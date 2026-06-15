Public Notices | June 15, 2026

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2024-64.02

M.R.P.-Born 11-15-2012

NOTICE TO: Mara Phillips and any alleged, legal, or unknown father of M.R.P. born on November 15, 2012, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 5/20, 2025. The mother, Mara Phillips, and any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801, and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683, or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption. Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/4/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2022-452.03 and JU-2022-453.03

B.S.-Born 04/16/2010 or B.M.S. Born 9/22/2011

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of B.S. born on 4/16/2010, or B.M.S. born on 09/22/2011 to Stephanie Steerman in Muscogee, Georgia. Custody of each minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 12/8/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 3683 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/4/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

JUVENILE -JU-2024-334.02

J.Z.S.E.-Born 3/15/2020

NOTICE TO: Any alleged, legal, or unknown father of J.Z.S.E. born on 3/15/2020 to Lauren Yvette Craven at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 8/1/2024. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/4/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPHINE JOHNSON, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-267

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of May, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DONNIE R. WYNN, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 06/04/26, 06/11/26, 06/18/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

CHIAVONE MOBLEY,

Plaintiff,

V. CHRISTOPHER NEWMAN BRANSON,

Defendant.

CASE NO.: 43-DR-26-900014.00

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Christopher Newman Branson, the above-named Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 16th day of January 2026, a complaint for divorce was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: Chiavone Mobley, as Plaintiff; Christopher Newman Branson, as Defendant.

You are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against you, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 14th day of May, 2026.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Legal Run 05/28/26, 06/04/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JAMES MARSHALL NUNN, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-264

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to EBONY YVONNE NUNN, Personal Representative on the 29th day of May, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Ebony Yvonne Nunn

Ebony Yvonne Nunn

Legal Run 06/04/2026, 06/11/2026 & 06/18/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM WALLACE MCLEOD DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-118

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of WILLIAM WALLACE MCLEOD, deceased, having been granted to John Fletcher McLeod, IV, on the 27th day of April, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY

Legal Run 06/04/2026, 06/11/2026, 06/18/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUBY NELL MILLER, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-200

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 1st day of June 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BRIAN MILLER and JULIE FOSTER

Personal Representatives

Carolyn C. Jolly Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/04/26, 06/11/26 & 06/18/26

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Troy Hardy and Billie S. Hardy, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as mortgagee, as a nominee for Lender, Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, and Lender’s successors and assigns dated April 25, 2024, and Recorded in Mortgage Book: 5032 Page: 454 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment LLC by instrument recorded in Mortgages Book 5239, Page 281, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale con-tained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the July 17, 2026, at the front door entrance of the Courthouse of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9 th St, Opelika, AL 36801 , the following described real property in the County of Lee, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

Lot 58, HUNTER’S RIDGE, Second Addition, a subdivision located in Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 29 East, Lee County, Alabama, as shown on a plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Plat Book 18, Page 12.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

In accordance with regulations promulgated by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) of the United States Department of the Treasury regarding certain non-financed transfers of residential real property to legal entities and trusts, the purchaser at the foreclosure sale may be required to provide identifying and beneficial ownership information neces-sary to permit compliance with applicable federal reporting requirements. No deed shall be prepared, delivered, or recorded until all required purchaser information, including beneficial ownership information (if applicable), has been timely provided in form and substance satisfactory to the foreclosing mortgagee (or its designee) and any required federal real estate report has been submitted and accepted through FinCEN’s electronic filing system. The failure of any high bidder to timely provide required information, or pay the purchase price and close this sale, shall, at the option of the Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment LLC

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Publish in The Observer: June 11, June 18 & June 25, 2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

HALCY COLQUITT, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-229

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to SYMONE COLQUITT, Personal Representative on the 3rd day of June, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Symone Colquitt

Legal Run 06/11/26, 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEE J. ROBINSON, DECEASED

IN THE PROBAE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Lee. J. Robinson, having been granted to the undersigned on the 29 day of May, 2026, by Jere Colley, Jr., Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

DIANA CARTER

Personal Representative of Estate

Legal Run 06/11/2026, 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ELLEN S. STEWART DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026- 241

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of ELLEN S. STEWART, deceased, having been granted to LAURYN A. LAUDERDALE, on the 2nd day of June, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 06/11/26, 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 1076

Unit C248

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 06/18/2026

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

DEFAULT having been made in the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Anthony Weed to River Bank & Trust, which said mortgage is dated December 9, 2021, and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 4817, at Page 908, et seq and the said default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following-described real property will be sold at public outcry for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, to-wit:

Lot 69, HAMILTON PLACE, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 12, at Page 165, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The Real Property or its address is commonly known as 2134 Hamilton Place N, Opelika, AL 36801.

Said sale is to be made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

River Bank & Trust

BY: /s/ Blake Oliver

Blake L. Oliver, Attorney for River Bank & Trust

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 06/25/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit

D63

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 06/18/2026

STORAGE TREASURE AUCTION AD

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit A30

Unit C78

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 06/18/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 06-26-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 635

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 06/18/2026

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Central Alabama Community College Renovation of the Library at 1675 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010, for the State of Alabama and Alexander City Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify GMC – Architect / Engineer at 2660 East Chase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/09/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Central Alabama Community College Renovation of the Auditorium (Theater) 1675 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010, for the State of Alabama and Alexander City Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates – Architect / Engineer at 631 S Hull St., Montgomery, AL 36104.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/09/26

STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-289

ESTATE OF WILLIAM BRADFORD RANDOLPH, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of William Bradford Randolph, deceased having been granted to Rebecca Bradford Randolph this 11th day of June 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Rebecca Bradford Randolph, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

Opelika Police Department

The Opelika Police Department will now utilize PropertyRoom.com to Auction property that is found, recovered & abandon. You can bid on unclaimed electronics, jewelry, bikes, cameras, tools, printers, fishing rods, and so much more starting in July. If you see your item on propertyroom.com please contact the Opelika Police Department Central Evidence at 334-705-5277.

Legal Run 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARRIE LEE LUKE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-163

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of May, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

EZZARD C. LUKE, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of CAROL JUNE KING POWERS, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Gretchen Powers Hood and Paul S. Powers Jr., on June 8, 2026, pursuant to Sections 4302-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 06/18/2026

CITY OF OPELIKA NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to a single 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes – May 26, 2026 Meeting

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Plat (Preliminary Only) – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Josh Mura, Samford Group authorized representative for Aaron Adams, property owner, for preliminary approval of Mayfair Phase 2 subdivision consisting of 156 single family home lots accessed at 2405 South Uniroyal Road in the Mayfair PUD zoning district.

B. CONDITIONAL USE – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Kumar Patel, property owner at 2002 Marvyn Parkway, for conditional use approval in a C-3, GC-P zoning district for a car wash with self-service bays and automatic wash. A public hearing on a request by Reynolds Cook/Austin Harmon, authorized representative for Reynolds Cook, property owner, at 2605 Society Hill Road in the C-3 zoning district to construct a 32,670 square foot office and warehouse for Southern Lawns. A public hearing on a request by David Slocum, Pinnacle Design Group, Inc., authorized representative for H&N Investments LLC, & Broadview, property owners, at 1108 Walker Gray Court in a, C-3, GC-P zoning district for conditional use approval to construct a 14,911 square foot office/warehouse building. The development has no direct access to the Gateway Corridor; a 20’ front yard setback variance is requested.

C. Text Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance – Public Hearing A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance: Revisions to Section 2.2 Definitions, Section 7.3. C. Use Categories (matrix table) for alcohol and hemp/CBD uses, and Section 8.28.5 Alcohol and Hemp Retailers Standards for Use.

V. Adjourn

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR – Legal run 06/18/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of CATINA LYNN MCCOLLUM, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2026-326

Notice is hereby given that Petition for Summary Distributed has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by MELVIN CURTIS MCCOLLUM on JUNE 16, 2026 pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of the said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 6/18/2026