River Bank & Trust Opens Second Auburn Location

CONTRIBUTED BY

RIVER BANK & TRUST

AUBURN –

Lee County President Boles Pegues has announced the opening of River Bank & Trust’s second Auburn office at 1192 S. Donahue St., the Alabama-based bank’s 20th location. In celebration, the bank will host a grand opening on Friday, April 29, at noon.

“We’re thrilled to provide the Lee County community with even more convenience,” Pegues said. “Customers will enjoy the corner location as well as the hospitality, personal attention and local banking expertise they’ve come to expect from River Bank & Trust.”

Vice President / Relationship Manager Mike Waldrop is based at the new office, and Assistant Vice-President Riki Mills serves as office manager. Visitors will be delighted by River Bank’s signature client living room, complete with a fireplace, freshly baked cookies, cold drinks and a gourmet coffee bar. Pegues welcomes friends, neighbors and customers to stop by for a tour and experience the River Bank & Trust difference.

ABOUT RIVER

BANK & TRUST

In 2006, River Bank & Trust opened with two main goals: 1) establish a community-focused financial institution that would support local decision making and 2) re-circulate money back into the communities it serves. Since then, River Bank & Trust has grown to be one of the largest state-chartered banks in Alabama, with current assets of $2.4 billion and 20 locations throughout the state.