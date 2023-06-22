SUSCC Valley Campus to Hold Open House

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

VALLEY —

Southern Union State Community College’s Valley Campus will hold an open house on Wednesday, June 28, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. ET.

“This is an outstanding opportunity to learn more about the programs that are featured on our Valley campus,” said Valley Campus Director Robin Brown. “We are offering more diverse programs designed to meet industry requests, and are excited to share these opportunities with potential students and the community.”

Visitors will have a chance to learn more about programs offered specifically on the Valley Campus such as Medical Assistant Technology, Physical Therapy Assistant, Saturday College and the Veterinary Technician program which is awaiting approval by its accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Campus tours will be available, as will an academic advisor, and lunch will be served to the first 75 people.

The college’s adult education program also has a strong presence on campus. Visitors will learn about the various programs such as GED preparation, English as Second Language classes, Career Pathways — which enables GED students to earn credentials designed to help them enter the workforce — and many more opportunities to advance skills and employability.

“A Southern Union education is a real value,” Brown said. “We provide a high-quality educational experience at an affordable price. Plus, we go the extra mile to ensure a positive student experience.”

For more information contact the Valley Campus at 334-756-4151.