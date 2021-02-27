Southern Union student missing in Cobb County

By Opelika Observer Staff

Twenty-two year old Abigail Toeneboehn disappeared into seemingly thin-air Thursday night from her Austell, Georgia, apartment, according to her mother Heather Toeneboehn.

“She lives in Austell part-time and at home in Auburn with me, her dad [Mike] and brother part-time,” Heather said.

Abigail was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 by her roommate, Heather said. She was in bed, watching tv on her phone. The two young women share a studio apartment and by Friday morning she was considered missing.

“Wallet, keys, car, clothes, cosmetic bag, everything’s here, phone, money, she’s just gone and all of her things are here,” Heather said.

Her horses are still in the stable as well.

Heather reported her daughter missing to the police Friday morning.

“They were on the farm property within minutes,” she said.

Heather said that the property has been searched with dogs and ATVs.

Abigail was placed on the both the state and national missing person’s registry Friday morning.

Abigail is an accomplished equestrian and travels between Auburn and Austell on a regular basis to train. She is also a pre-nursing student at Southern Union who graduated from Auburn High.

“Abi is so kind, and so trusting,” Heather said. “We are an intact, loving family and Abi does not do this.”

The past week was a busy and exciting week for Abigail, Heather said.

“This week she was here [in Austell] since Tuesday, had a fantastic week, a very exciting week,” Heather said. “Looking at breeding one of her horses and buying a new horse so there was a lot going on this week that she would never walk away from, not in a million years.”

Her mom asks for people to please share the information and if they have seen anything to please let the authorities know. Anyone with information should call the Austell Police Department at 770-944-4320.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help bring Abigail home. One can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-abigail-toeneboehn-home-safely?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

“She would not be gone this long by her own choice,” Heather said.