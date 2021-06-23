PUBLIC NOTICES

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF EVA MAE COLLINS, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 4TH day of June, 2021, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand and seal this the 4TH day of June, 2021.

NIJA THOMPSON

Legal Run 06/10/21, 06/17/21 & 06/24/21

–––––––

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF LETTIE STRICKLAND, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of June, 2021, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand and seal this the 3rd day of June, 2021.

DEBORAH HOLLINGSWORTH

Legal Run 06/10/21, 06/17/21 & 06/24/21

–––––––

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA FAMILY COURT: DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF HEATHER PADGETT, Plaintiff,

v.

NICOLE MCGAHA PADGETT, Defendant

CASE NO.: DR 2021-57

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

NICOLE MCGAHA PADGETT, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer HEATHER PADGETT’S petition for divorce and other relief by July 02 or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No. DR-2021-57.00, in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done this the 2nd day of June, 2021

Mary B. Roberson, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Jennifer M. Chambliss Samford & Denson. LLP P. 0. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345 Attorney for the Plaintiff

Legal Run 06/10/21, 06/17/21, 06/24/21 & 07/01/21

–––––––

In The Probate County of Lee County Alabama

In Re: The Estate of David E. Weir, a/k/a David Eugene Weir, Deceased

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to: Deborah J. Gallion, as Executrix of the Estate of: David E. Weir, a/k/a Da vid Eugene Weir, Deceased on the 28th day Of May, 202 1 , by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same with in the time allowed by law of the same will be barred.

Executrix of the Estate of David E. Weir, a/k/a David Eugene Weir, deceased.

John F. Hitchcock – Attorney at Law

P.O . Box 729

Smiths Station, AL 36877 (334)214-4600

Legal Run 06/10/21, 06/17/21 & 06/24/21

–––––––

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF GLADYS M. GREGORY,DECEASED. TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sharon Gregory Hinz, a/k/a Sharon Gregory Hines, as Executrix of the Estate of Gladys M. Gregory, deceased, on the 3rd day of June, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Sharon Gregory Hinz, a/k/a Sharon Gregory Hines,

Executrix Of the Estate of Gladys M. Gregory, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 06/10/21, 06/17/21 & 06/24/21

–––––––

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00AM

Chrisshunda Stinson – Unit E72

2040 Stephanie Court

Auburn, AL 36830

Household Items

Essence Epperson – Unit S343

12101 Weathervane Ln

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

1 bedroom boxes, bags, small furniture.

Jason Pope – Unit Z412

464 Schaffer Rd

Boone, NC 28607

Household furniture, boxes, etc

Crystal Young – Unit Z416

853 Freeman Dr

Dadeville, AL 36853

twin bed, washer dryer, totes

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 06/17/21 & 06/24/21

–––––––

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

DEFAULT having been made in the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Edie Hester to AuburnBank, which said mortgage is dated March 27, 2012, and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 3867, at Page 167, et seq and the said default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following-described real property will be sold at public outcry for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on Thursday, July 8, 2021, to-wit:

Unit 16, of Building 5 in the Brookes, a Condominium at Auburn as more particularly describes in the as-built survey of the Brookes, a Condominium at Auburn recorded in Condominium Book 1, Page 176 and the as-built survey of Phase II, The Brookes, A Condominium at Auburn recorded in Condominium as recorded in Condominium Book 1-A, Page 646 and first amendment to Declaration of Condominium as recorded in Condominium Book 2-A, Page 89 and second amendment as recorded in Condominium Book 2-A, Page 109 in the Office of interest in the common elements, as set forth in Article II of the amended pursuant to said Declaration.

Said sale is to be made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

AUBURNBANK

BY:/s/ Blake Oliver Blake L. Oliver, Attorney for AuburnBank

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal Run 06/17/21, 06/24/21 & 07/01/21

–––––––

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N. Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, July 1st, 2021, at 10:00AM

Adrienne Yates

1753 Roanoke Lane

Auburn , AL 36830

Boxes, Totes





Dexter Antorius Chamblis

166 E University Dr.

k106

Auburn, AL 36832

Couch, chair, bike

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 6/24/2021 & 07/01/2021

–––––––

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: GATEWAY TIRE AND AUTOMOTIVE gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/26/2021 at 10:00 a.m. at 2023 PEPPERELL PKWY OPELIKA, AL 36801-5441, pursuant to subsection 32-13-3 of the Alabama Statutes. GATEWAY TIRE AND AUTOMOTIVE reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

3D6WH48A68G137243

2008 DODGE RAM 3500 *TRUCK NEEDS ENGINE.

GATEWAY TIRE AND AUTOMOTIVE

2023 PEPPERELL PKWY OPELIKA, AL 36801-5441

Legal Run 06/24/2021 & 07/01/2021

–––––––

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the self-storage act (Alabama Acts Number 81-679, Page 1321, Section 1) Iron Guard Storage facility located at 501 N 26th Street, Opelika, AL 36801 gives notice of sale under said act to-wit: Beginning (June 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon) and concluding on (July 1st, 2021 at 12:00 noon) will conduct an online sale at www.storagetreasures.com to the highest bidder, with reserve, for cash of the contents of the following unit(s):

WE RESERVE THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS TO WITHDRAW ANY UNITS FROM THE SALE. PURCHASER MUST VACATE UNIT WITHIN 72 HOURS. SALE ITEMS ARE CASH ONLY.

Unit: 2113, Ebony Parks, Items: Mattress, Clothing, boxes.

Unit: 3084, Trijon White, Items: Dresser, Bedrails.

Unit: 2001, Passious Ellis, Items: Totes, Bag of possessions, Baby walker, Dishes

Unit: 3050, Retta Branch, Items: Dishes, Totes, Christmas décor, Household goods, Clothing.

Unit: 2123, Mohammed Althubyani, Items: Dishes, TV, Table, Bed.

Unit: 3177, Vanise Burton, Items: Matress, Bed rails, Headboard.

Unit: 1125, Broderick Johnson, Items: Totes, Clothing.

Unit: 1142, Latashana Chaney, Items: Clothing, Totes, Table, Household goods.

Unit: 2076, Daphne Stacks, Items: Household Goods, Furniture, Totes, Rug

Tenant has the right to redeem contents any time prior to sale. This sale is being made to satisfy a Statutory Lessor’s Lien.

Legal Run 06/17/2021 & 06/24/2021

–––––––

Pursuant to the self-storage act (Alabama Acts Number 81-679, Page 1321, Section 1) Iron Guard Storage facility located at 3806 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801 gives notice of sale under said act to-wit: Beginning (June 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon) and concluding on (July 1st, 2021 at 12:00 noon) will conduct an online sale at www.storagetreasures.com to the highest bidder, with reserve, for cash of the contents of the following unit(s):

WE RESERVE THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS TO WITHDRAW ANY UNITS FROM THE SALE. PURCHASER MUST VACATE UNIT WITHIN 72 HOURS. SALE ITEMS ARE CASH ONLY.

Unit: 014, Kimberly Tools, Items: Furniture, Appliances

Unit 027, Ebonee Jones, Items: Furniture, Decorations, Household Items, Toys

Unit: 028, Ebonee Jones, Items: Furniture, Toys

Unit: 030, Patangula Anderson, Items: Clothes, Boxes, Toys, Bedding, Household Items

Unit: 031, Talshaia Burns, Items: Furniture, Appliances, Boxes, Bedding

Unit: 036, Christopher Duffy, Items: Clothes, Electronics

Unit: 098, Joseph Sutton, Items: Bedding, Boxes, Appliances, Electronics

Unit: 131, Vallencia Perryman, Items: Bedding, Furniture, Boxes

Unit: 220, Alex Lopez, Items: Furniture, Boxes, Household Goods, Appliances, electronics, Bedding

Tenant has the right to redeem contents any time prior to sale. This sale is being made to satisfy a Statutory Lessor’s Lien.

Legal Run 06/17/2021 & 06/24/2021

–––––––

INVITATION TO BID

21019

Sealed bids for the construction of the

New Police Department Training Facility

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on Monday, July 26, 2021, and then publicly opened and read aloud. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. The successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid. All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

A mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021, for prospective bidders. The pre-bid conference will be located inside the City of Opelika 2nd Floor Conference Room, Opelika, Alabama. After the meeting, there will be a site visit to the construction site.

Bid documents may be obtained from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/Bids.aspx. Any technical questions should be directed to the Public Works Director at 334-705-5413 located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: New Police Department Training Facility

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 06/24/21, 07/01/21 & 07/08/21

–––––––

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF MARK RALEY MORRIS, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of June, 2021, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand and seal this the 21st day of June, 2021.

JAMES N. DELAMAR, JR.

Legal Run 06/24/21, 07/01/21 & 0708/21

–––––––