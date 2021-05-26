PUBLIC NOTICES

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2021-900127

HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

A Parcel of Real Property described as:

From the Southeast corner of Section 9,

Township 17 North, Range 27 East, Lee County

Alabama, run thence North 00° 01’ West

1319.41 feet; thence South 88° 00’ 26” West,

382.18 feet; thence North 19° 51’ 22” West 20.6

Feet; thence North 89° 07’ 04” West 278.54 feet;

thence North 02° 11’46” West 743.69 feet;

thence South 74° 51’ 38” West along the

Northerly margin of dirt road 367 feet to the

point of beginning of the parcel of land here

described and conveyed: From said point of

beginning, continue thence South 74° 51’ 38”

West along said margin of said road 145 feet;

thence leaving said road, run North 02° 11’ 46”

West, 300 feet; thence North 74° 51’ 38” East,

145 feet; thence South 02° 11’ 46” East, 300 feet

to the point of beginning, containing one (1)

acres more or less.

And Mary Jackson, and/or the unknown heirs

Of Mary Jackson,

And

Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G,

Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations,

Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities,

Whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the

above-captioned parcel of land, and whose

correct names and legal identities will be added

by Amendment when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 21st day of April, 2021, a Complaint to Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: Hardwood, LLC, as Plaintiff; A Parcel of Real Property, described below, as Defendant; and unknown persons or entities who cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described herein.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 21st day of April, 2021.

/s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Of Counsel,

Davis, Bingham, Hudson & Buckner, P.C.

324 East Magnolia Avenue

Auburn, AL 36830

Legal Run 05/06/21, 05/13/21, 05/20/21 & 05/27/21

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of a mortgage executed to National Bank of Commerce by Chelsea E. Maine, single woman, on the 19th day of July, 2018, which said mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 4405, Page 944, and said default continuing, the undersigned, CenterState Bank, Successor by merger of National Bank of Commerce, will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the courthouse door of said County between the legal hours of sale, on the 3rd day of June, 2021, the following described property, to-wit:

Unit E of OAKWOOD CONDOMINIUMS, as described in the Declaration of Oakwood Condominiums, a condominium filed for record on April 24, 1997 in Condo Book 4-A, at page 1, and as shown on that certain plat appearing as Exhibit “B” of the said Declaration and also of record in Town Plat Book 18, at Page 159, all in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama; including an undivided interest in the common elements of Oakwood Condominium as set out in the Declaration and on Exhibit “A” of said Declaration.

Said sale is for the purpose of paying the unpaid principal on said mortgage, interest and attorney’s fees as provided in said mortgage, expenses of advertising, selling, conveying, and all other costs that may have accrued.

Done this the 6th day of May, 2021.

CENTERSTATE BANK, Successor by merger of NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE

/s/ Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

By: Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for CenterState Bank

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171

Legal Run 05/13/21, 05/20/21 & 05/27/21

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF EARLINE COLLINS SMITH, DECEASED.

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Brenda Alston, as Executrix of the Estate of Earline Collins, deceased, on the 6TH day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Brenda Alston, Executrix of the Estate of Earline Collins Smith, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 05/13/21 05/20/21 & 05/27/21

NOTICE TO PUTATIVE FATHER TO: NOLES WESLEY NORNE, alleged BIOLOGICAL FATHER TO G.K.H born 2016 to DESERAY GABRIELLE HOGAN. You are hereby notified that on the 7th day of April 2021, a Petition was filed in the Superior Court of Bartow County, Georgia, Case Number 21AD-20, by Petitioners Storme Reaid and Brittany Reaid, seeking to terminate your rights in and to this child born in Whitfield County, Georgia on October 19, 2016, in order to adopt the child. Be finally advised that you will lose all rights to the child and will neither receive notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of the child unless, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this notice you (1) file a petition to legitimate the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 19-7-22; and (2) file a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Superior Court of Bartow County, 135 West Cherokee Street Cartersville, GA 30120, in which the Petition for Adoption is pending, Adoption No 21AD-20. , and to the below-listed counsel to the adopting parents. Notice Prepared By: Christina R. Jenkins, Esq. Christina R. Jenkins LLC, 10 South Erwin Street Cartersville, GA 30120 (770) 387-7447 crj@christinarjenkins.com

Legal Run 05/13/21, 05/20/21 & 05/27/21

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO: 2021-285

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of JAMES CLYDE GIBSON, JR., Deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Calvin Ted Gibson on May 12, 2021 pursuant to Sections 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/20/21

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASSE NO. MAVALENE LAGRONE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of MAVALENE LAGRONE, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Angela Love on May 14, 2021, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/20/2021

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction, LLC Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) (Renovation) (Alteration) (Equipment) (Improvement) of Renovation of Covington Recreation Center at 213 Carver Ave., Opelika, AL 36801 for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) City of Opelika, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C. 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, Alabama, 35244.

Whatley Construction

(Contractor)

Post Office Box 137

Opelika, AL 36803-0137

(Business Address)

NOTE:This notice must be run once a week for four successive weeks for projects exceeding $50,000.00, for projects of less than $50,000.00, run one time only. Proof of publication is required.

Legal Run 05/20/21, 05/27/21, 06/03/21 & 06/10/21

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Auburn University- Leach Science Center- Butler Building Addition New HVAC System & Fire Alarm System- AU Project # 19-189, located at 380 Duncan Drive, Auburn, AL 36849 for the Auburn University Facilities Management, owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify HHB Engineers, P.C., 104 Josie Run, Prattville, AL 36066.

Whatley Construction LLC

Post Office Box 137

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0137

Legal Run 05/20/21, 05/27/21, 06/03/21 & 06/10/21

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

RE: IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DELAINE HAZEL BRITT, DECEASED.

CASE NO.: 2021-288

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Mary Jennifer Crunkleton, on the 14th day of May, 2021, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. BY: James E. Hall, Attorney for Executrix.

Legal Run 05/20/21, 05/27/21 & 06/03/21

IN THE ESTATE OF ANDREW C. STORY JR., DECEASED

N THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA CASE NO. 2021-139

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to

the undersigned on the 14th day of May , 2021, by Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JODI E. WELLS

Executrix

Legal Run 05/20/21, 05/27/21 & 06/03/21

INVITATION TO BID

21018

Sealed bids for the construction of the

Northpark Drive Improvements

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on Tuesday June 8, 2021, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

The approximate quantities of said Project are as follows: approximately 8,800 l.f. curb and gutter and curb, 2800 s.y. concrete pavement/drives, 14,000 s.y. asphalt pavement, clearing and grubbing, roadway shoulder grading, existing pavement demolition.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from TTL, Inc., designated as the office of the awarding authority for this purpose, located at 2890 Rice Mine Road NE. Tuscaloosa, AL 35406. The contact person for the project is Frank Summers, PE. They can be reached at 205-561-3778; fsummers@ttlusa.com. Electronic files (PDF, CAD) will be released upon signature of an electronic release form obtained from TTL, Inc. There will be no charge for electronic files. Hard copy Plans, specifications and Contract Documents may be obtained at the above location upon the deposit of $250.00, which amount does not exceed twice the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution of each set of such documents. Deposits by prime Contractor bidders are refundable in full upon return of all documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid opening. Additional sets of bid documents for prime Contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. Such deposits will be refunded, less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, if all the documents are returned in reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid opening.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Northpark Drive Improvements

A Pre-Bid Conference is required for this Project. The mandatory pre-bid conference will be held by the City of Opelika, Alabama, a Municipal Corporation, in the City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, at 10:00 a.m., local time on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Any Alabama Licensed Contractor wishing to bid on this project as the prime contractor must have a company representative attend this meeting, signing the attendance sign-in-sheet with contact information. The attendance record will be issued as part of Addendum No. 1 with the meeting minutes. Failure to attend this meeting will disqualify any Contractor submitting a bid as the prime Contractor.

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 05/27/21 & 06/03/21

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANET CLANTON SMITH, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2021-270

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters of Administration on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of said county in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Erin Elizabeth Smith, Administrator of the Estate of Janet Clanton Smith, Deceased

Legal Run 05/27/21, 06/03/21 & 06/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MALCOM FRED SIMS, Deceased

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2021-297

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of MALCOM FRED SIMS are hereby granted to Susan Gladys Sims on the 19th day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal Run 05/27/21, 06/03/21 & 06/10/21

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

TO: Gregory Smith and Harold T. Smith, whose whereabouts are otherwise unknown, and any known or unknown heirs of the Esatte of Willie G. Smith, deceased.

You will please take notice that on the 12th day of March, 2021 a certain paper in writing purported to be the Last Will and Testament of Willie G. Smith was filed in my office for Probate by Kenneth Roger Black and that the 24th day June, 2021 @ 10:00 a.m., CDT was appointed the day and time for the hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this the 19th day of May, 2021.

BILL ENGLISH, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 05/27/21, 06/03/21 & 06/10/21

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDINGS

CASE NO. LESTER C. DAWSON

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of LESTER C. DAWSON, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been file in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Georgia V. Dawson on May 20, 2021, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal RAun 05/27/2021

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

To: Mrs. Charles Black, Mrs. Betty Bowman and Lowell Freeman, whose whereabouts are otherwise unknown, and any other known or unknown heirs of the Estate of Walter Leroy Bowman, deceased.

You will please take notice that on the 19th day of May, 2021 a certain paper in writing, purported to be the Last Will and Testament of Walter Leroy Bowman was filed in my office for Probate by Edward Earl Thomas, II and that the 24th day of June, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m., CDT was appointed the day and time for the hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given my hand, this the 19th day of May, 2021.

BILL ENGLISH, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 05/27/2021, 06/03/2021 & 06/10/2021

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HAENRY LEWIS SMITH, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2021-273

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of May, 2021, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TIMOTHY JEFFERIES SMITH

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 05/13/21, 05/20/21 & 05/27/21

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA GAIL HILYER, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2021-242

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Alicia Sheats, Personal Representative on the 20th day of April, 2021, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Alicia Sheats

Legal Run 05/13/21, 05/20/21 & 05/27/21

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at 10:00AM

Pattrick sparks – Unit 202

608 North Ross St

Auburn, AL 36830

pool table, atv

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 05/20/21 & 05/27/21

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF GRACE NEWMAN POLIDORO, DECEASED.

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to William Van Polidoro, as Executor of the Estate of Grace Newman Polidoro, deceased, on the 11th day of May, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

William Van Polidoro, Executor Of the Estate of Grace Newman Polidoro, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 05/13/21, 05/20/21 & 05/27/21

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

LUCILE WALLIS ARMSTRONG, a/ k/ a Mittie Lucile Wallis Armstrong, Deceased.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2021-302

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of May, 2021, by Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are here by required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BARBARA A. RENIE

Executrix

Legal Drive 05/27/2021, 06/03/2021 & 06/10/2021