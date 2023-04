According to a press release issued this afternoon, Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., age 20, was arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m today, April 19. Hill has been formally charged with four counts of reckless murder.

Hill is from Auburn.

On April 18, at approximately 8 p.m., Tyreese McCullough, age 17, and Travis McCullough, age16, were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder. Both are from Tuskegee.

The investigation is ongoing.