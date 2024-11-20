Southern Hospitality | Nov. 21, 2024

Washburns celebrate Thanksgiving with family traditions

At the home of Shirlene and Dan Washburn in Opelika, photos of their beloved family mingle with awards from Dan’s distinguished career, including several hall of fame honors. Thanksgiving is the one time in the year when the entire family gathers for a bountiful celebration. While Shirlene once prepared all the dishes, now family members are carrying on the traditional favorites by preparing her recipes, as they gather at a country setting outside Opelika.

With an outstanding career as a coach and educator for 45 years, Dan served as executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association for 17 of those years. For his “extraordinary achievements and accomplishments,” he was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame, National Federation of High Schools Hall of Fame, Troy University Educational Leadership Hall of Fame, and received the Alabama Football Coaches Life Time Achievement Award and the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Distinguished Service Award, as well as many others.

The stadium at Lanett High School is named in his honor.

Dan grew up in Ridge Grove in the country outside Lafayette where his parents operated a country store. He attended school in Camp Hill through the ninth grade. Since the high school did not have a football team, he transferred to Lafayette High School, as he wanted to be an athlete.

He met Shirlene in high school, and they began dating. Shirlene was born in Columbus, Georgia, and her father worked for the railroad. When she was three they moved to Lafayette.

After playing football for three years, Dan received a football scholarship to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Dan and Shirlene married in his freshman year and had their first child while he was a senior. After graduating, he later received a master’s degree from Troy University.

“I had a goal,” Dan said. “It was to get an education and graduate.” His first job was at Valley High School as a teacher and assistant football coach in 1962. He then became head football coach and athletic director at Lanett High School in 1967. He left for a year to coach at Prattville High School and then returned to Lanett for a total of 15 successful years.

“They were not only football players,” Dan said. “I cared about them and how they did in life.” One young man had some problems, and his mother would take him to the Washburn home, and they created a bedroom space for him. When he arrived in the middle of the night, Shirlene would tell him to go to his room.

Dan retired from coaching in 1983 and became superintendent of Lanett City Schools. While there, he served on the board for the Alabama High School Association. He then became executive director of that association in 1990. He also served as president on the National Federation Board of directors.

While serving, Dan initiated All-Star Sports week with a coaching school attended by more than 3.000 coaches and administrators. It included all-star competitions in football, baseball, boys and girls basketball, softball and boys and girls soccer.

He also began the STAR Sportsmanship Programs, which taught student athletes proper behavior in athletics. Other programs under his leadership included the Super Six H.S. Football Championships, the Final Four H.S. Basketball Championships and the Elite Eight H.S. High School Volleyball Championships.

Dan retired in 2007, and he and Shirlene moved to Opelika in 2009 to be near their three children and their families. He has stayed in contact with former football players he coached and meets with a group for breakfast once a month.

When Shirlene and Dan began having children, she became a stay at home mom. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Shirlene has fond memories of Thanksgiving and Christmas growing up, and she has carried on those traditions for their family.

The Washburns have three grown children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Their daughter Dana, who teaches at Lee Scott, and her husband, Buster Daniel, the football coach at Lee Scott, have three children, Cody, Taylor and Caitlyn Daniel Edwards, a teacher at West Forest.

Dan and Shirlene’s son Jeff, who works for OWL and his wife Debbie have five children, Brooke, Lanier, David, Clay and Lindsey. Their son, Russell, who also works at OWL, and his wife Michelle have three children, Michell, Hayden and Brittany.

Thanksgiving is the one time in the year when the entire family gathers together. While the meal was always at their home, Thanksgiving is now held at Russell’s house just outside Opelika. Dan and Shirlene will provide turkey, ham and cornbread dressing using her mother’s recipe. This year, Shirlene will direct Dan and Debbie on how to make the dressing.

Shirlene’s other traditional recipes are now being made by family members. The family will still enjoy the wonderful foods they have savored over the years. Dan’s brother, Larry, his wife Shirley and their children, Carol and David, will also attend and will bring pecan tarts for dessert, and someone will bring a cake or two.

Other family and friends attending include Marie Fuller and her daughter Paige, as well as Loring and Debbie White. Sometimes Dan would invite football players who didn’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving, as well as for dinner at other times.

At Russell’s house, a few tables will be lined up together for the abundant food as everyone brings a dish. Food will also cover the kitchen counters. Dan will say the blessings and give some thoughts.

“It is wonderful to get the family together once a year,” Dan said. “At Christmas some have other places to go. Thanksgiving is an exciting time for us.”

While Dan enjoys time with his family, he also checks on others in the community. His legacy is the difference he has made in the lives of football players and other students. “In my 45 year career in education, whether it was in coaching, administration or whatever it was in,” Dan said, “I would deal with making a difference in kids’ lives. I hope people remember that was what my administration was about.

“Coaching and athletic administration are all about making a difference with children first,” he added, “and then as they become young adults.

“Whether they played football or didn’t play, they are all important,” said Dan. “When they were seniors I gave them a copy of ‘The Game of Life’ prayer. I told them if they ever needed me the rest of their life, they could call me. That was the kind of relationship we had, and they know that. They were not only players, but I cared about them and how they were doing in life.”

Dan and Shirlene give that care and unconditional love to each member of their family, and on Thanksgiving they will remember life’s good times and celebrate another year of being together.

Mother’s Cornbread Dressing

This was Shirlene’s mother’s recipe.

1 hen

3 cartons chicken broth

1 big and 1 small cornbread in an iron skillet

10 cooked biscuits

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup diced onions

6 eggs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cook hen in chicken broth with a stick of celery, salt and pepper. Remove hen, and let broth cool.

Crumble cornbread and biscuits in a big mixing bowl. Slowly add enough broth, as it will vary depending on the amount of crumbled cornbread and biscuits . You will want it a little soupy before baking.

Add chopped celery and onions; mixing well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Beat eggs and add to the mixture.

Grease a large baking pan. Pour mixture to pan. Dot the top with butter.

Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, keeping an eye on it. Dressing should be lightly brown and moist when done.

Green bean Casserole

3 cans French style green beans, drained

1 jar pimentos

1 can cream of mushroom soup

8 oz. sour cream

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Topping:

2 sleeves Ritz crackers , crushed

1 stick butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine ingredients except for the cracker and butter topping. Mix the crackers with butter in a separate bowl. Add half the crackers to the green bean mixture. Pour into a greased casserole dish. Place remaining crackers on top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Hash Brown Casserole

32 oz. pkg. frozen hash browns, thawed

1/2 stick butter, melted

2 cans cream of chicken soup

8 oz. sour cream

2 cups shredded mild cheddar

Salt and pepper to taste

Topping:

2 sleeves Ritz crackers, crushed

1 stick butter, melted

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Combine ingredients except topping in a large bowl. Pour potato mixture into a 9 by 13-inch baking pan. Do not add topping at this point.

Bake for 45 minutes. Combine crackers and butter, then sprinkle over top of potatoes. Bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

Squash Casserole

4 Tbsp. butter

3-4 yellow squash, sliced

1 cup chopped onion

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. paprika

2 large eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 mayonnaise

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

Crackers mixed with butter, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt butter in a pan, add sliced squash, chopped onion, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook for about 10 minutes or until the squash is soft.

Drain squash in colander for 10 minutes while making the egg mixture.

Mix together eggs, mayonnaise, sour cream and cheese. Pour mixture into a greased casserole dish. Add crackers mixture with butter, if desired.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

Macaroni and Cheese

8 oz. macaroni, cooked and drained

1 jar pimento

1 or 2 cans cream of mushroom soup

1 cup mayonnaise

1 lb. shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour into a greased casserole dish. Bake for 30 minutes.

Sweet Potato Souffle

5 medium sweet potatoes

2 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

1 stick butter, room temperature

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup milk

Pinch of salt

Topping:

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ stick butter, room temperature

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Poke the sweet potatoes with a fork and bake on a foil-covered baking sheet until they are soft for about an hour. Peel the potatoes and place in large mixing bowl and mash until they are smooth.

Add the eggs, sugar, butter, vanilla, milk and salt to the potatoes. Combine well with a mixer.

Grease a 2-1/2 quart baking dish with butter. Pour mixture into the baking dish.

To make the topping, stir together the pecans, brown sugar, flour and butter in a medium-sized bowl until well combined. Spoon the mixture over the sweet potatoes making an even layer.

Bake the casserole until slightly browned for about 40 minutes.

Let the casserole sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Prepare dishes ahead to serve at Thanksgiving

LEE COUNTY — With tables polished to a rich patina and the good china washed, planning begins for Thanksgiving. This year, prepare most of the dishes ahead of time and spend more time with your family instead of in the kitchen. Some of the dishes can be frozen, while others are prepared a day or two ahead.

As you gather with family and friends with the aroma of roast turkey filling the house, take time to give thanks for blessings. Remember the heritage of this American celebration and those who carved the path for our freedom.

Southern Creamed Corn

Patricia Fox

Three 16-oz. pkg. frozen yellow or white shoepeg corn, partially thawed

½ cup butter

1¼ cup milk or more

1½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

In a food processor or blender process 1½ pkg. corn until smooth.

Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. Stir in pureed corn, remaining corn, milk, salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed, stirring often. Add more milk if needed for a creamy texture.

Can be prepared ahead and reheated when ready to serve. Makes 12 servings.

Make Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Make this dish a day or two ahead and store in the refrigerator.

5 lbs. potatoes (Yukon Gold are great)

1 cup sour cream

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, room temperature

2 tsp. salt or to taste

Black pepper or white pepper to taste, optional

½ stick or more butter

Peel and cook potatoes; drain well. While potatoes are cooking, beat sour cream and cream cheese until fluffy.

Mash potatoes with butter and then gradually add hot mashed potatoes to cream mixture; beat until fluffy. Add seasonings to taste.

Spoon into greased casserole dish. Store in refrigerator until ready to bake. Can be made a day or two ahead. Store in refrigerator. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until thoroughly hot.

Fresh Cranberry Relish

Jenny Clary

1 large orange, quartered with peel

1 lb. cranberries

1 ½ cups white sugar

½ cup apricot preserves

8 oz can crushed pineapple, drained

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

Finely chop orange in a food processor. Combine cranberries and sugar in a heavy saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until cranberries begin to pop, about 10 minutes.

Transfer cranberries to a bowl; add apricot preserves and mix until melted. Stir in pineapple, lemon juice and chopped orange. Chill until ready to serve.

Green Beans in Sour Cream Sauce with

Toasted Almonds

1 medium onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. flour

2 Tbsp. water

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

8 oz. sour cream

2 (16 oz.) cans green beans, drained

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Toasted almonds

Sauté onion in butter; gradually stir in flour, water, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Simmer 3 minutes. Add sour cream and beans. Pour into greased 2-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Top with toasted almonds. Breadcrumbs can be used instead of almonds.

Can prepare the dish ahead, store in refrigerator and bake when ready to serve. Serves 8.

Aunt Larcie’s Pecan Pie with Spiced Nut Crust

Sharon Cargile

Spiced Nut Crust:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup finely chopped pecans

¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar

¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. butter, melted

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

16 to 18 pecan halves

Combine all ingredients except pecan halves; stir well. Press into bottom and up sides and rim of a 9 inch pie plate. Press the pecan halves onto rim of crust at 1 inch intervals.

Pie Filling:

2 eggs

1/2 cup sugar

½ tsp. salt

¾ cup light Karo syrup

1 cup chopped pecans

½ stick butter

1 tsp. vanilla flavoring

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Melt butter. Add sugar, salt and Karo syrup; bring to a boil. Remove and cool.

Beat eggs and add to cooled mixture. Add vanilla flavoring. Sprinkle pecans in the bottom of the crust. Pour in the filling.

Bake 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake an additional 20 minutes.

Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Meringue

Peggy Dyar

1 deep dish pie crust

Filling:

1 cup sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed

1 can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk

½ cup (1 stick) butter or margarine

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

2 Tbsp. self-rising flour

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. lemon flavoring, optional

Marshmallow Meringue (recipe follows)

Combine all filling ingredients. Pour into pie crust. Bake 45 minutes at 375 degrees. Remove from oven and increase temperature to 400 degrees. Cover pie with Marshmallow Meringue and bake 6 to 7 minutes.

Marshmallow Meringue:

3 egg whites at room temperature

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. salt

1/4 cup sugar

1 (7 oz.) jar marshmallow crème

Beat egg whites, vanilla and salt on high speed until foamy. Gradually add sugar 1 Tbsp. at a time, beating until still peaks form. Beat about 1/4 marshmallow crème into egg white mixture; repeat until remaining crème has been added.

Beat until smooth, about 1 minute. Spread on cooked pie. Bake at 400 degrees for 6 to 7 minutes or until lightly browned.

Apple Custard Pie

Kathleen Ingram

6 cups tart apples, pared, cored and cut in eighths

9-inch unbaked pastry shell

¾ cup sugar

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

½ tsp. salt

¼ cup light cream or heavy cream

Ground cinnamon

Arrange apple slices in a 9-inch unbaked pastry shell. Combine sugar, flour and salt. Stir in cream. Pour mixture over apples. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon. Cover loosely with foil.

Bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour. Remove foil. Bake 15 minutes or until apples are done. Serve warm with cheddar cheese or ice cream, if desired.

Nonni’s Sweet Potatoes

Patricia Davis

To prepare ahead, mash sweet potatoes with flavorings and butter, then refrigerate. When ready to serve, bake 30 minutes, then top with marshmallows the last five minutes.

3 large sweet potatoes

1½ cups sugar

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 egg

½ stick butter

A little milk to mix

Large marshmallows

Peel potatoes and cut in chunks. Boil until tender.

Drain and mash. Add remaining ingredients, except marshmallows.

Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Place large marshmallows on top the last five minutes of baking.