Opelika Power Services warns customers of of email scam

Special to the Opelika Observer

Opelika Power Services is alerting customers about a new email scam. If customers receive the message below or anything that looks suspicious, they should delete the email. Do not delete it. OPS is not issuing any rewards.

The email states, “Congratulations. Dear Opelika Power Services residential user, We are holding an anniversary celebration for the next 7 days (1/25-2/1) to reward you for your loyalty. We will select 100 lucky users every day to get a chance to receive an exclusive prize from us, including $1,000 Walmart gift card, $1,000 Visa gift card, $1,000 Amazon gift card iPhone xs.”

For more information, call OPS at 334-705-5170.