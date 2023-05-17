Sain Associates Expands Southeast Footprint, Opens Locations in Auburn, Mobile

CONTRIBUTED BY

As part of Sain Associates’ ongoing strategic plan, the firm is pleased to announce that it is expanding and opening offices in Auburn and Mobile, Alabama. Sain has been working on projects in these two areas for many years, and these two new offices fulfill its goal of offering exceptional service to its clients.

Charles “Hack” Sain was the original founder of Sain Associates when it opened for business in 1972. For more than 50 years, it has been uniting engineers, architects and contractors in seamless communication, planning and execution. Back in the mid-’90s, Sain secured a contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) which prompted Sain to open an office in Pulaski, Tennessee. In 2020, Sain further expanded its operations with the opening of an office in Huntsville, Alabama. The opening of these two new offices showcases the dynamic impact Sain has in the engineering industry.

“We had a goal with our strategic plan to assess the viability of opening the new offices in Auburn and Mobile,” said Jim Meads, president and CEO of Sain Associates. “We determined that we can better serve our clients and those communities with our physical presence. We also are excited to announce that we have hired key personnel for those offices.”

Kevin Harrison, PTP, former director of transportation planning for the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission (SARPC) has been hired to oversee the Mobile office. He has been working in transportation planning for SARPC in Mobile since 1992. He retired from the agency in 2022. The Mobile branch will provide transportation planning and Sain’s Birmingham headquarters will provide support engineering services.

“South Alabama is flourishing right now because of the production of steel, aluminum, the expanding maritime and aerospace and aviation industries, distribution centers, tourism and much more,” Harrison said. “This creates demand for housing, retail, infrastructure and transportation. I am proud to be a part of such an established group at Sain Associates to help strengthen the region.”

Veronica Ramirez, P.E. RSP1, joins Sain to oversee the office in Auburn. She most recently was with the Alabama Transportation Assistance Program (ATAP) at Auburn University. She holds a BSCE from Florida State University and a Master of Science in Transportation Engineering from Auburn. Prior to joining ATAP, she was a consultant with Snyder & Associates in Iowa. She currently serves as president of the Montgomery branch of ASCE and as secretary/treasurer of Alabama Section ITE.

“I am excited about the opportunity to provide traffic and safety engineering solutions to local communities,” Ramirez said. “It is a privilege to play a role in Sain Associates’ continued expansion and success.”

ABOUT SAIN ASSOCIATES

Founded in 1972, Sain Associates is a multi-disciplined consulting engineering firm specializing in civil engineering, transportation planning and engineering, construction engineering and inspection, surveying and geographic information systems. Sain Associates is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with branch offices in Huntsville, Mobile and Auburn, Alabama, and Pulaski, Tennessee. For more information about the company, please visit www.sain.com.