Public notices

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIE RUTH BEDELL, Deceased

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY CASE NO.: 2022-401

LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION WITH THE WILL ANNEXED of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr, Administrator

Legal Run 09/15/22, 09/22/22 & 09/29/22

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The estate of Katherine Irene Welborn, Deceased.

Case No. 343

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Melissa Easterwood as Administratrix of the Estate of Katherine Irene Welborn, deceased, on the 17th day of June, 2022.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Melissa Easterwood, Administratrix of the Estate of Katherine Irene Welborn, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308 Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 09/22/22, 09/29/22 & 10/6/22

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROBERT O. BAXTER, DECEASED.

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Peggy Diane Baxter Cibulsky, as Executrix of the Estate of Robert O. Baxter, deceased, on the 13th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Peggy Diane Baxter Cibulsky, Executrix Of the Estate of Robert O. Baxter, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308 Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 09/22/22, 09/29/22 & 10/06/22

—————

CASE NO. 2022-531

STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF JOHN HENRY ASKEW, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said John Henry Askew, deceased, having been granted to Carol White Askew this 14th day of September 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Carol White Askew, Personal Representative

Legal Run 09/22/2022,

09/29/2022 & 10/06/2022

—————

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DARRELL JULIUS MCCOY A/K/ DARRELL J. MCCOY, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY CASE

NO. 2022-517

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of DARRELL JULIUS MCCOY A/KIA DARRELL J. MCCOY are hereby granted to Tammy Henderson f/k/a Tammy Lorraine Watson on the 6th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Tammy Henderson f/k/a

Tammy Lorraine Watson

Legal Run 09/22/2022, 09/29/2022 & 10/06/2022

—————

NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLE

Notice of Auction of Abandoned Motor Vehicle is hereby given to Owner, Secured Party or Lienholder, on the following vehicle:

2015 Dodge Ram 1500

VIN #:1C6RR6FT6FS523433

Color:White

Tag No.:4451AJ2

Tag State:Alabama

Sale Date/ Time:October 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. (CST)

Place: Wayne’s Marine 13040 US 280 W., Waverly, Alabama 36879

Legal Run Date 09/22/2022 & 09/29/2022

—————

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LILA JO KENT EDWARDS, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2022-540

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 15th day of September, 2022, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JAMIE LEE EDWARDS CONDON

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345 Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal Run 09/22/2022, 09/29/2022 & 10/06/2022

—————

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE FORD GIVHAN, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2022-536

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of September, 2022, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOYCE GIVHAN BEDSOLE

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 09/22/2022, 09/29/2022 & 10/06/2022

—————

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10:00AM

Unit 79

Unit 97

Unit 558

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 09/29/2022

—————

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given the L&K Contracting Co., Inc. has completed the work on Proposed Booster Pump Station and Water Line Improvements project for the Smiths Water & Sewer Authority; GMC Project No.

CMGM190165(2). Any person(s) having a claim against the project should notify Wheeler Crook, P.E., Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 2660 EastChase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the first publication of this notice. L&K Contracting Co., Inc., 4506 Hartford Hwy., Taylor, AL 36305, AL License# 21631.

Legal Run 09/29/2022, 10/06/22, 10/13/2022 & 10/20/2022

—————

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY

CIVIL ACTION NO: CV-2022-900189.00

VIOLA REID,

Plaintiff, vs.

From the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 19, Range 25, Lee County, Alabama, run north along the west line of saidSection 33 for 571.5 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be here described and conveyed; from said point of beginning run north along said western section line 295 feet; thence east 295 feet; thence south 295 feet; thence west 295 feet to the point of beginning containing 2 acres, more or less, and being a part of the property conveyed to the said Josh Mathews, Jr., deceased, by warranty deed from William Baggett and wife, Miriah Baggett, dated December 4, 1913, recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Deed Book 108 at Page 45. AND

MARGARET PRUITTE, KELVIN MATHEWS AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES,

including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons

claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: Publisher, The Opelika Observer – Upon consideration of the Request for Service by Publication hereto filed by the Plaintiff in the above-styled cause of action, it is therefore ORDERED that service of process upon the following Defendants: KELVIN MATHEWS AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property, shall be affected by publication.

Therefore, you are hereby commanded to publish the following Notice of Action in accordance with Rule 4.3(d) of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure for four (4) successive weeks in The Opelika Observer.

DONE this the 26th day of September, 2022.

/s/MARY B. ROBERSON CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Legal Run 09/29/2022, 10/06/2022, 10/13/2022 & 10/20/2022

—————

INVITATION FOR BIDS

22047

Sealed bids will be received, opened, and read aloud in public session for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work required by the City of Opelika for DISASTER DEBRIS REMOVAL AND DISPOSAL, for the City of Opelika until 2:00 p.m., Local Time, Monday, October 24, 2022, at Opelika City Hall Conference Room 1st floor at 204 S. 7th St, Opelika, Alabama. Qualified contractors are invited to bid.

The bidder expressly acknowledges, to and for the benefit of the CITY, that this Agreement may be funded with federal monies and, therefore bidder expressly warrants and agrees that it shall at times comply with all applicable federal, state, local and municipal laws and regulations. For more information about the Federal regulations visit the website http://gpoaccess.gov/index.htm

Emergency Debris Removal

The City of Opelika is soliciting bids to provide Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services following an event within the city limits and some rights-of-way that may be outside the corporate limits of Opelika, Alabama.

Plans, Specifications, Invitation to Bid, addenda, and other related documents may be obtained from the City of Purchasing Department located at 204 S 7th St., Opelika, Alabama, Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 4:30 P.M., or downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/292/Purchasing. Questions or comments pertaining to this proposal must be sent to the Public Works Director, Mike Hilyer before October 10th at 4:00 p.m.

Guarantee will be required with each bid as follows: At least five (5) percent of the amount of bid in the form of a certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama. Contractor may be required to provide the following bonds: Payment and Performance, Labor and Material Bond.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803. Attn.: Emergency Debris Removal

The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license must be documented on the outside of the envelope of the sealed bid.

LILLIE FINLEY

PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 09/29/22, 10/06/22 & 10/13/22