, writers, photographers offer favorite holiday recipes

BY ANN CIPPERLY

FOR THE OBSERVER

As Christmas approaches, Observer columnists are finishing up their holiday articles, and photographers are working on one more special shot as the full time staff looks over pages for the next issue before sending to the printer. While newspapers are one of the businesses that continues to produce during Christmas week, staff looks forward to time off to celebrate with family and friends.

Numerous members of the staff, columnists and photographers are sharing their favorite Christmas recipes. Michelle Key, owner and publisher of the Observer, prepares dishes that are gluten and dairy free for her family. She developed her own recipe for Mac n Cheese to replace the favorite dish for their special diet. Now, the family continues to savor their favorite at Christmas. Managing editor Anita Stiefel contributed her recipe for Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, which is a favorite dip at Christmas and all year long.

Popular columnist Beth Pinyerd, who writes Classroom Observer, is sharing two family recipes. One recipe is for her Aunt Josephine Teague’s Ambrosia that she made every Christmas and was placed among the desserts. Her aunt is now 94 years old and a resident at Arbor Springs. Beth continues the tradition by making the Ambrosia and the family recipe for Christmas Eve Cookies, which brings family of all ages into the kitchen.

Free lance photographer Steven Stiefel is sharing his fiance Donna’s recipe for Holiday Cranberry and Orange Glazed Ham. They feel it is the perfect centerpiece for their Christmas meal. “It brings holiday flair to the classic ham,” Steven said, “with a beautiful balance of flavors to the table.”

If your family prefers beef for Christmas dinner, check out Brandon Hughes’ special Christmas Prime Rib.

Alice Noles, wife of staff photographer G Robert Noles, is sharing a special Plucket Cake with dough balls rolled into a cinnamon, sugar and pecan mixture. “When it is done, it looks like one big pecan roll,” Alice said. “Just simply ‘pluck off’ the balls after it is done.” It sounds perfect for Christmas morning.

Photographer Jerry Balas’ wife, Becky, makes a special Christmas Potato recipe that is a family favorite. “They are rich in flavor,” Becky said, “and also very cheesy for the kids.”

Among other recipes are Samantha Sweatman’s Broccoli Casserole and Hashbrown Casserole her family has served for decades. Samantha is the Neighborhood Tour editor and marketing vice president. Another vegetable side dish is Squash Casserole that Walter Albritton’s beloved wife Dean made for the family. Walter inspires us each week with his column.

Yummy pie recipes are provided by David Bell’s wife, Lisa, who is honoring her mother with Pineapple Pie, and Heather Hays, who is remembering her grandmother with a Chocolate Pie.

Stacey Wallace is offering the recipe for a favorite snack, Nuts and Bolts, that her mother made. Stacey now makes the party mix and gives it away for gifts.

Look over the favorite recipes for Christmas and try a few new ones this year. They may become popular at your house as well. I think D. Mark Mitchell gave a “recipe” that we can all agree is the best. His offering for creating a wonderful Christmas is being surrounded by your family at the table.

From everyone at The Observer, we wish all our readers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

GFCF Mac n Cheese

Michelle Key, owner and publisher

When we went gluten and dairy free nearly 15 years, one of the things we really missed was mac and cheese. Now that I have developed my own recipe for a gluten- and dairy-free version, it has become one of our family favorites again. Our special needs adult son is obsessed with Santa Claus — so we live in a “Christmasy world” year round.

12 oz. gluten free elbow noodles

2 cups unsweetened oat or almond milk

1 stick (1/2 cup) dairy free margarine (I use the plant based Country Crock)

1/2 container dairy free cream cheese

8 oz. dairy free cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

1 to 1 1/2 cups boiling water

Heat milk, margarine, cheese and cream cheese; add salt and pepper and a dash of nutmeg if you have it.

Pour dry noodles in baking dish.

Pour heated cheese mix over noodles and stir.

Pour boiling water over the mixture until noodles are barely covered.

Bake at 425 degrees until noodles are soft and liquid has been absorbed. (20 to 30 minutes)

I’ve been using the Simple Truth plant based “cheeses” from Kroger, but Violife brand and So Delicious brands are good, too.

** If you’re in a hurry, boil the noodles instead, make the cheese sauce as the noodles cook. Drain noodles and mix in the sauce. Super-fast and delicious.

Plucket Cake

Alice Noles, wife of staff photographer G. Robert Noles

When the cake is done, it looks like a one big pecan roll. Just simply “pluck” off the balls after the cake is done.

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 tsp. salt

½ cup butter

1 cup milk

1 pkg. dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

3 well beaten eggs

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 stick butter for rolling dough balls

Add sugar, salt and butter to scalded milk. Cool to lukewarm and add yeast that has been dissolved in warm water, eggs and flour. Let rise until doubled.

Knead in enough flour to make dough easy to handle. Cover and let rise again.

Roll dough into walnut sized balls. Use one stick melted butter in pie tin for rolling yeast balls. Dip balls in melted butter and roll in the following mixture, using half of the pecans. Place half of the pecans on the inside of the bundt pan. They will mostly end up on the bottom of the pan.

1½ cups sugar

6 tsp. cinnamon

1½ cups chopped pecans, divided

Pile balls in bundt pan and let rise again. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Turn out of pan immediately. When it is done, it looks like a big pecan roll.

Christmas Ambrosia

Beth Pinyerd, Classroom Observer

This is my Aunt Josephine Teague’s Ambrosia that we serve every year at Christmas. So simple that young children can help. This is such a favorite recipe of my extended family every Christmas. Our Aunt Josephine always made the Ambrosia, which took its place among the desserts.

2 dozen oranges

1 pkg. frozen coconut

Sugar to taste

8 oz. jar cherries, optional

Peel the oranges. Be sure to peel away all peel including the white part. Cut across sections into small slices. Squeeze and keep the orange juice into the serving bowl. Add sugar to taste and 1 package of frozen coconut. Refrigerate overnight. Add cherries, if desired.

Christmas Eve Sugar Cookies

Beth Pinyerd, Classroom Observer

This is such a good intergenerational activity for the young and old. Our family has the tradition of making sugar cookies on Christmas Eve every year. We enjoy our sugar cookies with fresh whole milk or eggnog. This traditional activity has always brought the family of all ages into the kitchen to enjoy love and fellowship and sharing with others.

1 ½ cups butter, softened

1 ½ cups sugar

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2 Tbsp. milk

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

1 Tbsp. baking powder

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until mixture is smooth. Add in eggs, milk and vanilla extract. Mix thoroughly.

In a separate large bowl mix together flour and baking powder. Gradually add in flour mixture to the mixture of butter, sugar, eggs, milk and vanilla. The dough will be thick. Chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

Once chilled, take about a hand-sized ball of dough, roll it out onto a floured surface with a rolling pin. Use Christmas cookie cutter shapes to cut out the cookies.

On a greased cookie sheet, place cookies about 1-2 inches apart. Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes per batch. Depending on the size of your cookie cutter this will make 2 to 3 dozen cookies.

Holiday Cranberry and Orange Glazed Ham

Steven Stiefel, freelance writer/photographer

Here is a festive Christmas recipe that’s both classic and crowd-pleasing: Holiday Cranberry and Orange Glazed Ham is a perfect centerpiece for a Christmas meal, blending savory and sweet flavors with a hint of citrus and spice. This recipe is easy to prepare yet feels special and festive, making it a great option for Christmas gatherings. The tangy cranberry and orange glaze adds holiday flair to the classic ham, bringing a beautiful balance of flavors to the table.

1 fully cooked bone-in ham (8-10 lbs.)

1 cup fresh cranberries (or cranberry sauce)

1 cup orange juice

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Zest of 1 orange

Fresh rosemary sprigs for garnish (optional)

Prepare the Ham:

Preheat oven to 325°

Place the ham in a roasting pan, cut side down. Score the surface with shallow cuts in a crisscross pattern.

Make the Glaze:

In a small saucepan, combine cranberries, orange juice, honey, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, cloves and cinnamon.

Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries burst and the sauce thickens (about 10-15 minutes).

Remove from heat and stir in the orange zest.

Glaze the Ham:

Brush the cranberry-orange glaze generously over the ham, ensuring it gets into the scored cuts.

Cover loosely with foil and bake for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, basting with glaze every 30 minutes.

Final Touches:

For a caramelized finish, remove the foil for the last 20-30 minutes of cooking.

Remove ham from oven and let it rest for 10-15 minutes, then garnish with fresh rosemary sprigs, if desired.

Serve:

Slice and enjoy alongside holiday sides such as mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, or a warm cranberry sauce.

Pineapple Pie

Lisa Bell, wife of writer David Bell

In memory of my Mama, Dot Evans, who always liked simple dishes that could be put together quickly. She also had a bit of a sweet tooth, and pineapple was one of her favorite fruits. This pie checked every box; simple, quick and sweet. One of our pastors back in the day loved Mama’s Pineapple Pie and commented “that eating this pie was like Christmas coming early.” It became a staple at Christmas from then on.

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup crushed pineapple

3 Tbsp. self-rising flour

1 tsp. vanilla

2 large eggs

1 unbaked deep dish pie shell

Combine all ingredients into a mixing bowl stirring to mix together. Pour mixture into un-baked pie shell.

Bake 50 minutes in 350° oven or until it sets and is golden brown.

My Favorite Recipe for Christmas

D. Mark Mitchell , iHeartRadio, “On the Mark”

Having both my daughters and son-in-law, Mallory from Mobile and Madison and Robert from Houston, Texas, and my two grandsons, John-Mark and Gaines, home for Christmas! That’s my Christmas recipe!

Dean Albritton’s Squash Casserole

Walter Albritton

Growing up on a farm, I didn’t like squash, although we grew and ate lots of it. I began to love squash when my late wife Dean fixed it in a casserole.

2 cups cooked squash, seasoned with salt, pepper and butter to taste

1 finely chopped onion, optional

1 can cream of mushroom soup

½ cup grated cheddar cheese

½ cup chopped nuts of choice

Buttered breadcrumbs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir onion into squash, if using. In a buttered casserole dish, place a layer of squash, a layer of soup, cheese and nuts; repeat until all ingredients are used. Cover top with buttered breadcrumbs.

Bake for 40 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Nuts and Bolts

Stacey Patton Wallace, Making the Grade

This is my favorite Christmas snack. Barbara Patton, my sweet Mama, (and not the former mayor of Opelika), made this only at Christmas, and now that she’s in Heaven, I make it for family and friends and so do my older brothers and sisters-in-law. This is the best recipe I have ever tasted for what many call party mix. Thankfully, Mama only made it at Christmas, and so do I; otherwise, I would weigh 500 pounds. My Mama called it: Nuts and Bolts.

They make wonderful Christmas presents.

Nuts and Bolts

Parch one pint of peanuts at 400 degrees for 10 minutes in a Pyrex dish; stir; then parch for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring each time until they’re light brown. Cook for 15-20 minutes total. Set peanuts aside.

1 box Rice Chex

1 box Corn Chex

1 bag pretzel sticks

1 box wheat thins

1 quart cut up pecans

1 cup cooking oil

1 box Cheez Its

1 pint parched peanuts

salt and garlic powder to taste

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Mix the above dry ingredients, pour cooking oil over the dry mix. Mix well. Put salt and garlic powder to taste. Add salt and garlic powder three times and mix well each time.

I use two big foil pans and swap out the top and bottom ones every 30 minutes for even cooking.

Christmas Potatoes

Becky Ballas, wife of Jerry Ballas, photographer

These potatoes were always a family favorite. They are rich in flavor but also very cheesy for the kids. The colors in the potatoes were always a beautiful addition for Christmas dinner.

3 lbs. potatoes, peeled and quartered

½ cup butter

6 oz. cream cheese softened

4 oz. shredded cheddar cheese, divided

2 oz. diced pimentos, drained

1 small green pepper, finely chopped

1 bunch green onions, finely chopped

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup milk

1 tsp. salt

Cook potatoes in water until tender; drain and mash. Add butter and cream cheese; beat with mixer until smooth. Stir in ½ cup cheddar cheese and next six ingredients. Spoon into a lightly greased 9 x 11 baking dish. Cover and chill if desired.

Remove casserole and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with remaining half of cheddar cheese. Bake 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Makes 8 servings.

Broccoli Casserole

Samantha Sweatman, Neighborhood Tour editor and marketing vice president

Here are two recipes my family has had at every get together for many decades.

Broccoli

2 eggs

½ cup chopped onion

1 ½ cups uncooked Minute Rice

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 jar Cheese Whiz

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

Salt to taste

½ stick butter

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Boil broccoli until done and set aside. Mix together in separate mixing bowl: eggs, onion, Minute Rice, mushroom soup, Cheese Whiz, mayonnaise and salt to taste (optional). Mix well. Add cooked broccoli to mixture and mix well.

In a baking dish, melt half stick of butter; spread over bottom. Pour broccoli mixture into pan and bake 30-40 minutes.

Hashbrown Casserole

Samantha Sweatman, Neighborhood Tour editor and marketing vice president

One 32 oz. bag frozen (shredded) hash browns

2 cups cheddar cheese (shredded)

8 oz. sour cream

1 can cream of chicken soup

Chopped onion to taste, optional

Topping:

Cornflakes

Butter, melted

Mix all ingredients and place in 9×13 casserole dish. Salt, pepper, garlic powder/salt to taste.

Fold corn flakes in melted butter, and top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 min. Enjoy!

Chocolate Pie

Heather Hays

While I don’t have my great-grandmother’s recipe, old-fashioned chocolate pie reminds me of her. At every special occasion when I was a child, she would make one and top it with meringue. While my family doesn’t care for meringue, we are all devoted chocolate lovers, and this is one of our favorite pie recipes from Pioneer Woman.

1 ½ cups sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 tsp. salt

3 cups whole milk

4 egg yolks

6.5 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. butter

9-inch pie crust of choice

In a medium saucepan, stir or whisk together sugar, cornstarch and salt. Pour in the milk and egg yolks, whisking to combine. Stir over medium heat until mixture barely comes to a boil and becomes thick, about 6 to 8 minutes (maybe less, maybe more; just watch it). The second it starts to bubble and thicken (it should be thick like pudding), remove from heat. Add chocolate, vanilla and butter, and stir until everything is beautifully combined.

Pour pudding into the pie crust (if there is extra, spoon it into small dishes) and place in refrigerator, uncovered, to chill for four hours.

Butterscotch Pecan Balls

Ann Cipperly

When my children were growing up, we made these cookies every Christmas, and they are still a favorite.

¾ cup (1 and ½ sticks) butter, room temperature

½ cup sifted confectioners’ sugar

¼ tsp. salt

1 ¾ cups sifted all-purpose flour

6 oz. pkg. (1 cup) butterscotch flavored chips

1 cup chopped pecans

Extra confectioners’ sugar for rolling cookies

Cream butter and ½ cup confectioners’ sugar; blend in salt and flour until smooth. Stir in butterscotch chips and pecans.

Shape dough, a scant tsp. at a time, into balls. Place dough balls 1 inch apart on cookie sheets.

Bake at 325 degrees for about 10 to 12 minutes (depends on size of cookie balls) until set but not brown.

Christmas Prime Rib

Brandon Hughes

Prime rib has long been a Christmas Eve tradition in the Hughes house. This is typically the only time we make it, which makes serving it all the more enjoyable at the most special time of year. Historically associated with festive feasts, is there a more perfect time to serve it?

Prime rib is more than just a meal; it’s a centerpiece of celebration. It is a dish as rich in flavor as it is in nostalgia, making this decadent indulgence a perfect choice for Christmastime. Best of all, it’s a low-maintenance dish that cooks while you share time and holiday cheer with your friends and family. Oh, and when you pull it from the oven, it is quite the presentation piece.

This is a cut of beef you should be able to find at any grocery store. It’s important to get a beef rib roast with the bones attached, as the bones add a tremendous amount of flavor, so you may have to speak with the butcher to get them to cut your roast and leave the bones on. When selecting your roast, count on one bone for every two people you want to feed.

This first step is optional but advised. Salt the outside of the roast thoroughly with kosher salt, place on a wire rack set on a sheet pan uncovered, and place in your refrigerator at least 24 hours before cooking, preferably between three and seven days if you can. This dry brining will dry out the exterior while also seasoning the interior of the roast (Trust me, it’s science). The longer you leave it in the refrigerator, the more moisture will be removed, and the more concentrated the beef flavor will become.

When you are ready to cook, rub the roast with a neutral oil. Not much, just enough so your seasoning will adhere to the meat. I prefer keeping it simple and adding only salt to beef. However, if you have a favorite seasoning, feel free to use that. I have found that charcoal-based rubs work really well.

Let the meat sit at room temperature for an hour before placing the roast into a cold oven and setting the temperature to 250 degrees.

You will cook the prime rib by temperature and not time. Insert a probe thermometer so that the tip is at the center of the roast before placing the roast into the oven. If you don’t have a probe thermometer with a temperature alarm that you can leave it in the meat as it cooks. You can begin checking the internal temperature after two hours.

If you don’t have a thermometer of any kind, get one. They are inexpensive, and you will begin to use it all the time.

A three-bone roast will likely take three to four hours to reach 120 degrees. You can let it go longer (or shorter) depending on how well done you like your beef. Expect the internal temperature to rise another 10 to 12 degrees after this initial cook. Once the internal reaches 120 degrees (or your preferred temperature), pull the roast, place on a cutting board, and cover with foil for 30 minutes.

Pour off the meat juices from the pan into a heat-proof measuring cup. Use the drippings to make a Yorkshire pudding, which isn’t pudding at all but a beef-flavored muffin of sorts. It’s super easy, and recipes are abundant online, but I digress.

At this time, turn your oven up to its highest setting, which is likely 500 to 550 degrees. After 30 minutes, put the roast back in the oven and cook an additional 10-15 minutes to create a nice exterior crust.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Anita Stiefel, managing editor

1 can (15 oz.) garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup roasted red peppers

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/4 tahini, stirred well

2 Tbsp. minced garlic, fresh or from a jar

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. salt

2-3 Tbsp. water

*The key to perfect hummus is the order in which ingredients are added.

In a food processor or blender, combine the tahini and lemon juice and mix for one minute. Scrape the sides and continue mixing for another 30 seconds to “whip” to make the hummus smooth and creamy.

Add the garlic, cumin and salt and mix for 30 seconds.

Add in the garbanzo beans, mixing until smooth, about 2 minutes.

Add in the roasted red peppers and mix another minute, until smooth.

Add water one tablespoon at a time to desired thickness.