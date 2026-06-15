Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches host fifth annual Memorial Golf Tournament

CONTRIBUTED BY LCSO

LEE COUNTY — The fifth annual Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches (ALSYR) Memorial Children’s Charity Golf Classic was held on Tuesday, June 2, at Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika.

This annual golf tournament is held in honor of the eight children who lost their lives in a tragic automobile accident on I-65 on June 19, 2021. Isabella, Ben, Haley, Josiah, Nicholas, Dana, Makenzie and Tia are greatly missed by their families, friends and ALSYR. A memorial for these children stands at the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch in Camp Hill, Alabama.

This year’s tournament had 28 teams and generated over $45,000. Of those 28 teams, many were first responder teams including Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Opelika Police Department and Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

The first-place teams for Perfect Service Heating & Air (Gross) and Houston County Sheriff’s Office (Net), will play in a year-end Tournament of Champions in Gulf Shores, against the winning teams from other ALSYR golf tournaments throughout the state.

ALSYR would like to extend a special thanks to this year’s sponsors: Sheriff Heath Taylor — Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Soules Foods, Kia of Auburn, PH&J Architects and Glynn Smith Chevrolet.

They would also like to extend a thank you to the area sheriffs for their assistance with this tournament: Sheriff Jay Jones — Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jeff Nelson — Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Heath Taylor — Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

About the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches

The Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit Christian organization that provides safe, loving homes for at-risk children throughout Alabama. Starting with one Boys Ranch in 1966, Alabama’s Sheriffs provided a safe haven and surrogate family for boys who were in crises situations.

There are now four ranch locations, Baldwin County and St. Clair County boys ranches, and Colbert County and Tallapoosa County girls ranches. Each of the four ranches provides the children in their care with a structured, loving environment. The children attend local churches and schools in their communities, and they share in household duties and chores on the ranches. The ranches operate almost entirely through funds donated by individuals and corporations, as well as income from special events and grants.

For more information about the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches and how you can make a difference in the lives of the children at the ranches, visit alabamasheriffsyouthranches.org.