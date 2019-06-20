Tina Deese named as next head softball coach at Lee-Scott Academy

Special to the Opelika Observer

Lee-Scott Academy has hired former Auburn University softball coach Tina Deese.



Deese was a pitcher for Florida State University in college, and was the pitching coach there from 1985 to 1986. She started the softball program at Huntington College in 1988, and remained there for eight years, leading the Hawks to seven-straight winning seasons and was named the “NAIA Coach of the Year” in 1992.

Deese was hired at Auburn University in 1997 to begin their softball program, and during the next 18 years, led the program to nine NCAA Regional Tournaments and was named the “SEC Coach of the Year” in 2002. She has coached at Beauregard High School as an assistant softball coach and most recently was the head softball coach at Opelika High School.

“I am excited about the opportunity to teach and coach at Lee-Scott Academy. I have followed Warrior Athletics for several years and they are a class-act organization,” Deese said in a statement to the Observer. “I look forward to being part of the Lee-Scott family!”

Athletic Director William Johnson said Deese’s track record of success complements the already stellar assortment of coaches within the Warriors’ athletic department.

“I think this hiring is great for Lee-Scott. Every sport we have has an experienced coach at the helm and I believe that (Deese) will add greatly to that,” Johnson said.





“We are honored to have Tina join the coaching staff at Lee-Scott Academy and continue to lead our softball program,” said Headmaster Dr. Stan Cox. “She is committed to building leaders both on and off the field, and we are excited to welcome her as a Warrior.”

Deese and her husband Alan have a son, Kyler, and a daughter, Jessi.

For more information on Lee-Scott Athletics, visit www.lee-scott.org.