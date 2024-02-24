United Way allocates $400K-plus to 20 local partners

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — After a generous campaign season, the United Way of Lee County has approved more than $400K to be distributed to its 20 partner agencies and affiliates across Lee County for fiscal year 2024.

According to Tipi Miller, executive director, these funds will be able to impact every facet of the population from childcare to eldercare services and be able to address numerous crisis areas from child abuse and neglect to domestic violence.

Because of the generosity of the Lee County community, the United Way was able to fund all 20 of these agencies at 100% of their requested amount.

“For the first time in many years, each agency will receive the full amount requested from United Way to be used for their programs and operating expenses,” Miller said. “It is our honor to be able to assist these organizations in carrying out their missions in the community. A special thanks to every individual and business that donated to this fundraising campaign. Your donations made this possible.”

All monetary decisions were made through the United Way’s annual grant writing process known as allocations. The allocations process requires all agencies to submit an application and provide appropriate supporting documentation to explain their mission, goals, fiscal health and achieved yearly outcomes.

A representative from each agency must give an in-person presentation to the Allocations committee, which is a panel of diverse volunteers representing multiple facets in Lee County. The committee reviews the applications, listens to the presentations, asks questions of the agency leaders and deliberates each monetary ask.

“The allocations committee is an integral part of this process,” said Gabby Thabes, community initiatives specialist for the United Way of Lee County. “The differing perspectives of the many committee members ensures that the allocations process is fair, thorough and representative of shared community interests.”

A full list of the United Way agencies that will receive these funds is available online at unitedwayofleecounty.com/agenciesandpartners.

ABOUT THE UNITED WAY OF LEE COUNTY

The United Way of Lee County is a nonprofit organization in Opelika, whose mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another by generating and applying the necessary resources to meet the needs of the community. They look to improve and strengthen the community by focusing on and funding organizations and programs working in four key impact areas, areas they believe are the building blocks for a good life: education, health, crisis and families and communities.