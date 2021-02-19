One dead, one in critical condition from gunshots in Opelika

Contributed by the

Opelika Police Department

On Feb. 19 at 11:52 a.m., the Opelika Police Department responded to the 300 Block of Third Street in reference to a call of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 35-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to East Alabama Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim, a 33-year-old male, was taken by life flight to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, where he is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200.