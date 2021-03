Tuition Freeze, Full Campus Operations Planned For Alabama Community Colleges This Fall

Contributed by the Alabama Community College System

At the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Chancellor Baker announced tuition will not increase for the 2021-2022 academic year. In addition, as a result of the declining number of reported COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of students, faculty and staff taking advantage of access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the ACCS anticipates all community college campuses in the state will resume normal, on-campus operations for the Fall 2021 semester.

“This year has been difficult for many Alabamians and access to education and skills training shouldn’t be something that makes it harder. By freezing tuition and ensuring online, in-person and hybrid classes are available at Alabama’s 24 community colleges, we’re doing our part to expand opportunities for coursework and training to help Alabamians build a better future,” Baker said. “From the beginning of the pandemic, our number one priority has been the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, and it will continue to be our primary focus as we work to safely reopen our campuses across the state.”

The freeze on tuition is one of many efforts Alabama’s community colleges have rolled out this year to expand access to higher education, including a statewide Community Scholarship program featuring a tuition discount for buy-one-get-one free classes at ACCS colleges for the spring semester. ACCS colleges also deployed 10,500 laptops to students to help ensure access to course materials was not an obstacle to course completion.

The 24 colleges in the Alabama Community College System adhere to stringent health and safety protocols at all college campuses and follow and execute all local, state and federal guidance related to social distancing protocols. While contingency plans are in place should there be a need to modify plans for full operation, class and training delivery methods will continue to keep student success and the safety of students, faculty, staff and visiting community members a priority at each college. For specific opening plans for each college, please contact your local college directly.

Alabama Community College System fast facts:

• Tuition at ACCS colleges is $133 per credit hour, which is less than half the cost of tuition at the state’s four-year colleges and universities

• 87% of Alabama’s community college students receive financial aid

• 95% of Alabama’s community college students are from Alabama

• ACCS colleges served more than 159,000 students last year

• Alabama’s community colleges offer 330 degree and certificate programs

About ACCS

With 24 community colleges in more than 130 locations, the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) is Alabama’s gateway to first-class, affordable education and technical training to compete in a constantly evolving workforce. More than 159,000 Alabamians benefit from the various certification, credential, dual enrollment and degree programs ACCS offers alongside leading industry partners. The System includes the Alabama Technology Network, which provides extensive training and service offerings directly to business and industry. ACCS is governed by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees.