“Smiths Station Holiday Express” planned for Dec. 19

Contributed by the city of Smiths Station

Smiths Station City Hall and Parks and Recreation staff will be spreading some Christmas cheer via the “Smiths Station Holiday Express” event on Dec. 19 beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa’s elves, along with friends from Smiths Station Fire & Rescue, will ride through several city neighborhoods, waving to children and distributing miniature candy canes.

“Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to find a way to bring some Christmas joy to children in our city and thought that doing something similar to the Panther Prowl we did this summer was a great idea,” said Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland.

Follow the city’s Facebook page for more details and information.