Big Blue Crawfish opens storefront on Pepperell Parkway last month

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

An authentic taste of Louisiana culture and cuisine can be found at the new home of Big Blue Crawfish, which held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce yesterday.

Owned and operated by Auburn resident Clint Rogers, the business has transformed from a small food truck into an established restaurant/retail space located at 2611 Pepperell Parkway.

Signature Cajun dishes can be found on Big Blue’s menu, including gumbo, jambalaya, Low-Country Boil and muffalettas, as well as a storefront that allows customers to purchase domestically sourced seafood delicacies that they can prepare themselves.

Born and raised in Escatawpa, Mississippi, Clint said Big Blue gives him an opportunity to share his love of Cajun cooking and cuisine with Auburn-Opelika area residents.

“Since we started in (October) 2015, we’ve grown our customer base by simply using social media and word of mouth. I think a large part of the reason we’ve done well and why people like this food so much is for its flavor,” Clint said. “When you eat something that is truly that authentic and full of flair, it’s just a unique, amazing experience.”

At 12 years old, Clint and his family left their native Southern Mississippi and moved to Troy. He graduated in 1994 from Charles Henderson High School and enrolled at nearby Troy University.

In 1998, Rogers transferred to Auburn University seeking a career in hotel and restaurant management. Two years later with a college degree in hand, he moved to New Orleans, where he gained experience in the hotel and casino industries.

During his time in Louisiana, Clint met his future wife Kim, who was enrolled at LSU in Baton Rouge. A year after marrying in 2005, the couple relocated to Auburn.

Officially opening his new storefront Jan. 30, Clint said he plans to maintain consistent weekly schedules for the food truck through routine postings on the business’s social media pages. Later this month through the end of June, Clint said he will have live crawfish sacks available.

The store’s current hours of operation are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 334-444-8136.