Auburn Alumni Center’s lower plaza to get upgrade

AUBURN — The Auburn Alumni Center’s lower plaza is now due for a sizable city-funded overhaul after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding with Auburn University.
That agreement will see the city reimburse the university $105,000 to remove and replace the brick pavers along the plaza in front of the Auburn Alumni Center, which is located at 317 S. College St.
Once completed, the project will eliminate the difference in elevation between the new sidewalk and the existing plaza after road improvements near South College Street and Samford Avenue raised the sidewalk one foot above the plaza. It will also ensure that section of the property is once again compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Scott Cummings, the city’s development services executive director, told council members the city is reimbursing the university for improvements after university officials offered to oversee the project in exchange for funding. According to Cummings, the agreement will also save the city tens of thousands of dollars in construction costs.
“They utilized one of their contracts that they have, which is a job order contracting agreement the (Auburn University Facilities Management) has, and were able to secure a price of $105,000,” Cummings said. “That’s a $50,000 savings to us (and) they’re managing the project on their property.”
Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold questioned why Auburn University was not also paying to improve the plaza since it is located on university property.
“Is there a reason why we’re not asking for a cost sharing with the university for this expense?” Griswold said.
Cummings mentioned the university’s contracting agreement which enabled the savings and said the city and the Alabama Department of Transportation were the only two entities that shared costs initially associated with the road improvement project.
According to the memorandum of understanding between the city and the university, impacts to the plaza were not part of the construction limits. The university then requested the modification to ensure a smoother entrance into the building.
OTHER BUSINESS:
- The council announced three openings on the Planning Commission, which it will fill at its July 16 meeting. Those six-year terms begin on Aug. 1 and end on July 31, 2030.
- The council approved a $1.5 million contract with JLD Enterprises LLC for the North Dean Road and East University Drive Intersection Improvements Project. That contract includes the construction of left and right turn lanes at the intersection of East University Drive and North Dean Road, new sidewalks and upgrades to the existing traffic signals.
- The council approved a $242,000 contract with Pound Construction Company, Inc. for the Boykin Community Center HVAC Replacement Project. That contract will install eight rooftop HVAC units to serve the Joyland Daycare classrooms at the Boykin Community Center.
- The council approved a nearly $170,600 contract with Davis Architects, Inc. for the Lake Wilmore Park Community Center and Athletic Fields Project. That contract includes additional design, bid and construction services.
- The council approved a roughly $49,700 contract with Gulf Coast Underground LLC for the Farmville Road Culvert Rehabilitation Project. That contract includes the rehabilitation of 56 feet of 30-inch corrugated metal pipe culvert and cured-in-place-pipe technologies.
- The council approved a $35,000 contract with UES Professional Solutions 18 LLC for the Lake Wilmore Park Athletic Fields Project. That contract covers construction material testing and special inspections services.
- The council accepted a temporary construction easement from Asbury Plaza LLC as part of the North Dean Road and East University Drive Intersection Improvements Project.
- The council accepted a warranty deed and authorized $30,000 in compensation to Asbury Plaza LLC as part of the North Dean Road and East University Drive Intersection Improvements Project.
- The council accepted a permanent sidewalk, lighting and retaining wall easement and a temporary construction easement and approved $6,500 in compensation to Circle K Stores, Inc. as part of the North Dean Road and East University Drive Intersection Improvements Project.
- The council accepted various easements and right‐of‐ways near the end of Riverwood Drive in the Riverwood subdivision.
- The council approved the annexation of 1.43 acres located at 375 Lee Road 51.
- The council denied the annexation of 5.1 acres located at Lee Road 93. The council denied that annexation because the property is located outside of the city’s optimal boundary line.
- The council approved the annexation of 1.18 acres located at 2428 Pinewood Place.
- The council approved Caliber Collision’s road service use application for an auto repair and paint and body shop located west of 1646 S. College St.
- The council tabled a vote on University Wine and Spirits’ commercial and entertainment use permit application for a package store located at 316 N. Donahue Drive. The council tabled that vote until its June 4 meeting due to public safety concerns.