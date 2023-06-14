The Messi Effect

World-Famous Soccer Player Makes Switch to MLS

BY WIL CREWS

SPORTSCREWS@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPINION —

It’s rare when a moment is so global in its impact that it reaches the smallest places on Earth. The biggest headline circling the world of sports news this week is one of those moments.

Yes, I’m talking about fútbol. Soccer, as we call it. More specifically, Lionel Messi and his decision to join the American-based Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Inter Miami.

Messi. That’s right, fans tremble at the utterance of his name. The man who has just captained Argentina to winning the World Cup, has 469 million Instagram followers and has scored 806 professional goals in his career — the second most of all time.

The move feels more surprising than 300 Spartans fending off hordes of Persian enemies. More unforeseen than a career businessman and reality TV star winning the U.S. presidency. More shocking than advanced artificial intelligence becoming sentient and revolting against humanity!

OK, maybe not that shocking. But exciting, nonetheless!

Messi chose the MLS over his current club and the pride of French soccer, PSG, big money offers from Saudi Arabia and rumors of a fairytale return to his home club, Barcelona.

If you would have asked an American soccer fan, “What are the odds of that happening?” he’d probably say, “What does ‘home club,’ mean?” Case in point.

The day of Messi’s announcement, Inter Miami saw its Instagram following jump from 1 million to 5 million. Incredibly, the club actually halted all ticket sales, and now the average ticket price has risen from $30 to over $300.

Aside from the money, by far the greatest impact of Messi’s decision is the potential to shift the lens through which American soccer is viewed. With arguably the greatest soccer player of all time choosing to continue — and perhaps finish — his career in the U.S., the door for attracting more top-level talent suddenly becomes more feasible. Ultimately, his arrival is a promise for the improvement of the game on American soil.

Apple TV, which brokered a deal in 2022 to hold the exclusive rights to MLS, is banking on that. So much so that Messi’s contract is rumored to include revenue from the $250 million TV deal. Additionally, with Messi’s stated desires to play for a club where he could eventually have an ownership stake, the move indicates that he plans to stick around the MLS for a while — whether it be playing, or in an off-the-field role.

Inter Miami, co-owned by former England international, Manchester United and MLS (LA Galaxy, 2008-12) soccer star David Beckham, thusly positons itself for limitless growth alongside the 5-foot-7 Argentinian.

To completely understand the scope of Messi’s move to the states, you have to understand international soccer at a macro level. If you’re unfamiliar, imagine it like a pyramid. At the tippy-top is the Premier League in England. It’s where the money is! Living up to its name, the Premier League is inarguably the most difficult and competitive league in the world, often prying top talent from international markets to produce a viewing product that is concisely the best. Going down the pyramid, in no particular order, you have the Spanish league, the Italian league, the German league, the French league and other small, European countries’ leagues. Near the bottom of that pyramid sits the MLS. Translation: The MLS is to the Premier League what gas station chicken is to Chick-Fil-A. Both have merit, but one clearly shines above the other.

Anyway, now you might understand the surprise reactions that met the announcement of Messi’s decision last week. His legacy is bigger that all of the MLS teams’ combined. Heck, the MLS has only existed since 1996, and Messi made his professional debut in 2004 at the age of only 17. Even at age 35, Messi is undisputedly the best player to have ever lined up for a MLS team. Living in Miami in the time of Messi will be like living in Chicago during Michael Jordan’s prime. Every Inter Miami away match will be a sellout.

Once the crown jewel of Barcelona, always the crown jewel of Argentina, forever the crown jewel of soccer excellence. Messi is now the crown jewel of the MLS. Soon, everyone in the U.S. will see The Messi Effect.