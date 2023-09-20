“Tigers Roar in Dominating Win Over JAG”

BY ELI HUDSPETH

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —

Auburn (2-1, 1-1) looks to continue a win streak in a tough, 7A region 2 matchup against Johnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG), who hasn’t earned a win under its belt this season.

Auburn dominated the Jaguars last season, shutting the team out 31-0 at Duck Samford Stadium. The team is looking to make its way to the Cramton Bowl this year hoping for a repeat of last year’s meeting. On the first play of the game, JAG made a crucial mistake and turns the ball over to the Tigers, giving Auburn the opportunity to take over on the opposing 6 yard line. Auburn sure did capitalize on the fumble quickly, scoring on a 6 yard touchdown run by Henry Allen. The Tigers would not let up there. They forced a three-and-out on JAG, and almost instantly got into the redzone. Henry Allen did it again and scored on another 6-yard touchdown run, putting the Tigers up 14-0 with eight minutes to go in the first. Auburn’s defense shined in the first. JAG had absolutely no answers on the offensive side of the ball, and Auburn capitalized again scoring on a touchdown run from Omar Mabson. At the end of the first, it was all Auburn, the score 21-0 Tigers.

Early in the second quarter Auburn capitalized on yet another mistake from JAG, this time a scoop and score on a punt picked up by Caleb Pitts. JAG made a pivotal mistake on defense, being called offsides on an Auburn fourth and one from the goal line. Not shocking at all, Auburn made the most out of JAG’s mistakes. Henry Allen went for a third touchdown, this time on a pass to Tyler Mickinnell for six. JAG is now 0-6 on third downs, and this Auburn defense continues to play lights out. With 3:10 left in the half, the Tigers defense forced a safety, putting them up, 37-0. Just when you thought Auburn was done, the Tigers continue to dominate the Jaguars. New quarterback Max Hammer found Ean Nation on an out route to give Auburn a commanding 44-0 lead at the half.

Two plays into the second half, Gibson Loughridge (who’s listed as a wide receiver on Maxpreps), completed a 54 yard pass to give Auburn the opportunity to score once again. However, the Jaguars would stop the Tigers on fourth and goal. The turnover on downs ultimately led JAG to punt on third down from its one on the following drive. The Auburn defense was dominate during the game. As the clock went under a minute to go in the third, Auburn provided a little excitement with a blocked punt from Kyle King resulting in yet another two points for the Tigers. The team then took a commanding 46-0 lead going into the fourth.

Almost instantly after the clock ticked to start the fourth, Auburn was in the red zone. With the reserves in, JAG was starting to finally slow down the Tiger offense, stopping them on fourth down in the red zone yet again. With one more drive left, Auburn decided to run the clock down, making the final score 46-0, Tigers. It was all Auburn from start to finish.

This was Auburn’s first shutout win since the Tigers took down Smiths Station with a score of 63-0 back in October of last season. Auburn is back at home next Friday taking on region foe, Percy Julian (1-2, 0-2), who’s coming off a bye week.