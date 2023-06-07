St. Dun’s Continues Work in Community

St. Dun’s Buns of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church is coming up on two years of its venture into baking for donations. During the last two years, the group has baked monthly for donations and has used the proceeds to support nonprofit organizations in the Lee County area. As of this writing, the group has donated to 54 different organizations. In May, the donation recipients were Lee County Youth Development Center, represented by Laura Cooper; L.E.A.P.S. (Leadership, Education, Achievement, Partnership and Service), represented by Greg Johnson; and The District Silverbackz Athletic Association, represented by coach Everett Thomas. St. Dun’s Buns said it is proud to report that all three organizations involve children and youth. “We are so thankful to live in a community where adults take the time to work with and volunteer with our area children and youth,” said St. Dun’s Buns. Find them on Facebook with a link to the signup genius to place orders.

PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER