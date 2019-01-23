ALDI to begin hiring for Opelika location

Special to the Opelika Observer

ALDI will host hiring events for its Opelika and Prattville stores on Jan. 28. Known for offering market-leading wages and health insurance, ALDI is one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S., creating new opportunities for people locally and nationwide.

ALDI operates more than 1,800 stores in 35 states and is in the middle of an accelerated expansion plan to increase its store count to 2,500 and create 25,000 jobs by the end of 2022. Through these hiring events, ALDI invites job seekers to join its growing team that helps more than 40 million people save money on high-quality food every month.

ALDI is an award-winning employer and is nationally recognized for its commitment to employees. The company was named a National Top Workplace by Workplace Dynamics in 2017 and 2018, which recognizes organizations with the highest employee engagement. Additionally, ALDI appeared on the Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers for the fourth consecutive year in 2018 and secured a spot on Indeed’s Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits award list in 2018. There will be two hiring sessions at 2400 Frederick Road, one from 7 a.m. – noon and the other from 3-6 p.m. Following is a breakdown of ALDI employment benefits:

Salary/Wages:

• Manager Trainees: $54,000 per year ($23 per hour averaging 45 hours per week)

o Opportunity to earn $70,000-$75,000 per year as a store manager

· Shift Managers: $16.50-$17.20 per hour ($12.00-$12.70 per hour plus $4.50 per hour when performing manager duties)

o Base pay to increase after six months of employment

· Store Associates: $12.00-$12.70 per hour

o Pay to increase after six months of employment

Job Requirements: • Must be 18 years or older to apply

• High school diploma or GED preferred

• Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday-Sunday

• Retail experience preferred

· Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees

• Ability to lift 45 pounds

ALDI Quick Facts: • Employees averaging more than 25 hours per week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage

• All employees are invited to participate in the ALDI 401(k) program

• ALDI offers generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry

· Named a National Top Workplace by Workplace Dynamics in 2017 and 2018 for having high employee engagement

· Named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, and listed on Forbes’ 2018 Best Employers for Women

· Named to Indeed’s list of 2018 Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits

· Recognized as one of 2017’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources

· Awarded Top Diversity Employer by Hispanic Network Magazine (HNM) for 2017 and 2018

About ALDI U.S.

A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, which meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. ALDI has been one of America’s favorite grocery retailers, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Value Leader for grocery shoppers, according to a 2018 survey of U.S. consumers by Market Force Information®*. ALDI also backs up its products with a Twice as Nice Guarantee: replacing the product AND offering a full refund. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.