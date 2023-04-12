Sip, Spike and Support

CONTRIBUTED BY

AUBURN HOSPITALITY

OPELIKA —

Newly opened Tigertown Sports is hosting an all-day charity event, partnering with United Way of Lee County on Saturday, April 15. During the event, 25% of all sales will go to United Way of Lee County.

This event will feature food trucks including Mama’s Last Stand BBQ, Mr. Frosty’s Ice Cream Truck, Taqueria San Miguel, Essie’s Sweet Treats and Las Latinas, as well as live music by Clay Amason from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages, is owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality.

Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.

Features of the venue include:

• 18-hole classic miniature golf course,

• three sand beach volleyball courts,

• virtual golf simulator,

• yard games,

• full-service bar,

• walkout patio.

For more information, visit tigertownsports.com.

ABOUT AUBURN HOSPITALITY

Auburn Hospitality, based in Auburn, Alabama, is a full-service management company specializing in operations, management and development in the hospitality sector with a commitment to community and economic development.