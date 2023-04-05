Sundilla to Present The Rough & Tumble April 13

CONTRIBUTED BY SUNDILLA

AUBURN —

The Rough & Tumble returns to Sundilla on Thursday, April 13. Showtime at the AUUF, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn, is 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are just $20 and can be found at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and online at sundillamusic.com. Admission at the door will be $25. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is invited to bring their own favorite food or beverage.

Six years ago, Sundilla brought The Rough & Tumble to town with the prediction that the band would “take the stage as unknowns and leave the stage as somebody’s new favorite.” Based on all the “You can bring these guys back anytime!” comments that were heard after the show, it looks like they were right. Since then, The Rough & Tumble has only gotten better and has added four new CDs, a Listening Room Artist of the Year award, two SERFA Official Showcases and an Official Showcase at Folk Alliance International to its already impressive resume.

The Rough & Tumble is as easy to detect as a stray dog on your doorstep — and as difficult to send home. The dumpster-folk, thrift store-Americana duo, consisting of Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, began hobbling around the country in their 16-foot camper in 2015 when their Nashville landlord left them without heat during an ice storm for 12 days. Then, she tried to hike the rent. Enough was enough, and The Rough & Tumble gave their 30 days’ notice at their jobs and their lease, sold most of what they owned and hopped into their shoddily built camper, in spite of the lot salesman’s advice. They picked up a couple of actual strays along the way — two 100-pound dogs, Puddle and Magpie Mae — and have been making themselves at home in living rooms, bars, theaters and festivals across the country.

“Their Americana music is restorative, their performance highly entertaining, their orchestra of unusual instruments intriguing, and … jokes and stories are worthy of an HBO special,” said Linda Bolton of Cozy Cabin House Concerts. Red Line Roots said, “… They sure as hell are peaking high and mighty in this music and songwriting game.”

For more information, including videos, go to www.sundillamusic.com.