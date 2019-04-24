Resting Pulse Brewery readies for Friday’s grand opening festivities

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Friday will mark the realization of a nearly two-year dream for Dave and Terri Plundo as they celebrate the grand opening of their downtown Opelika business Resting Pulse Brewery.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce and soft opening on Thursday, Resting Pulse’s grand opening festivities beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday will feature live music from Marde Brooks and Ritch Henderson, food provided by Drive-By Tacos and The Original Po-Boy City food trucks, as well as the debut of six of their on-tap beers for patrons to enjoy. Instead of constant carding, patrons will be given wristbands to wear throughout the evening and have an opportunity to purchase a special package for $15, which consists of a souvenir Resting Pulse glass, and two tokens for 16 oz. beers.

“This is something we always wanted to do but weren’t sure if it would ever come true. To see it develop into this, a picture bigger than our vision, it took an amazing team of people … it’s just really amazing,” Dave said. “I’ve been fielding lots of phone calls and lots of instant message questions from people who are very excited about our opening and we’re getting mentioned in a lot of social media posts … it’s great to know that people are so excited about what we’re doing here.”

The fun will continue throughout the weekend as the Plundos plan to give their establishment the “grand-opening treatment.”

Nearly 7,000 square feet in size, Resting Pulse will have an indoor and outdoor space for its customers.

Inside, there is an L-shaped bar with seating for nearly 100 guests. There will be multiple television sets for viewing sports or other programming and a photo wall where patrons are encouraged to take pictures and share on social media. Merchandise ranging from T-shirts and hats to stickers and 32 and 64 oz. growlers will also be available for purchase.

Outside in the “beer garden,” multiple tables will be available for customers to enjoy a cold pint in the great outdoors. Large river birch trees will eventually grow and create a comfortable amount of shade. The space is also pet friendly, and organic dog biscuits made from leftover grains will be available for purchase.

Resting Pulse’s selection of beer and food will continue to expand.

Starting with large, soft pretzels, Dave said the menu will expand to include nachos with cheese, paninis, pizza and smoked meats to make sandwiches on weekends.

The Plundos will combine their knowledge of East Coast brews with head brewmaster Eric Lindemann’s Pacific Northwest roots to create “truly unique” craft and seasonal beers for their patrons. The starting number of six beers on-tap will expand to 12 in coming weeks and more in the future, according to Dave.

“We welcome everybody and we look forward to bringing new beers to this area. That’s one of the exciting things about what we want to do and I think what craft breweries bring is the ever-changing beer menu that’s seasonal and possesses a wide range of different flavors,” Dave said. “We’re going to consistently develop new beers and see what people like.”

Cooks are still needed to fill out Resting Pulse’s staff. Those interested can apply online at www.restingpulsebrewing.com.

Their hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to midnight on Sundays.

For more information or updates, like and follow their social media pages or visit their website. The brewery is located at 714 1st Ave.



