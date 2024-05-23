Auburn Alumni Center’s lower plaza to get upgrade

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Auburn Alumni Center’s lower plaza is now due for a sizable city-funded overhaul after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding with Auburn University.

That agreement will see the city reimburse the university $105,000 to remove and replace the brick pavers along the plaza in front of the Auburn Alumni Center, which is located at 317 S. College St.

Once completed, the project will eliminate the difference in elevation between the new sidewalk and the existing plaza after road improvements near South College Street and Samford Avenue raised the sidewalk one foot above the plaza. It will also ensure that section of the property is once again compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Scott Cummings, the city’s development services executive director, told council members the city is reimbursing the university for improvements after university officials offered to oversee the project in exchange for funding. According to Cummings, the agreement will also save the city tens of thousands of dollars in construction costs.

“They utilized one of their contracts that they have, which is a job order contracting agreement the (Auburn University Facilities Management) has, and were able to secure a price of $105,000,” Cummings said. “That’s a $50,000 savings to us (and) they’re managing the project on their property.”

Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold questioned why Auburn University was not also paying to improve the plaza since it is located on university property.

“Is there a reason why we’re not asking for a cost sharing with the university for this expense?” Griswold said.

Cummings mentioned the university’s contracting agreement which enabled the savings and said the city and the Alabama Department of Transportation were the only two entities that shared costs initially associated with the road improvement project.

According to the memorandum of understanding between the city and the university, impacts to the plaza were not part of the construction limits. The university then requested the modification to ensure a smoother entrance into the building.

